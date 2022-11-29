ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

wkdzradio.com

Murray’s Boone Named To Bank Of Cadiz Board

Bank of Cadiz & Trust Company officials announced Thursday the addition of a new director to their board: Murray native Howard Boone. Effective December 21, Boone is a proud graduate of Murray High School and Murray State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science through business administration in 1985.
MURRAY, KY
kentuckymonthly.com

A Nightmare Before Christmas

On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Cliff Key and his husband, Chris Cates, were looking forward to kicking off the weekend by celebrating their nephew River’s fifth birthday in their new home, a cozy two-bedroom ranch on Alexander Street in the small western Kentucky town of Dawson Springs. Both men...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
kentuckymonthly.com

A Day in Paradise

Christmas promised to be 75 degrees and sunny. But that was not the most remarkable aspect of the day when Mrs. Claus and I headed out for a special visit. The destination was Bremen, a small Muhlenberg County town ravaged by an EF4 tornado on Dec. 10, 2021. After almost...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Detroit News

Union, GM make deal to avoid Corvette plant temp worker layoffs

General Motors Co. and the United Auto Workers Local 2164 came to an agreement Friday afternoon on the use of temporary workers at the Chevrolet Corvette plant in Kentucky, avoiding layoffs of those employees. The dispute over retaining temporary workers at Bowling Green Assembly could have led to the cancellation...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fortcampbell-courier.com

Memorial ceremonies to mark 37th anniversary of historic Gander crash

Fort Campbell and Hopkinsville will host memorial ceremonies Dec. 12 to honor the lives lost 37 years ago when Arrow Air Flight 1285 crashed at Gander International Airport in Newfoundland, Canada. The crash, which took place Dec. 12, 1985, claimed the lives of eight crew members and 248 Soldiers assigned...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Sumner County Source

Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Former Hilltopper QB giving back to athletes and underprivileged kids

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A former Hilltopper is working to inspire the next generation of athletes. Courtney Dalcourt was a quarterback at Western Kentucky University. After a career-ending injury, he stayed with the team, working with them from the sidelines. Now, as an adult, he does that with his profession every day....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Freedom, Indian Hills Elementary schools earn Energy Star certification

Freedom Elementary and Indians Hills Elementary schools have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification in energy performance. According to a news release from the Christian County Public School System, this is the third year in a row and fourth time overall for Freedom Elementary to win the designation, while it’s the second consecutive year for Indian Hills and the third time overall. Energy Star certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Local NAACP chapter won't join protest against Emmett Till accuser now living in Bowling Green

The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP says it won’t participate in a protest this weekend seeking justice for Emmett Till. The 14-year-old African-American teen from Chicago was abducted, tortured, and murdered after allegedly whistling at a white woman in a Mississippi grocery store in 1955. Till was visiting relatives in the Magnolia State when the incident occurred.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Officials Break Ground On I-24 Business Park Spec Building

Trigg County took its next step in economic growth Wednesday morning, when local and regional officials gathered to break ground on the 100,000 square-foot spec building planned for the I-24 Business Park. Set to open fall 2023 and play host to future industry, its construction was made possible through grant...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Full Day Of Pre-Parade Activities Planned For Cadiz

There will be plenty of activities taking place Saturday before the Cadiz Christmas Parade ranging from food to crafts and ice skating. Cadiz Main Street Director Janelle Nichols says ice skating will return Saturday from 9 to 3 in the former IGA parking lot on Spring Street. Nichols says there...
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

Roosevelt Bacon

(Age 94) Graveside service will be Tuesday December 6th at 12noon at Little Mill Cemetery in Trigg County. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10am till 11am at Gamble Funeral Home.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Unemployment up in all nine Pennyrile counties in October

Unemployment was up from September to October in all nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 4.9 percent, up from 4.5 in September and down from 5.5 percent one year ago. It represented 1,220 people who were looking for work and unable to find it. Todd County maintains...
whopam.com

Reception scheduled to honor outgoing mayor

A farewell reception is coming up later this month to honor outgoing Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch. It will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11 at the Bruce Convention Center, with the program beginning at 2:15, with the public encouraged to attend. On February 4, 2020, Hopkinsville City Council voted unanimously...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Roxy Regional Theatre funding challenged over accusations against executive director

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – City Council members will vote this week on an ordinance that would remove city funding from the Roxy Regional Theatre. The ordinance cites complaints of a hostile work environment involving theater director Ryan Bowie. Allegations listed in the ordinance include racism, workplace bullying, retaliation, inappropriate touching, assault, sexual harassment, stalking and inappropriate relationships with actors.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
104.1 WIKY

Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified

Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
OWENSBORO, KY

