Thomas Boscia, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Thomas ‘Tommy’ ‘Tom’ ‘Grampy’ Anthony Bosica, Jr, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on November 21, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport. He lived with multiple sclerosis for the last 19 years of his life and made the most of his time on earth despite the challenges of this condition.
Joseph D. Donahue, obituary
ROCKLAND — Joseph D. Donahue, 85, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, and his children, Mark Donahue and Laurie Fulton (Mark) and two grandsons, Tripp and Danny Fulton. He is also survived by his loving sister, Darrylle Curran.
Alice (Jean) Martel, obituary
OWLS HEAD — Alice Jean (Jean) Martel, 81, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Owls Head Homestead. Born December 23, 1940, in Camden, South Carolina to Harold and Ila Mae (Brown) Capell, Jean graduated from Asheville Central high school in Lee County, South Carolina. Though an...
Edna St. Vincent Millay House: Before and After
ROCKLAND—Five years ago I took a tour of the house where Edna St. Vincent Millay was born in and wrote a story, A peek inside the Rockland house where Edna St. Vincent Millay was born. The Rockland Historical Society bought the property in March 2016 and it has taken more than six years to raise the capital to completely renovate the historic site.
Christmas by the Sea Weekend 2022 launches in Camden with a celebratory crowd
CAMDEN — Downtown Camden was packed to the gills Friday evening as holiday cheer spilled into the street with an annual holiday parade, and tree-lighting at the head of the harbor. Organized by the Camden Area Business Group, the 36th annual Christmas By the Sea weekend includes the arrival...
Unable to sustain itself with donations, St. George nonprofit ambulance service looks to town for help
ST. GEORGE — After almost 70 years, the last nonprofit ambulance service in Knox County is no longer able to sustain itself through fundraising efforts, grants, and volunteer personnel. Now, the Town must decide whether to incorporate the emergency service into a municipal department. In a preliminary public discussion...
Thank You From the Camden Harbor, and the day sailer fleet
As another busy season concludes at Camden harbor, we have time to take a deep breath, celebrate our hard work, and appreciate the supportive community we are part of. Since the 1980s, the day sailing fleet has enjoyed working at the Public Landing as a cohesive group, employing a strong local workforce that help to create a fun, positive environment enjoyed by locals and seasonal visitors alike.
New book by Waterville author gets rave reviews
When you discover the compelling combination of a haunting mystery, unexpected plot twists and romantic conflict, you know this is a story that needs to be written. That was exactly what author Michelle E. Shores, of Waterville, thought when she stumbled across the Nelly Butler ghost hauntings of Franklin, Maine. This spark of an idea grew into the novel, The Gathering Room – A Tale of Nelly Butler.
Peter David McGowan, obituary
Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
Augusta, Maine Area Family Looking For Their Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 20-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 24. Kathleen A. Winslow, 37, of Swanville, was arrested...
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds Nov. 21-30. Belfast. Kyle J. and Helen Skinner to Kassandra L. and Derrick A. Coleman. Richard P. Rumney Living Trust to Douglas A. and Linda E. Davidson. The City of Belfast to Daniel Ford.
Weekend Spotlight: Lucky Betty’s Special Night, Johnny Cash Tribute, The Rage Room
Here are a couple of fun and distracting things going on in Maine this weekend with a special performance, a hip holiday event, free cider, and the perfect spot for rage-o-holics. Lucky Betty’s Opens for Parade Watching. Friday, December 2 — Camden. “Walkin’ The Line” a Johnny Cash...
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 17-22. Jeffrey H. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts negotiating a worthless instrument in Belfast July 28, 2020, and Aug. 2, 2020, two years in prison with all but 15 days suspended and two years of probation for each count.
Nursing Information Session at UMA Rockland Center
ROCKLAND — People interested in a career in nursing are invited to attend one of the many statewide information sessions that the University of Maine at Augusta is hosting on Thursday, December 8, from 5 -7 p.m. The information session will have both in-person and virtual options. Prospective students will learn about local options for earning UMA’s 4-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree, how to transfer credits from the State Community College system, and will be able to view the simulation labs at the various locations.
Photographer Cheryl Clegg captures what Maine lobstermen are going through lately
GOULDSBORO—Maine lobstermen are under siege these days with many of them frustrated over not being heard. Cheryl Clegg, an award-winning Boston-based commercial photographer, is making sure that they are both seen and heard. Taking a journalistic approach with her camera in her latest series, “The Endangered Lobsterman,” she has captured the hard-working ethos of lobster-fishing families in a corner of Downeast Maine.
Camden issues violation notice to property owners for alleged herbicide application, killing of trees
CAMDEN — The Town of Camden has issued a violation notice to Amelia Bond and Arthur Bond, III, of St. Louis, Missouri, who own property near Laite Beach, in Camden, for allegedly applying an herbicide on their neighbor’s vegetation and topping trees on that land. “Take notice that...
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Skin by Skyler NOW OPEN at Ashley Kate Aesthetics & Co.
