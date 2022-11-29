Read full article on original website
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
The Latest Polls are in, and Walker is Leading Warnock Across the Board
We evaluated the polling aggregators and found that each of the most recent reputable polls shows Herschel Walker leading Raphael Warnock in all of them. After a record week of early voting across Georgia, and as the December 6th final day to decide Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger and football superstar Herschel Walker draws ever so closer, we looked into the latest polls to see who appears to have the early advantage.
