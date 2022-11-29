Read full article on original website
Related
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
POLITICO
5 questions for Kathy Baxter
Happy Friday! For this installment in our weekly feature, The Future in Five Questions, we examine the role of ethics in a profitable tech enterprise with Kathy Baxter — the principal architect of Salesforce’s ethical AI practice. Salesforce’s software is ubiquitous in American business, with its customer relationship management (CRM) services embedded in over 150,000 American companies — and it’s Baxter’s job to try and keep that technology fair.
POLITICO
DC's FTX takeaway? Don't change much
If you’ve been holding your breath for a dramatic shift in the public response to crypto, seek medical attention immediately. It’s been three weeks since crypto exchange FTX melted down. But as events of the past day have made clear, the post-collapse landscape bears an eerie resemblance to the pre-collapse landscape.
Congressional Democrats: Not a chance of reopening climate law
The president has been clear about his support for establishing a U.S. manufacturing base for electric vehicles.
POLITICO
Tweak and make up
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. President Joe Biden’s in Boston today, where he’ll be meeting Prince William at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum, per his schedule. BIDEN AND MACRON TWEAK THEIR WAY THROUGH STATE DINNER. There was a lot of...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Washington Examiner
Trump teases vice president pick for 2024
Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
The best history and politics books of 2022
The past few years have left many of us reeling, with events moving so fast that historians and political writers have been scrambling to catch up. Publishing lead times are months long: at least one biography of Liz Truss was scheduled for Christmas publication and has had to be rapidly rewritten. You can probably skip that. Instead, reach for the tonic of Marina Hyde’s What Just Happened?! Dispatches from Turbulent Times (Guardian Faber). Based on her cult Guardian columns, Hyde’s book takes us from the Brexit referendum of 2016, through the horrors of Donald Trump and the Covid-19 pandemic, to Boris Johnson finally being prised out of 10 Downing Street in 2022 (“Johnson is leaving office with the same dignity he brought to it: none. I’ve seen more elegant prolapses”).
Appeals court rejects Trump lawsuit in Mar-a-Lago documents case
A federal appeals court has acted to shut down an outside review of the Justice Department’s use of nearly 3,000 documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August.
Syrian rebels say anti-ISIS operations with the U.S. have stopped and ISIS fighters may escape from prisons and a refugee camp
The main rebel group in Syria says its joint military operations with the U.S. against the Islamic State terrorist group have stopped because of the threat of a Turkish ground offensive and airstrikes, and it is concerned ISIS prisoners may escape from the detention facilities where thousands are held. On...
Musk drops the bipartisan pose — and Republicans cheer
Twitter’s new CEO has aligned himself with the GOP and welcomed back far right-wing users as Democratic scrutiny escalates.
POLITICO
The man missing from Biden's remarks
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. President JOE BIDEN on Wednesday created his second new national monument, protecting 450,000 acres of ancestral...
Beijing, Shenzhen scrap COVID-19 tests for public transport
Chinese authorities have announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport
Drone delivery? 5 ways these machines could shape our cities
Drones are already changing our future, but can they change how buildings are designed?
Comments / 1