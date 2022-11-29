ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Jeff Bagwell, you won the World Series, clown!

I didn’t realize that Jeff Bagwell had become that guy at the end of the bar who tells you about the time he saw the original The Wall Tour every single time you enter the place. Not what I would have picked for him during his playing days, but here we are.
Cardinals at risk of losing out on top priority ahead of MLB Winter Meetings

If the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t careful, they may miss out on a potential Yadier Molina replacement in former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals were often discussed as a worst-case scenario for Cubs fans in regards to losing Willson Contreras. Yadier Molina’s retirement lined up perfectly with Contreras’ free agency, and previous trade interest, making St. Louis an intriguing potential suitor.
RUMOR: Yankees’ Aaron Judge free agency backup plan will make Red Sox fans cringe

Xander Bogaerts has been linked to no shortage of teams in free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and even Arizona Diamondbacks have been connected to the former Boston Red Sox shortstop. But MLB insider Buster Olney recently admitted that he would not be surprised if the New York Yankees made a run at Bogaerts, per Audacy.
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Red Sox news: Xander Bogaerts drama, Rafael Devers extension, a JD Martinez reunion?!

Which will happen first, the Red Sox making a significant move, or their fans having a total meltdown from all the rumors and conflicting reports?. It’s been described as the most wonderful time of the year high-stakes offseason since 2012-13, when Ben Cherington had to rebuild the roster and restore faith in the team. Chaim Bloom has an even more difficult tightrope to navigate; there’s no David Ortiz to anchor the team anymore, and no one on this roster pitches like Jon Lester.
MLB Twitter erupts after Jacob deGrom shockingly signs $185 million deal with Rangers

Jacob deGrom is now a member of the Texas Rangers, and sure enough, the New York Mets and the ML’s fanbases are in shock over the shocking development. The now former Mets ace reportedly agreed to a five-year, $185 million deal to take his talents to Texas. It surprised a lot of people, especially since […] The post MLB Twitter erupts after Jacob deGrom shockingly signs $185 million deal with Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to have an interest in Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten. If they are to get Wong, though, it will have to be via trade, as he is still under contract with the Brewers. Also, the Dodgers seem to have some trade competition with the San Francisco Giants and the […] The post Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
