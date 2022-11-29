ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

wxxinews.org

Battery recycler Li-Cycle expected to create nearly 270 jobs with Eastman Business Park expansion

More details are being released about a Canadian battery recycling company which plans a big investment at the Eastman Business Park. Governor Kathy Hochul said this week that the state’s agreement with Li-Cycle for providing tax credits, calls for that company to create nearly 270 permanent jobs. It is also anticipated that more than 1,000 construction jobs will be created.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Gas Appliances Being Banned In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with?. A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York.
NEW YORK STATE
waer.org

Why NY's new cryptocurrency mining moratorium doesn't apply to Seneca Lake facility

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature on a cryptomining moratorium has environmentalists celebrating this week. The legislation prevents the establishment of new cryptocurrency mining plants in the state. Despite the new moratorium, a crypto mining plant in the Finger Lakes and others in operation aren't impacted by the suspension and will...
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A brief break, then more wind on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It has been a windy few days, with winds gusting 40-50 m.p.h. across much of western New York and the Finger Lakes. We’ll calm the wind down overnight and much of Friday, with milder air blowing in our of the south Friday afternoon. The break from the wind won’t last long, though. We’ll see a similar setup on Saturday, with a windy and mild morning with some rain showers, followed by much colder air blowing in by the afternoon.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

911 system down for Ontario County

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. If you live in Ontario County, the 911 system is down right now for all of Ontario County. All calls will be forwarded to Monroe County until service is restored. Please let the dispatcher know immediately that you are calling from Ontario County. Texting 911 is still working,...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
ILION, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Payday This Friday Across New York State

Who couldn't use a little extra cash for the holidays? Perhaps it is not only the holidays you are planning for. Maybe it is a dream trip or college savings or a retirement plan. Saving money is very hard when the money coming in, goes out quickly. But this Friday may be the game changer that you have waited for.
NEW YORK STATE

