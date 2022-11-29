Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Hefty Budget Revealed
As the world awaits for James Cameron‘s upcoming Avatar sequel, many have speculated how much this film actually cost to produce. Earlier this month, Hypebeast reported that in order for Avatar: The Way of Water to break even, it would have to become the “fourth or fifth highest-grossing film in history.”
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 1 in "Neutral Grey"
Nike has just presented a fresh iteration of its Air Max 1 silhouette, and now the sneaker is coming packed with multi-colored outsoles and pom-pom laces. For the Swoosh, 2022 has been a year packed with anniversaries for several of its mainline silhouettes. One of which has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, and with that, the shoe has dropped in various new iterations, with stand-outs coming in the form of the new “Magma Orange,” “Ale Brown,” and the “Liverpool” edition made in collaboration with Lebron James.
hypebeast.com
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Teaser Reveals Optimus Primal and the 'Beast Wars' Characters
Paramount Pictures on Thursday dropped off the official teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, providing a first look at the film inspired by the ’90s Beast Wars cartoon. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the forthcoming seventh installment in the Transformers franchise will mark the first effort without...
hypebeast.com
adidas Adds a New UltraBOOST 22 to Its "Made with Nature" Line
A new UltraBOOST 22 has been presented by for its “Made with Nature” line, and it belongs at one with the great outdoors. The sneaker continues to call time on conventional materials and design and looks toward a brighter future through the use of natural and renewable resources. With this in mind, the UltraBOOST 22 features a knitted upper with 40% of it being crafted with lyocell — a material created with cellulosic fibers made from sustainably-grown wood.
hypebeast.com
The Official 'Elden Ring' Art Book Has Been Released
The official Elden Ring art book collection has just been released. Published by KADOKAWA Co., Ltd., the two-volume set covers all aspects of the game with beautiful illustrations. Split into six chapters, the series starts with Opening Art, then moves to The Lands Between concept art, Characters: Tarnished and Others,...
hypebeast.com
Metro Boomin Delivers Star-Studded Album 'HEROES & VILLAINS'
Metro Boomin takes on both sides of good and evil in his newest album, HEROES & VILLAINS. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 15-track project features heavy-hitting guest appearances from the likes of Future and Chris Brown on “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” 21 Savage and Young Nudy on “Umbrella,” Travis Scott and 21 Savage on “Niagara Falls (Foot or 2),” A$AP Rocky and the late Takeoff on “Feel The Fiyaaaah,” The Weeknd and 21 Savage on “Creepin” and more. Across the album, Young Metro reminds listeners and the music industry just exactly why he’s one of the most sought-after producers today. The 29-year-old’s solo work seamlessly integrates with the collaborative cuts, and he knows how to match his work with his collaborators — not a single track on the album feels forced or out of place, allowing both Metro and his guest features to evenly shine.
hypebeast.com
First Trailer for 'Cocaine Bear' Readies Audiences for the Wild True Story
Universal Pictures has officially launched the first trailer for Elizabeth Banks‘ upcoming thriller directorial effort, Cocaine Bear. The film follows a black bear that embarks on a murderous rampage and as the title suggests, it ingests an unintentional copious amount of cocaine. While the film is based on a true story, the murderous rampage is of course dramatized. Cocaine Bear is based on actual chain of events that occurred in September 1985 when a convicted drug smuggler named Andrew Thornton offloaded a duffel bag of cocaine over Northern Georgia. The 175-pound bag of cocaine was accidentally ingested by a black bear which later overdosed and discovered three months later next to 40 plastic containers of cocaine. Thornton also died when attempting to abandon the overloaded plane in a parachute that proved fault. Today, a taxidermy of the bear is on display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun mall in Lexington.
hypebeast.com
The Trilogy Tapes Drops Graphic-Loaded Winter 2022 Collection
The Trilogy Tapes can’t be labeled as a single entity. It’s got multiple arms and impacts multiple spaces in the greater cultural sphere: Founder Will Bankhead launched it as a London-based record label in 2011, and at first it first only released music via cassette before it expanded into vinyl. TTT, as it’s often called, also had a successful apparel arm that eventually grew into a full-fledged brand and is now a sister label to Palace. Now, The Trilogy Tapes is back with a new slate of apparel for its Winter 2022 collection.
hypebeast.com
‘Sonic Frontiers’ Will Add New Modes, Story and Playable Characters in 2023
As revealed by Sega, the 2023 content roadmap for Sonic Frontiers indicates three updates for the year, which includes exciting new gaming modes, additional playable characters, and a story expansion. According to the Twitter announcement, the first update will introduce features such as Jukebox and Photo mode for players to...
Five of the best science fiction and fantasy books of 2022
Harry Josephine Giles (Picador) Winner of the 2022 Arthur C Clarke award, this is a remarkable feat of language and imagination: a verse novel written in Orcadian Scots, with a lively and inventive southern English translation running along the bottom of the pages. If that sounds forbidding or abstruse, it shouldn’t: Deep Wheel Orcadia is a rattling read. Two characters arrive at the titular deep-space station: Astrid, returning from Mars to her childhood home; and Darling, who is on the run. They join “the thraan mixter-maxter o fock”, a “tossedawkward mix of people” who work the station, mining a strange substance called Light from a nearby gas giant. The small wheel-world is cognate with Giles’s native Orkney in relation to the mainland, and the book details their hard work and hard play: drink and dancing, love and belonging. There is marvellous language on every page, and if the plot is a little pat, the whole makes for an unforgettable engrossment in community and estrangement.
hypebeast.com
The Nike LeBron 20 "Art Basel" Has Been Revealed
With Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 underway, brands have revealed many themed projects. For. , its celebration of the annual art fair includes two LeBron 20 colorways. The first, a “South Beast” look that combines a Miami pink with faux animal hair Swooshes. Adding to this, an “Art Basel” colorway has now been unveiled as a limited edition release of only 200 units. Launching via Miami-based retailer UNKNWN, it serves as the second rare project to be up for grabs as a giveaway of its friends and family exclusive Nike Air Max 90 “305” is also taking place.
hypebeast.com
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Is Now Set to Launch on March 1
Star Wars has just announced that Season 3 of The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ streaming on March 1, 2023. This comes shortly after the franchise previously announced that the third season was going to premiere in February. Back in September, fans already captured a glimpse of what they can...
hypebeast.com
Sans Gêne Embraces Personal Complexity With Second Collection
This past June, Los Angeles-based label Sans Gêne made its debut with an emphasis on contemporary unisex wares and a commitment to uplifting community. Now, the brand has returned for the Winter 2022 season with its second collection. In expanding the Sans Gêne (without reservation, discomfort or embarrassment) ethos,...
hypebeast.com
Supreme Announces 'Play Dead' Skate Video, Photobook, and T-Shirt Drop
Following the reveal of its team-up with denim imprint True Religion, Supreme has announced the debut of its third full-length skate video, Play Dead. The 53-minute tape shot by William Strobeck will feature an array of renowned Supreme team riders, including Tyshawn Jones, Kader Sylla, Ben Kadow, Troy Gipson, Sully Cormier, Seven Strong, Kris Brown, Nik Stain, Auguste Bouznad, Caleb Barnett, Aidan Mackey, Rowan Zorilla, Vincent Touzery, Sean Pablo, Sage Elsesser, Beatrice Domond, and Mark Gonzales. The team will storm the streets of the Big Apple, showcasing their diverse set of skills on board.
hypebeast.com
The North Face Celebrates 30 Years of the Nuptse Jacket
Few outerwear pieces are as esteemed, iconic, and seminal as the Nuptse from The North Face — which turns 30 years old this year. In celebration of this, TNF is releasing the ‘92 Nuptse collection; a stitch-for-stitch homage to the piece that started our love affair with the pioneering outdoors brand.
hypebeast.com
WISDOM® and Levi's® Collide for Experimental "Project RE." Series
Looking to explore the modern possibilities of denim fabrics, Levi’s® launched a joint venture with Taiwanese functional fashion label WISDOM® titled “Project RE.” The first wave of the project is titled “RE. HEADBREAKER,” exploring the brand’s love for American heritage and ’80s rock music.
hypebeast.com
100 gecs Delivers Exhilaratingly Chaotic 3-Track EP ‘Snake Eyes’
The frantic electronic duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les, also known as 100 gecs, has returned a little over two years after the release of their debut LP, 1,000 gecs. The Los Angeles-based hyperpop group has announced the forthcoming release of their sophomore effort, the aptly-titled 10,000 gecs. The...
hypebeast.com
Our Legacy Recasts Its Fall 2022 Campaign As Box Tees
This past August, Stockholm-based brand Our Legacy launched its Fall 2022 collection with a campaign shot by Thomas Hauser. Now, the brand is recasting the campaign as limited edition box tees. Appearing in crisp white, the shirts feature three images from the Fall 2022 campaign on the front. On the...
hypebeast.com
Behind the HYPE: How G-SHOCK Infiltrated America’s Mainstream and Influential Subcultures
G-SHOCK is a hot topic on various online forums dedicated to watch collecting. For many, the brand conjures nostalgic memories, as recent converts dabbled with purchasing their first affordable, quality watch intended for everyday wear. The watch of the working class, G-SHOCK timepieces are built with strength and longevity in mind. However rugged, unbreakable and tough, the Japanese label refrains from treating aesthetics as an afterthought. G-SHOCK’s pioneering leaps into glass technology, metalwork and incremental improvements with its proprietary shock-resistant build have solidified the brand’s prestige as a go-to durable, no-hassle watch that stands the test of time. In the latest episode of Behind the HYPE, Hypebeast celebrates the people’s watchmaker and unpacks influential subcultures the label has graced in fashion and cinema and the many celebrity wrists that have donned the iconic, chunky silhouette on the silver screen and beyond.
Comments / 0