Read full article on original website
Related
Serbia vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Serbia and Switzerland will battle it out for a spot in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, while possibly hoping for a little help from elsewhere in Group G.Serbia come into the game with a point to their name, having fallen to Brazil before drawing with Ghana in a thriller.Meanwhile, Switzerland are better positioned to join Brazil in the knockout rounds, having beaten Cameroon before coming up short against the Selecao.Switzerland would advance with a win here, while a Serbia victory by a three-goal margin would send them through if Brazil simultaneously defeat Cameroon. If Cameroon upset...
Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
Messi, Argentina advance at World Cup after blanking Poland
DOHA, Qatar — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon beats Brazil, 1-0
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Cameroon (1-1-1) defeating Brazil (2-0-1) 1-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Simultaneously, Switzerland (2-0-1) took down Serbia (0-1-2) in the other Group G match. Here are the top plays!. 6': Early yellow card. A yellow card...
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow demands west recognises annexations before peace talks – as it happened
Moscow says west’s refusal to recognise illegally annexed regions is a barrier to peace talks
theScore
Switzerland holds off Serbia to join Brazil in World Cup knockout stage
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.
sporf.com
World Cup Day 11 recap: Australia stun Denmark to reach knockout stage
Groups C and D provided the entertainment on day eleven of the World Cup as a quartet of tense encounters sorted out their final standings. In Group D, France were the only team successfully through to the knockout stage. As a result, they fielded a changed side against Tunisia, who were after a win in order to progress.
South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — South Korea's players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on several cell phones showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had just about done their job,...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland tops Serbia, 3-2, to advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Switzerland (2-0-1) outlasting Serbia (0-1-2) at Qatar's Stadium 974— and there was no shortage of action in the Group G tilt. Elsewhere, Cameroon (1-1-1) handed Brazil (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament in...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina-Australia
Two-time World Cup champion Argentina takes on Australia in a Round of 16 match Saturday. The Albiceleste finished first in Group C with six points after beating Poland and Mexico and losing to Saudi Arabia. Argentina is in the knockout stage for the 11th time in the past 12 World Cups.
Comments / 0