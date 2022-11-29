ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul

For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch

Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel

For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com

John DiMaggio drops the f-bomb over ‘piece of garbage’ Kanye West

Another antisemitic comment – perhaps his worst yet – has spewed from the mouth of Kanye West aka Ye today. This time, involving Adolf Hitler. Actor John DiMaggio, the newest cast member of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, wasted no expletives in sharing his opinion on the matter.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer

The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Cocaine Bear’ unleashes fearsome first trailer

The bonkers first trailer is here for what is sure to be next year’s zaniest action-comedy, Cocaine Bear. The Elizabeth Banks-directed film is inspired by a true event that occurred in 1985 when a black bear got his snout into some cocaine that was abandoned in the woods from a drug runner’s crashed airplane.
GEORGIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

From ‘Aquaman’ to Talokan: How Hollywood’s obsession with underwater kingdoms paves the way for Andrew Garfield’s next role

From out of nowhere, it seems the new big thing in Hollywood is the concept of underwater kingdoms. Think about it – first came DC’s Aquaman in 2018, which will soon be followed by next year’s sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And that’s coming on the (winged) heels of Namor and the city of Talokan in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, we’ve got James Cameron’s own trip beneath the surface to come in this December’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Marvels’ star is shooting for a ‘spicy’ romance with the MCU’s most powerful Black hero

While it’s still unclear whether Carol Danvers’s love life could be explored in next year’s The Marvels, one of Brie Larson’s co-stars in her upcoming sequel as the Avengers’ biggest gun has already made it known that she would love to embark on a “spicy” romance with one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel lore, who fans are hoping is about to enter the MCU themselves very soon.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Viewers pitch their picks for the incoming ‘Rings of Power’ cast and fans remain leery of the inevitable ‘Harry Potter’ TV show

The team behind Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recently shared a press release which contained news of seven fresh additions to the cast. Among them was Sam Hazeldine, who’s set to replace Joseph Mawle as orc leader Adar. News that Adar is recast rocked the fandom, disappointing many, and sparked inevitable backlash. Speculation about who the remainder of the newcomers will play is serving as a distraction from fan dismay, but not quite enough to ease the hurt.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans only care about one thing after watching the ‘Vol. 3’ trailer

Many Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans are longing for the same thing as Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill: His rekindled romance with Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora. Upon the release of Vol. 3‘s first trailer, we did get some glimpses of Gamora. But of course, if you’ve kept up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you will know that it’s likely not the same Gamora that we saw in the first two films.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans offer suggestions for rebooting an iconic franchise mired in development hell

For as long as this cinematic era of franchise reboots and remakes will exist, there’s always going to be cries for more original content, itself an infinitely valid wish on many fronts, but few of them as prominent as the most enormous advantage that original content has over beloved franchises; they aren’t at risk of getting absolutely neutered by licensing issues.
wegotthiscovered.com

The creator of Netflix’s biggest-ever blockbuster that nobody remembers wants nothing to do with it

On the surface, a $115 million action thriller directed by the acclaimed filmmaker behind Margin Call, that boasted a script from the Academy Award-winning writer of The Hurt Locker, and featured a star-studded ensemble cast headlined by Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, and Charlie Hunnam sounds like a shoo-in for success, but Triple Frontier was as close to a bomb as you can get on streaming.

