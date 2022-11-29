ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Christian Pulisic lifts U.S. to Round of 16 as England tops Group B

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The U.S. had to sweat out a gritty effort from Iran, but in the end, it's moving on to the Round of 16 after a 1-0 win.

Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute to put the U.S. ahead but paid for his efforts as he crashed into Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and laid on the ground for several minutes afterward. He would eventually return to the match but was subbed off at the half. Iran was the aggressor late and had several opportunities to equalize while the Americans sat on their lead. But in the end, Pulisic's effort on goal was enough to win it.

In the other match, England left no doubt as to who would top Group B with another dominant 3-0 win over Wales. The English will now face Senegal in the Round of 16 while the U.S. plays Netherlands on Saturday.

WSB Radio

U.S. ready for World Cup knockout round match vs. Netherlands

It’s time…and it’s about time. The U.S. men have returned to the World Cup round of 16 after missing the tournament altogether in 2018. Big picture – this will be the Americans’ third trip to the knockout round stage in the past four Cups. The...
WSB Radio

World Cup scores, updates: United States vs. Netherlands

The first knockout-round games are upon us. The United States looks to keep its 2022 World Cup run going against the Netherlands on Saturday. The USMNT enters the game as a significant underdog despite giving up just one goal over three games so far. Netherlands vs. United States. The Netherlands...
WSB Radio

Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.
WSB Radio

Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar's powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn't help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team's 1-0 win over Brazil's reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
WSB Radio

South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — South Korea's players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on several cell phones showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had just about done their job,...
The Independent

‘We knew there would be a lot of emotion’: Switzerland and Serbia clash again

Switzerland and Serbia have got history. Their clash to decide who went into the last 16 of the World Cup in Doha was always going boil over. The story is a complicated one. All eyes were on Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in the rematch of the ill-tempered 2018 World Cup tussle between the two nations, when both players celebrated the last-gasp success by making an eagle gesture, pointing to their Albanian heritage but mainly to antagonise Serbians, who consider Kosovo, where there is an Albanian majority, as a Serbian province still.It is a complex relationship between two countries...
WSB Radio

Stéphanie Frappart makes history as 1st female World Cup ref

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game on Thursday as she blew her whistle to start Germany's game against Costa Rica. Frappart also had two women as assistants — Neuza Back...
WSB Radio

World court: Bolivia, Chile close together in river dispute

THE HAGUE — (AP) — The International Court of Justice on Thursday found little to rule on in a long-running dispute over a small river which flows from Bolivia to Chile as the Latin American neighbors had mostly resolved their conflict during the proceedings. The United Nations’ highest...
WSB Radio

Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates

ROME — (AP) — Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands,...
