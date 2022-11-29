ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kanye West says ‘I like Hitler’ in shocking antisemitic rant on Alex Jones show

Kanye West repeatedly praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler for doing “good things” in a shocking new antisemitic rant Thursday with far-right media host Alex Jones. Inexplicably wearing a face mask over his entire head, the superstar rapper who last month met with former President Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes left little doubt how he feels about Jews.
Tilda Swinton reunites with childhood pal Joanna Hogg for ‘Eternal Daughter’

As a child, Tilda Swinton always felt like an outsider, an observer of others, sometimes even in her own family. One day at the British boarding school she loathed, she met another girl, Joanna Hogg, who shared a similar worldview. (Another classmate was Diana Spencer, the future princess.) “We were...

