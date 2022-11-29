ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

By RONALD BLUM
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481fLZ_0jRXdlhs00

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star to a hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup.

More than an hour later, he contacted his teammates by FaceTime to join the celebration.

Pulisic's 38th-minute goal had held up, and the United States had beaten Iran 1-0 on Tuesday night in their politically charged rematch to advance to the World Cup's knockout stage.

“Every single player is ready to lay their body on the line to make sure this team is successful,” midfielder Weston McKennie said.

After finishing second in Group B with five points, two behind England, the U.S. plays the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

“I always say it’s us against the world,” winger Tim Weah said, “’cause no one believed that the U.S. could play good football.”

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. needed a victory to reach the round of 16. Iran finished third in the group with three points and has failed to advance in six World Cup appearances.

“The dream is over,” Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said.

McKennie started the play for the goal when he lofted the ball from just past the center circle to Sergiño Dest at the edge of the 6-yard box. Dest headed the ball in front of the net on a bounce as Pulisic charged up the center of the field past Ramin Rezaeian and Majid Hosseini.

Twisting his body, Pulisic redirected the ball with his right foot for his 22nd international goal and first in World Cup play. His momentum carried him into goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

“Christian makes those runs. That’s what he does. That’s the special quality he has,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “As soon as the ball is wide, he goes in with intensity to the penalty box and good things happen.”

Pulisic was sprawled on the field and for about three minutes as he received treatment. He tried to continue playing but was substituted at the start of the second half and taken by athletic trainer Harris Patel for abdominal scans at Hamad General Hospital, where Pulisic followed the game on phone apps. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Pulisic was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion, returned to the team hotel and is day to day.

“I sent him a text and checked on him, and he said, 'Best believe I'll be ready on Saturday,'” McKennie said.

Weah nearly doubled the lead in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time but was ruled offside.

Raucous Iranian fans with horns and drums in the crowd of 42,127 filled the lower bowl behind one goal at Al Thumama Stadium, a circular venue shaped like a gahfiya, a traditional hat.

While the U.S. outshot Iran 9-0 in the first half, Iran had a 4-3 advantage in the second, knowing it needed only a draw to advance. Berhalter inserted Walker Zimmerman in the 82nd minute and shifted to a five-man defense.

Nine minutes of stoppage time were announced. Morteza Pouraliganji's diving header in the third minute went just wide. In the eighth minute, Cameron Carter-Vickers had a hand on Mehdi Taremi's shoulder as the striker slid into Matt Turner, and the ball squibbed through the goalkeeper only for Zimmerman to clear it. Spanish referee Antonio Mateu denied Iran's appeal for a video review, and the final whistle blew after the 10th extra minute.

“I hope that our fans and our people in Iran forgive us,” Taremi said.

Turner gave the U.S. consecutive World Cup shutouts for the first time since 1930. Inside the locker room, teammates tried to speak with Pulisic.

“Everyone was screaming, so we couldn’t really hear too, too much," Turner said. “He left everything, put everything on the line there and was able to get the ball across the line."

LINEUPS

Carter-Vickers, a son of former NBA player Howard Carter, made his World Cup debut in place of Zimmerman and gave the U.S. an entirely Europe-based lineup for the second time in a competitive match since Major League Soccer began in 1996, the first since the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaica.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Josh Sargent injured his right ankle in a 74th-minute challenge by Hosseini and left three minutes later.

The U.S. is 1-4 against the Netherlands, all friendlies.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
WSB Radio

World Cup scores, updates: United States vs. Netherlands

The first knockout-round games are upon us. The United States looks to keep its 2022 World Cup run going against the Netherlands on Saturday. The USMNT enters the game as a significant underdog despite giving up just one goal over three games so far. Netherlands vs. United States. The Netherlands...
WSB Radio

World Cup 2022: Switzerland beats Serbia to advance out of Group G with Brazil

Switzerland snagged the second spot in Group G with a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. All five of the game’s goals came in the first 50 minutes of the game. Thanks to a win over Cameroon in the group stage opener, Switzerland needed either a win or a tie to advance to the knockout rounds unless Cameroon beat Brazil and edged ahead on goal difference. It didn’t, though Cameroon did win 1-0 as Brazil put out a second-string starting lineup knowing that a tie was enough to win the group.
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
WSB Radio

U.S. ready for World Cup knockout round match vs. Netherlands

It’s time…and it’s about time. The U.S. men have returned to the World Cup round of 16 after missing the tournament altogether in 2018. Big picture – this will be the Americans’ third trip to the knockout round stage in the past four Cups. The...
WSB Radio

Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar's powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn't help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team's 1-0 win over Brazil's reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
WSB Radio

South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — South Korea's players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on several cell phones showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had just about done their job,...
WSB Radio

Stéphanie Frappart makes history as 1st female World Cup ref

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game on Thursday as she blew her whistle to start Germany's game against Costa Rica. Frappart also had two women as assistants — Neuza Back...
WSB Radio

US targets Russian mercenary group over religious freedom

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday placed a well-known Russian paramilitary organization on a list of religious freedom violators alongside a number of notorious terrorist organizations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he had designated the Wagner Group as an “entity of particular concern" for...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

World court: Bolivia, Chile close together in river dispute

THE HAGUE — (AP) — The International Court of Justice on Thursday found little to rule on in a long-running dispute over a small river which flows from Bolivia to Chile as the Latin American neighbors had mostly resolved their conflict during the proceedings. The United Nations’ highest...
AFP

Australian MPs delegation to visit Taiwan

A group of Australian MPs will leave Sunday for a five-day visit to Taiwan, a spokesman for one of the politicians said Saturday, risking China's ire just as Beijing-Canberra relations appeared to be thawing. Details of the visit were confirmed to AFP by a spokesman for Scott Buchholz, a conservative MP who is in the delegation.
WSB Radio

Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates

ROME — (AP) — Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands,...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
109K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy