Normal, IL

WAND TV

Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

I-57 to I-74 ramp re-opened after semi crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The ramp from Interstate 57 north to Interstate 74 west has reopened after being closed earlier this morning due to a crash involving a car and a semi. The accident occurred around 5 a.m. this morning. Police say nobody was hurt. The ramp was closed...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: PPD locate man missing from St. Francis Woods

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Mr. Kuhn has been located safely. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Robert Kuhn, who went missing from his assisted living home Friday morning.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Head-on collision on Lake Shore Drive leaves two injured

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have blocked off traffic lanes west of Jasper on Lake Shore Drive due to a collision. WAND is working to learn more, at this time no further information has been released. Update 9:32 p.m. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, two people...
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway

A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Pedestrian struck and killed in far south Bloomington

Authorities have identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in far south Bloomington. Authorities say a passenger vehicle struck Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington around 9:30 p.m. near U.S. 51 and Old Colonial Road, just south of the Interstate 74 interchange. Southbound lanes closed for several hours after the incident.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Two people hospitalized after Decatur car crash

DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) – Two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Silas on Tuesday night. Police say a woman from Decatur was driving eastbound on Lake Shore when she noticed an SUV waiting to turn left onto Silas Street. In an attempt to avoid […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Christmas thieves hit Urbana overnight

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The grinch came early to one Urbana neighborhood. Homeowners woke up this morning to find some of their Christmas decorations missing. It happened near Ridge Park Road and Myra Ridge Drive. One man caught the theft on camera. First you see the thief’s car pull up and stop. A minute later […]
URBANA, IL
wznd.com

Bloomington Town Council Discusses Grossinger Ice Arena Renovation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.- The town of Bloomington held their town council meeting on November 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting began with comments and concerns from residents of Bloomington, with many of the speakers voicing their concerns with the granting of a special use permit for a 56-unit apartment complex on Lutz Road and South Morris Avenue. The council later voted 5-2 in favor of the permit approval.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash

UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Renovations begin at Peoria Stadium

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demolition crews were at Peoria Stadium Wednesday morning. The $8 million project is set to bring new bleachers, a dome, scoreboard, and a new turf for the field. Funding came from Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth’s efforts which were allotted through the state. This is the...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia

An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Eureka police looking for missing teen

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Eureka Police Dept. is asking for public help in locating a missing 16-year-old female, Emily M. Thomas. According to the Eureka Police Dept. Facebook page, she is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, 123 lbs, with brown eyes and long pink hair. Thomas was last seen on Nov. 29 at approximately 4:30 a.m. near S. Vennum St. Eureka, but could be in the Perry Spring St. area in Peoria.
EUREKA, IL
wjbc.com

Teenager arrested in Normal associated with homicide in Champaign

BLOOMINGTON – A 17-year-old has been moved from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office to the Champaign County Correctional Facility. Keshawn Brown was arrested Monday in Normal for charges related to an incident at Target. Tuesday he was charged as an adult with multiple Class X felonies related to...
NORMAL, IL

