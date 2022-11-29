Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native stars in Dolly Parton Christmas movie, a stepping stone in his acting career
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Joseph Yang followed his dream to become an actor and performer, landing him a role in Dolly Parton’s new movie “Mountain Magic Christmas.”. In the movie, Yang plays a side character named Woody, but he has landed lead roles in other movies...
wkdzradio.com
Murray’s Boone Named To Bank Of Cadiz Board
Bank of Cadiz & Trust Company officials announced Thursday the addition of a new director to their board: Murray native Howard Boone. Effective December 21, Boone is a proud graduate of Murray High School and Murray State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science through business administration in 1985.
kentuckymonthly.com
A Nightmare Before Christmas
On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Cliff Key and his husband, Chris Cates, were looking forward to kicking off the weekend by celebrating their nephew River’s fifth birthday in their new home, a cozy two-bedroom ranch on Alexander Street in the small western Kentucky town of Dawson Springs. Both men...
kentuckymonthly.com
A Day in Paradise
Christmas promised to be 75 degrees and sunny. But that was not the most remarkable aspect of the day when Mrs. Claus and I headed out for a special visit. The destination was Bremen, a small Muhlenberg County town ravaged by an EF4 tornado on Dec. 10, 2021. After almost...
No partridges, but 6 holiday movies and 4 live performances set at the Alhambra in December
Sure, you might have seen “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and other holiday classics more times than you could count in TV reruns — but when was the last time you watched Chevy Chase tangle with holiday lights and his crazy relatives on a big screen?. Here’s...
Detroit News
Union, GM make deal to avoid Corvette plant temp worker layoffs
General Motors Co. and the United Auto Workers Local 2164 came to an agreement Friday afternoon on the use of temporary workers at the Chevrolet Corvette plant in Kentucky, avoiding layoffs of those employees. The dispute over retaining temporary workers at Bowling Green Assembly could have led to the cancellation...
fortcampbell-courier.com
Memorial ceremonies to mark 37th anniversary of historic Gander crash
Fort Campbell and Hopkinsville will host memorial ceremonies Dec. 12 to honor the lives lost 37 years ago when Arrow Air Flight 1285 crashed at Gander International Airport in Newfoundland, Canada. The crash, which took place Dec. 12, 1985, claimed the lives of eight crew members and 248 Soldiers assigned...
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
wnky.com
Former Hilltopper QB giving back to athletes and underprivileged kids
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A former Hilltopper is working to inspire the next generation of athletes. Courtney Dalcourt was a quarterback at Western Kentucky University. After a career-ending injury, he stayed with the team, working with them from the sidelines. Now, as an adult, he does that with his profession every day....
whopam.com
Freedom, Indian Hills Elementary schools earn Energy Star certification
Freedom Elementary and Indians Hills Elementary schools have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification in energy performance. According to a news release from the Christian County Public School System, this is the third year in a row and fourth time overall for Freedom Elementary to win the designation, while it’s the second consecutive year for Indian Hills and the third time overall. Energy Star certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics.
wkyufm.org
Local NAACP chapter won't join protest against Emmett Till accuser now living in Bowling Green
The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP says it won’t participate in a protest this weekend seeking justice for Emmett Till. The 14-year-old African-American teen from Chicago was abducted, tortured, and murdered after allegedly whistling at a white woman in a Mississippi grocery store in 1955. Till was visiting relatives in the Magnolia State when the incident occurred.
whvoradio.com
Officials Break Ground On I-24 Business Park Spec Building
Trigg County took its next step in economic growth Wednesday morning, when local and regional officials gathered to break ground on the 100,000 square-foot spec building planned for the I-24 Business Park. Set to open fall 2023 and play host to future industry, its construction was made possible through grant...
wkdzradio.com
Full Day Of Pre-Parade Activities Planned For Cadiz
There will be plenty of activities taking place Saturday before the Cadiz Christmas Parade ranging from food to crafts and ice skating. Cadiz Main Street Director Janelle Nichols says ice skating will return Saturday from 9 to 3 in the former IGA parking lot on Spring Street. Nichols says there...
newsfromthestates.com
Jobs were hard to find in Dawson Springs. Then a tornado struck.
DAWSON SPRINGS — A long line of cars and trucks trails out of downtown, waiting to pick up bags carried by volunteers, cartons of eggs and more from a food pantry giveaway on a cold November morning. The need is there, said Lisa Barnes, one of the volunteers loading...
whopam.com
Roosevelt Bacon
(Age 94) Graveside service will be Tuesday December 6th at 12noon at Little Mill Cemetery in Trigg County. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10am till 11am at Gamble Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Unemployment up in all nine Pennyrile counties in October
Unemployment was up from September to October in all nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 4.9 percent, up from 4.5 in September and down from 5.5 percent one year ago. It represented 1,220 people who were looking for work and unable to find it. Todd County maintains...
whopam.com
Reception scheduled to honor outgoing mayor
A farewell reception is coming up later this month to honor outgoing Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch. It will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11 at the Bruce Convention Center, with the program beginning at 2:15, with the public encouraged to attend. On February 4, 2020, Hopkinsville City Council voted unanimously...
clarksvillenow.com
Roxy Regional Theatre funding challenged over accusations against executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – City Council members will vote this week on an ordinance that would remove city funding from the Roxy Regional Theatre. The ordinance cites complaints of a hostile work environment involving theater director Ryan Bowie. Allegations listed in the ordinance include racism, workplace bullying, retaliation, inappropriate touching, assault, sexual harassment, stalking and inappropriate relationships with actors.
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
