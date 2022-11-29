ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns bring back linebacker Tae Davis to practice squad

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Linebacker Tae Davis spent the 2019 and 2020 with the Cleveland Browns. Today, the Browns have brought Davis back to Berea as he has signed a deal to join their practice squad.

While Davis never started a game for the Browns during his two-year stint in Cleveland, he did play a good deal of special teams. Overall, he appeared in 22 total games during his previous stay in Northeast Ohio, racking up seven total tackles and a pass defended. The Browns still want quarterback Josh Dobbs back if he clears waivers, so they may not be done tinkering with their practice squad despite a handful of moves already.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

