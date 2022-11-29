BLOOMINGTON, Ill.- The town of Bloomington held their town council meeting on November 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting began with comments and concerns from residents of Bloomington, with many of the speakers voicing their concerns with the granting of a special use permit for a 56-unit apartment complex on Lutz Road and South Morris Avenue. The council later voted 5-2 in favor of the permit approval.

