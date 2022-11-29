ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

5 questions for Kathy Baxter

Happy Friday! For this installment in our weekly feature, The Future in Five Questions, we examine the role of ethics in a profitable tech enterprise with Kathy Baxter — the principal architect of Salesforce’s ethical AI practice. Salesforce’s software is ubiquitous in American business, with its customer relationship management (CRM) services embedded in over 150,000 American companies — and it’s Baxter’s job to try and keep that technology fair.
POLITICO

DC's FTX takeaway? Don't change much

If you’ve been holding your breath for a dramatic shift in the public response to crypto, seek medical attention immediately. It’s been three weeks since crypto exchange FTX melted down. But as events of the past day have made clear, the post-collapse landscape bears an eerie resemblance to the pre-collapse landscape.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Tweak and make up

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. President Joe Biden’s in Boston today, where he’ll be meeting Prince William at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum, per his schedule. BIDEN AND MACRON TWEAK THEIR WAY THROUGH STATE DINNER. There was a lot of...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump teases vice president pick for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The Guardian

The best history and politics books of 2022

The past few years have left many of us reeling, with events moving so fast that historians and political writers have been scrambling to catch up. Publishing lead times are months long: at least one biography of Liz Truss was scheduled for Christmas publication and has had to be rapidly rewritten. You can probably skip that. Instead, reach for the tonic of Marina Hyde’s What Just Happened?! Dispatches from Turbulent Times (Guardian Faber). Based on her cult Guardian columns, Hyde’s book takes us from the Brexit referendum of 2016, through the horrors of Donald Trump and the Covid-19 pandemic, to Boris Johnson finally being prised out of 10 Downing Street in 2022 (“Johnson is leaving office with the same dignity he brought to it: none. I’ve seen more elegant prolapses”).
POLITICO

The man missing from Biden's remarks

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. President JOE BIDEN on Wednesday created his second new national monument, protecting 450,000 acres of ancestral...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy