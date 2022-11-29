Read full article on original website
wxxinews.org
Battery recycler Li-Cycle expected to create nearly 270 jobs with Eastman Business Park expansion
More details are being released about a Canadian battery recycling company which plans a big investment at the Eastman Business Park. Governor Kathy Hochul said this week that the state’s agreement with Li-Cycle for providing tax credits, calls for that company to create nearly 270 permanent jobs. It is also anticipated that more than 1,000 construction jobs will be created.
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
Battery recycling company Li-Cycle brings almost 270 jobs to Monroe County
Representatives with the governor's office said that the spoke operation currently can shred up to 5,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries a year.
Gas Appliances Being Banned In New York?
Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with?. A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York.
High Wind Warnings in effect around Rochester
Strong to potentially damaging winds possible Saturday.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
waer.org
Why NY's new cryptocurrency mining moratorium doesn't apply to Seneca Lake facility
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature on a cryptomining moratorium has environmentalists celebrating this week. The legislation prevents the establishment of new cryptocurrency mining plants in the state. Despite the new moratorium, a crypto mining plant in the Finger Lakes and others in operation aren't impacted by the suspension and will...
New York Bracing For Another Foot Of Lake Effect Snow
The latest update from the National Weather Service is calling for another round of Lake Effect snow across the state's snow belts. There are a couple of advisories in place for New York State including a Lake Effect Snow warning for Upstate New York. The National Weather Service is calling...
Disabled veteran makes plea to RG&E over ‘horrendous’ billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Navy veteran Robert Podlaski is disabled on a fixed income and has always used budget billing with RG&E. It means they take the average amount per year and divide it monthly for your bills. “Basically you pay 12 equal payments of that amount,” he said. Podlaski and his wife Marlina paid […]
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
New York’s Ban On Gas Lawn Equipment Is Getting Closer
New York State is working on banning all gas-powered lawn equipment by 2027 and the process has already started across the Empire State. New York State Senate bill S7462A calls for the end of in-state sales of gas-powered lawn equipment by the year 2027. The process of the bill becoming...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A brief break, then more wind on the way
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It has been a windy few days, with winds gusting 40-50 m.p.h. across much of western New York and the Finger Lakes. We’ll calm the wind down overnight and much of Friday, with milder air blowing in our of the south Friday afternoon. The break from the wind won’t last long, though. We’ll see a similar setup on Saturday, with a windy and mild morning with some rain showers, followed by much colder air blowing in by the afternoon.
WHEC TV-10
911 system down for Ontario County
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. If you live in Ontario County, the 911 system is down right now for all of Ontario County. All calls will be forwarded to Monroe County until service is restored. Please let the dispatcher know immediately that you are calling from Ontario County. Texting 911 is still working,...
State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
WHEC TV-10
Hochul signs legislation to help make 70% of state’s energy renewable by 2030
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the North Country on Wednesday to announce new eco-friendly ways to power our communities. She’s signed legislation to make sure that 70% of our energy comes from renewable sources by the year 2030. The governor says these goals to fight climate change are ambitious but they are doable.
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
Massive Payday This Friday Across New York State
Who couldn't use a little extra cash for the holidays? Perhaps it is not only the holidays you are planning for. Maybe it is a dream trip or college savings or a retirement plan. Saving money is very hard when the money coming in, goes out quickly. But this Friday may be the game changer that you have waited for.
rochesterfirst.com
“Hemlock Woolly” continues to threaten trees in Rochester & the Finger Lakes this winter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During the colder, winter months there’s an invasive insect killing Hemlock trees in the area; some that could be in your backyard. While this has been a known problem for Rochester and the Finger Lakes for several years, the infestation only keeps marching on.
Sneaky winter hazards: How to watch for flash freezes on the roads this season
It's for this reason that it's important to know what a flash freeze is and how to watch out for them.
New York State sees 76% increase in flu cases, over 27K confirmed cases
Monroe County still has the largest amount of flu cases in Western New York and the sixth-largest amount of flu cases statewide.
