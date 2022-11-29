ROCKLAND — People interested in a career in nursing are invited to attend one of the many statewide information sessions that the University of Maine at Augusta is hosting on Thursday, December 8, from 5 -7 p.m. The information session will have both in-person and virtual options. Prospective students will learn about local options for earning UMA’s 4-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree, how to transfer credits from the State Community College system, and will be able to view the simulation labs at the various locations.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO