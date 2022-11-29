ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Love & Marriage' Couple Quits the Show

When Monique Samuels left The Real Housewives of Potomac, she vowed she'd never do reality television again. But famed producer Carlos King was able to get the Bravo alum to reconsider. She and her husband, former NFL star Chris Samuels, signed on for the spinoff of the OWN reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Love & Marriage: D.C., starring the Samuels and two other couples, premiered earlier this year and was renewed for a second season. Set to premiere in Jan. 2023, fans were eager to catch up with the Samuels and were hopeful their marriage was in a better place. But after a promo of the show didn't show the Samuels, fans wondered why. According to a report, it's because Monique and Chris will not be appearing in the forthcoming season…at all.
Hypebae

After Her Divorce Party, Iyanna From 'Love Is Blind' Shares Heartbreaking TikTok

Iyanna McNeely and Jarette Jones of Netflix’s Love Is Blind surprised the world when they announced their divorce — well, somewhat. After sharing playful photos from her divorce party, Iyanna shocked fans with tears in a vulnerable TikTok video. As of October 2022, McNeely officially filed for divorce,...
POPSUGAR

The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo

Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m married to an abuser

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 30 years has always made me feel like I wasn’t good enough for him. He would flirt with other women and say things to me about an ex-girlfriend he broke up with before marrying his first wife. (I caught him private messaging her.) He has told me four different times that we should separate. The first three times, I cried about it. The last time he said it, I told him never to say that to me again.  see also Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding I have always tried...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Couple’s marriage has become a partnership of convenience

DEAR ABBY: Although my husband and I are no longer in a romantic relationship, we are what I call “life partners.” After cancer left him impotent, he rejected any physical affection at all. I had an extramarital affair which lasted four years. My boyfriend passed away last year. I have no desire to be physically […] The post Dear Abby: Couple’s marriage has become a partnership of convenience appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jason's World

Teenager tells her father's girlfriend that she isn't her mother

Parent And Child Painted On A SurfaceSuzi Kim/Unsplash. How long after your parent gets a new partner should it take before you consider that partner someone you'd listen to? They generally will never completely be seen as an actual parent, but many times you do have to still treat a partner of a parent as someone you respect.
E! News

Today’s Hoda Kotb Gives Update on Her Love Life After Joel Schiffman Breakup

Watch: Hoda Kotb Announces Split From Fiance Joel Schiffman. Hoda Kotb is hopeful for the future. The Today anchor is ready to get back in the dating game following her breakup with fiancé Joel Schiffman earlier this year, recently explaining why she's excited for co-host Jenna Bush Hager to be the mastermind behind her next date.
E! News

E! News

224K+
Followers
56K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy