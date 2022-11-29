ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Complaint accuses Herschel Walker of committing voter fraud over Texas tax credit

By Chanelle Chandler, Yahoo News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8H8j_0jRXe8b700

A complaint filed Sunday with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the state attorney general is calling for an investigation into whether Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker committed a felony by voting in Georgia elections while claiming a homestead exemption for a home he owns in Texas.

The complaint, which was written by Georgia resident Ann Gregory Roberts, states that "it appears that Walker was not a resident of Georgia for voting purposes when he registered to vote and voted. Any person who votes, or registers to vote, knowing that he or she is not eligible to do so is guilty of a felony."

Walker is engaged in a runoff election with Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock that concludes on Dec. 6. Early voting turnout in the contest has shattered records, and a win by the Democrat could give his party a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

A former football great who ran for Senate at the urging of former President Donald Trump, Walker has been hit during the campaign with accusations that he paid for women he impregnated to receive abortions. The latest charge against him alleges that he is set to receive a $1,500 tax credit for 2022 on a Texas home that is listed as his primary residence.

“Herschel Walker registered to vote in Georgia in 2021 and voted in the 2022 primary and general elections despite simultaneously claiming a homestead tax exemption in Tarrant County, Texas,” the complaint reads. “To be eligible for a homestead exemption in Texas, a property must be owned and occupied as the owner’s principal residence.”

CNN first reported that Walker will receive the homestead tax exemption of about $1,500 for his $4 million home, which is located in the Dallas suburb of Westlake. According to Tarrant County's tax appraisal office, he has received the exemption since 2012. The public tax records also show that Walker took the homestead tax exemption in 2021 and 2022 even after launching his bid for Senate in Georgia.

To be eligible for that Texas tax break, the owner of the property must "use the home as his or her principal residence on Jan. 1 of the tax year." It also states that if a homeowner moves out of Texas, the resident can still receive the exemption "if you do not establish a principal residence elsewhere, you intend to return to the home, and you are away less than two years."

Georgia law requires a voter with a homestead tax exemption to claim the address where the homeowner is receiving the exemption for voting purposes.

“Therefore, according to his own claim to the homestead exemption in Texas, it appears that Walker was not a resident of Georgia for voting purposes when he registered to vote and voted. Any person who votes, or registers to vote, knowing that he or she is not eligible to do so is guilty of a felony,” the complaint continued.

The U.S. Constitution simply requires a person to be an "inhabitant" of their state when elected.

According to election records maintained by the Office of the Georgia Secretary of State, Walker registered to vote in Fulton County, Ga., on Aug. 17, 2021, listing the address of a home located in the Buckhead section of Atlanta that is owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard, as his primary residence.

Jeff Law, the chief appraiser of the Tarrant Appraisal District, told 11Alive that his office will ask Walker if his Texas home is still his principal residence. The government agency could also examine Walker's driver's license to check if it matches the home address.

No one from the Walker campaign returned requests from Yahoo News for comment.

On Monday, Rep. Nikema Williams, the chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, doubled down on the calls for a probe into whether Walker “lied about being a Georgia resident.”

"Georgians deserve answers, and Walker must be held accountable for his pattern of lies and disturbing conduct," Williams told 11Alive in response to the letter. "This is yet another reminder that Walker lacks both the competence and character to be our U.S. senator."

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia

MORROW, Ga. — (AP) — It might go without saying that Democrats generally vote against Republicans. But in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff, it can hardly be overstated how much Democratic voters — and others — are driven by not wanting Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be their U.S. senator.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Obama heads to Ga. as Warnock seeks big early vote advantage

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, with Warnock looking to juice an apparent Democratic head start in early voting with a visit Thursday from Barack Obama.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Dems move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party's deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's...
IOWA STATE
WSB Radio

Biden pledges new commitments, respect for tribal nations

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to give Native Americans a stronger voice in federal affairs, promising at the first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years that he will bolster tribal consultations, inclusion of Indigenous knowledge in decision-making and funding for communities struggling with the impacts of climate change.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Both sides see high stakes in gay rights Supreme Court case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is being warned about the potentially dire consequences of a case next week involving a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for same-sex couples. Rule for the designer and the justices will expose not only same-sex couples but...
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

Indiana judge won't block probe over 10-year-old's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana's Republican attorney general can keep investigating an Indianapolis doctor who spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio, a judge ruled Friday. An attempt to block a probe by Attorney General Todd Rokita's office was rejected by...
INDIANA STATE
WSB Radio

Covid cases spike in Georgia

Over the last week, Covid numbers have increased by nearly fifty percent, according to the state. “The total number of cases in Georgia went to 968 cases daily up from 650 total cases daily last week,” says Alexander Millman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection Friday in Texas, citing debts that include nearly $1.5 billion he has been ordered to pay to families who sued him over his conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Houston. His...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Most popular Christmas candies by state ID’d in new candy survey: report

‘Tis the season for sweets, and each American state seemingly has its own candy cravings when the holiday season arrives. CandyStore.com, a wholesale bulk candy website based in Los Angeles, believes it has narrowed down America’s top “Christmas candies” after consulting its customer base, candy manufacturers and distributors about seasonal orders and preferences. The online candy store says it received more than 16,000 responses this year for its “Most Popular Christmas Candy By State” survey. Twelve candies came out on top in the 50 states and Washington, D.C. While peppermint bark is a top choice in eight states, CandyStore.com identified some surprising fruit-flavored top picks, such as Skittles and...
HAWAII STATE
WSB Radio

Georgia updates restrictions/bans on wild animals kept as pets

If your Christmas wish list includes getting a Burmese python or Argentine black and white tegu as a new pet, you better check with the state of Georgia first. As of Sunday, expanded limits on animals that can be bought, sold or kept as pets in the state go into effect. It’s the first change to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ list since 1994.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
109K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy