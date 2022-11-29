Read full article on original website
Elon Musk fans unite on Twitter in pretending to have never heard of world-famous movie star Jim Carrey
Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, many prominent accounts have been gradually leaving the service in favor of rivals like Hive and Mastodon. The latest and greatest of these is comedy icon Jim Carrey, known for his ’90s hits like Ace Ventura, The Mask, and, to younger audiences, Dr. Robotnik from the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.
Warner Bros. edges one step closer to confirming the inevitable ‘Harry Potter’ TV show fans are dreading
At this stage of our lives, we can all admit that a Harry Potter TV series is happening sooner rather than later. In fact, the only real burning question that nobody really wants answered is what form it could take. It’s been little over a decade since the eight-film movie...
Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul
For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch
Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Fans say Ray Liotta’s swan song ‘Cocaine Bear’ destined for Oscar greatness
The world lost a national treasure earlier this year when the late, great Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta passed away. But his posthumous film, Cocaine Bear, is already getting a lot of buzz as a worthy swan song and maybe even an Oscar contender. Cocaine Bear is the over-the-top dark comedy...
Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel
For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.
John DiMaggio drops the f-bomb over ‘piece of garbage’ Kanye West
Another antisemitic comment – perhaps his worst yet – has spewed from the mouth of Kanye West aka Ye today. This time, involving Adolf Hitler. Actor John DiMaggio, the newest cast member of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, wasted no expletives in sharing his opinion on the matter.
Michael Rapaport invokes Kanye West’s late mother while blasting rapper’s latest remarks
There are some extremely (and rightfully so) incensed reactions flying around the internet as a result of Kanye West’s latest round of antisemitic remarks, this time by outright name-dropping, and even expressing appreciation for Adolf Hitler. As much as we wish we were exaggerating, Ye has gone off the...
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer
The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
‘Cocaine Bear’ unleashes fearsome first trailer
The bonkers first trailer is here for what is sure to be next year’s zaniest action-comedy, Cocaine Bear. The Elizabeth Banks-directed film is inspired by a true event that occurred in 1985 when a black bear got his snout into some cocaine that was abandoned in the woods from a drug runner’s crashed airplane.
From ‘Aquaman’ to Talokan: How Hollywood’s obsession with underwater kingdoms paves the way for Andrew Garfield’s next role
From out of nowhere, it seems the new big thing in Hollywood is the concept of underwater kingdoms. Think about it – first came DC’s Aquaman in 2018, which will soon be followed by next year’s sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And that’s coming on the (winged) heels of Namor and the city of Talokan in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, we’ve got James Cameron’s own trip beneath the surface to come in this December’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
‘The Marvels’ star is shooting for a ‘spicy’ romance with the MCU’s most powerful Black hero
While it’s still unclear whether Carol Danvers’s love life could be explored in next year’s The Marvels, one of Brie Larson’s co-stars in her upcoming sequel as the Avengers’ biggest gun has already made it known that she would love to embark on a “spicy” romance with one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel lore, who fans are hoping is about to enter the MCU themselves very soon.
Latest Fantasy News: Viewers pitch their picks for the incoming ‘Rings of Power’ cast and fans remain leery of the inevitable ‘Harry Potter’ TV show
The team behind Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recently shared a press release which contained news of seven fresh additions to the cast. Among them was Sam Hazeldine, who’s set to replace Joseph Mawle as orc leader Adar. News that Adar is recast rocked the fandom, disappointing many, and sparked inevitable backlash. Speculation about who the remainder of the newcomers will play is serving as a distraction from fan dismay, but not quite enough to ease the hurt.
Elon Musk finally takes stand against Kanye West after rapper posts swastika styled into the Star of David
Elon Musk has finally and thankfully found a line when it comes to his vision for free speech on Twitter, and had Kanye West‘s most inflammatory tweet yet deleted from the site. Ye posted a screenshot of a supposed exchange he had with Musk, going on to spout some...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans only care about one thing after watching the ‘Vol. 3’ trailer
Many Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans are longing for the same thing as Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill: His rekindled romance with Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora. Upon the release of Vol. 3‘s first trailer, we did get some glimpses of Gamora. But of course, if you’ve kept up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you will know that it’s likely not the same Gamora that we saw in the first two films.
Horror fans offer suggestions for rebooting an iconic franchise mired in development hell
For as long as this cinematic era of franchise reboots and remakes will exist, there’s always going to be cries for more original content, itself an infinitely valid wish on many fronts, but few of them as prominent as the most enormous advantage that original content has over beloved franchises; they aren’t at risk of getting absolutely neutered by licensing issues.
The creator of Netflix’s biggest-ever blockbuster that nobody remembers wants nothing to do with it
On the surface, a $115 million action thriller directed by the acclaimed filmmaker behind Margin Call, that boasted a script from the Academy Award-winning writer of The Hurt Locker, and featured a star-studded ensemble cast headlined by Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, and Charlie Hunnam sounds like a shoo-in for success, but Triple Frontier was as close to a bomb as you can get on streaming.
‘Rings of Power’ fans left heartbroken after breakout favorite is recast for no good reason
Recently, Amazon had a hit with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The piece cost a lot, is getting further seasons, features an expansive cast, but, now, one of the show’s performers has exited his role with no apparent explanation right now. A press release from...
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
