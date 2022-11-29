Read full article on original website
Related
Read Oregon’s defense of strict new gun, ammo limits in Measure 114
The Oregon attorney general’s office filed a response to the first lawsuit challenging Measure 114. In its response, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office argued large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds are not “arms” protected by the Second Amendment and the state’s new requirement for a permit to purchase a gun will withstand constitutional scrutiny.
Another Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Officials For Restrictive Gun Measure
The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), Oregon State Shooting Association (OSSA) and Mazama Sporting Goods filed a lawsuit in the Oregon District Court Thursday contesting the recently passed Ballot Measure 114, considered one of the most restrictive gun control laws in the country, according to
Measure 114 faces new lawsuits one week before going into effect
One week before Oregon’s new gun control law takes effect, two new lawsuits have been filed against it.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suit against Measure 114 is in court today
PORTLAND – The U.S. District Court in Portland is holding its first hearing into the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114 today (Friday). The plaintiffs are asking that the measure not be allowed to go into effect until the new gun control law’s constitutionality is determined.
Readers respond: Oregon’s Measure 114 worth the cost
I’m so sick of all the whining and complaining about the complexities of Measure 114 passing. Yes, it’s complicated. No, it’s not perfect. But we have a national crisis on our hands involving disturbed young men and high-capacity guns. If the people who need to buy and...
Turnto10.com
Oregon gun control measure faces new legal challenges, one set for federal hearing Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A third group has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oregon Measure 114, which would implement a permit-to-purchase mandate and limits high-capacity magazines. The measure narrowly passed in the midterm election, and is set to take effect on Dec. 8. It will require anyone...
Oregon Measure 114 delay would lead to ‘unnecessary deaths,’ attorney general argues
Oregon’s attorney general argued in court papers Wednesday that any court-ordered delay of gun control Measure 114 would result in more unnecessary deaths and forestall steps “to reduce the risk of a massacre” in the state. The recent voter-approved measure, set to take effect Dec. 8, will...
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
elkhornmediagroup.com
More join Measure 114 court challenge
PORTLAND – The number of named plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114, Oregon’s gun control law, is growing. Add Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe, and the owner of Garner’s Sporting Goods, Richard Haden of Pendleton to the list. They join...
Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check
As Oregonians scramble to purchase firearms before the state’s new gun regulations go into effect, some gun shops are using a loophole to potentially bypass background checks and sell firearms to anyone, including to people who might not qualify to legally own them. Measure 114, which was narrowly approved by voters last month, will tighten […] The post Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Sheriff McKinley says it could “take months” to purchase a firearm in Oregon
GRANT COUNTY – December 8th is the date Oregon Measure 114 is set to go into effect, and many questions are popping up regarding firearm purchases in the State of Oregon. As it stands (provided a stay is not granted in court), all purchasers of firearms within the state must hold the proper licensure beginning next Friday. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said since there’s not a system in place to grant those licenses, folks may not be able to buy a gun for some time:
KATU.com
Oregon lawmaker vows to tackle public defender shortage in 2023 session
SALEM, Ore. — In 2022, Multnomah County dismissed 280 cases because of a shortage of public defenders to represent indigent people. The Office of Public Defense Services (OPDS) has been the subject of multiple audits and a lawsuit in recent years because of its failure to provide adequate representation to those charged with a crime who can't afford an attorney.
Readers respond: Time for homelessness action from Oregon leaders
The Nov. 20 editorial on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s strategy for homelessness falls short with its final sentence, “It’s time leaders listen as well,” (“Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality,”). Hundreds of millions of dollars have been budgeted and spent by city, counties, Metro and Salem. Leaders have opined, proclaimed, declared, promised and planned all the while, yet tent camps and trash proliferate and grow. Token Tuff Shed villages accommodate only a handful of those who are in need, or who will willingly move into them. We’ve all been listening. I expect Mayor Ted Wheeler and advisor Sam Adams have been too, along with the county, Metro and Salem wise heads. All the listening has yet to produce progress. As I’m wont to say, “nothing’s happening very gradually.” I say it’s time for leaders to act, and act now!
columbiagorgenews.com
Sherman sheriff, others file to block new gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Nov. 18 filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 5 months away
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Saturday marks five...
KTVL
Gov. Brown orders all flags to fly at half staff following death of Virginia Congressman
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset today, November 29. The order comes in honor and remembrance of United States Representative Donald McEachin, Democrat from Virginia. The Governor’s order was issued in conjunction with a proclamation from President Biden.
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/30 – Local Warming Shelters Need Volunteers, Medford Police Investigate Discharge of a Firearm at Tinseltown
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Warming Shelters are extending days of operation due to colder weather on the way this week. For these shelters to stay open they’re asking for volunteers.
SFGate
Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia
MORROW, Ga. (AP) — It might go without saying that Democrats generally vote against Republicans. But in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff, it can hardly be overstated how much Democratic voters — and others — are driven by not wanting Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be their U.S. senator.
klcc.org
BLM says environmental review can begin for proposal for Oregon’s first chemical process gold mine
The Nevada company pitching a gold mine in Eastern Oregon is set to begin a critical environmental review process. Paramount Gold announced Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has deemed the company’s operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain mine complete. That means Paramount can soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the mining proposal to regulatory and public scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Comments / 1