Spokane, WA

Spokane councilor pushes back against proposed rental rules

By By RaeLynn Ricarte | The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart says that he is “fighting for working families and cost-burdened constituents” by pushing back against proposed new rules for the rental housing business.

“The council’s proposal as written is burdensome, intrusive and places unfair requirements on landlords – especially small landlords,” he said in a statement. “This will ultimately further impact tenants across our community. With so much volatility in rental prices and market availability, there are certain to be unintended consequences of implementing policies like these.”

He has proposed what he calls “reasonable alternatives” to the draft ordinance brought forward by Council President Breean Beggs and Councilor Karen Stratton. His amendments will be reviewed at Monday's council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in council chambers on the lower level of city hall, 808 West Spokane Falls Boulevard.

“The goal of this substitute language is to seek a middle ground by offering a more reasonable approach that modifies the most troublesome aspects of the proposed ordinance,” said Cathcart.

He said the amendments form “positive, sound policy decisions” by meeting these key objectives:

Incentivizes the adoption of universal background checks.Protects the Fourth Amendment rights of tenants and landlords. The amendment protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures.Reduces the cost burden on tenants.Enhances proactive code enforcement to meet the needs of all Spokane Citizens.

Cathcart said his substitutions ensure a transparent process moving forward for both small landlords and tenants.

On Monday, the council gave first reading to the ordinance. Cathcart invites people to contact government leaders and let them know where they stand on the issue, or share their concerns.

Cathcart and Councilor Jonathan Bingle have been outspoken in their opposition to the local government getting enmeshed in the private rental market.

“This has the potential to run smaller landlords out of town,” Bingle told The Center Square.

He said the proposal is intrusive enough that landlords are even required to help tenants register to vote, which shouldn’t be their responsibility.

“The city of Spokane, as a municipal government, has a duty to protect public safety, to foster safe, livable, and affordable housing for everyone,” reads the proposed code.

By implementing the program, the process for people to obtain rental housing will be streamlined by establishment of universal background checks, tenant relocation and landlord mitigation programs, say Beggs and Stratton.

Their policy, if approved, will require landlords to register all units, even unattached accessory dwellings, on their property. They must purchase business licenses for each rental, and pay a $10 fee for every unit if they have more than three rentals.

Landlords must also complete an online training module created or sponsored by the Spokane Landlord’s Association or otherwise approved by the city. Failure to complete this training within 90 days of being issued the license for a rental will result in penalties.

Seventy-five percent of landlord business license funds will be paid into a code enforcement account to cover operational costs, including the wages of staffers who will inspect all rental properties.

Landlords will be required to provide tenants with a digital or hard-copy information packet about their rights and the responsibilities of the property owner. The packet will be developed by the city’s Code Enforcement Department, with advice and recommendations by landlord, tenant and social service housing organizations.

Under the program, prospective tenants can apply for multiple dwellings and only pay once for a universal background check involving their rental history, finances and criminal offenses.

A landlord can use a screening service other than the universal check, but cannot impose any fee on the tenant for doing so.

The proposed code sets up a mitigation program to help landlords repair damages by a low-income tenant involved in a government of nonprofit-operated housing program. The city will establish rules for use of the fund, which is intended to supplement any state or federal program, and can only be accessed after the tenant’s damage deposit is exhausted.

If the code is approved, the city will provide seed money for an attorney position that will focus on tenant legal services. Fees from settlement of cases are expected to sustain the position once the program is up and running.

According to city reports, the legal program will primarily deal with rental units that have fallen below an established standard of livability. The cost of tenant relocation will be recovered from these landlords, and any settlement will be used to offset attorney wages and benefits.

Tenants who complain about rental conditions will be actively protected from eviction.

AvgAmerican
3d ago

I see this as just another source of revenue for the City of Spokane. They are not using the word "tax", but fees and penalties. More and more, democrat governments at all levels are intruding into areas they have no business in- private businesses, private lives. Disgusting at best.

10
Robert Legarreta
3d ago

ya,this city council ruins everything they touch.Soon the tax base here will leave.Spokane will then be comprised of shelters,hypodermic needles,and overpaid govt employees.

4
BornInFreedom
2d ago

spokane has gone from great to not great really fast with these people in office... when will people learn these council members care nothing for you?..

