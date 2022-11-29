Read full article on original website
Hodgetown to host second ‘Christmas in the Sky’ event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Hodgetown, along with the Fairly Group and The Occunet Company, recently released the details for the “Christmas in the Sky” event, scheduled for later this month. According to a news release, the “Christmas in the Sky” event will be at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 16 at Hodgetown, located at 715 […]
Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business
One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
Pleasanton Express
ZAMARRIPA VISITS CADILLAC RANCH
On Sept. 14, Atascosa County native Johnny Zamarripa fulfilled his dream of being able to visit the famous Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. While there with his wife Josie, he met members of a motorcycle club from Poland, the Polish Legion. Zamarripa, 87, struck up a conversation with the men about cars, painting and Johnny’s Paint and Body Shop in Pleasanton. Before they left, the club members all lined up behind Zamarripa to take a photo with him.
thepampanews.com
Mark Allan McMinn
Mark Allan McMinn, 61, of Amarillo (previously of Pampa), was welcomed by his dad and brother in heaven on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Jon Watson of Caprock Baptist Church of Amarillo, and Pastor Rick Timmons of Central Baptist Church of Canadian, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Heights Cemetery in Lefors under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory of Pampa.
Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire
Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown
Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
Amarillo Fire Department responds to tire shop fire at 27th & Ross
UPDATE: 3:57 p.m. The Amarillo Fire Department reports that the fire was out as of around 1 p.m. This story will be updated as information becomes available. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at a tire shop near east Amarillo at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to […]
Amarillo is Getting a New Restaurant on South Soncy
It's only a matter of time until Amarillo and Canyon merge into the glorious Microplex of Amaranyon. In other words, the city is growing, and it isn't going to stop any time soon. Think about it, just a decade ago South Soncy was farmland as far as the eye could...
These Daring Birds Of Wolflin Square Amarillo Really Run Things
For three days now, I have spent sunrise and sunset in the parking lot of Wolflin Square. There's something that isn't being addressed, that I feel we should talk about. The birds of Wolflin Square are the ones who really run things. The Massive Flock Of Annoying Birds On Power...
abc7amarillo.com
Prepare to be blown away during the Electric Light Parade in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will be warm on Friday with widespread 60s and 70s across the Panhandles ahead of our next cold front. Winds will become a big nuisance Friday afternoon expected to gust commonly between 40-60 MPH for much of the Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico. Many areas...
1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
Drag show draws protestors, counter-protestors
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The show “A Drag Queen Christmas” went on as planned on Nov. 29, while also drawing protestors and counter-protestors. The show had an increased police presence along with protestors and counter-protestors who were asked to move further away from the venue at times. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo Mayor […]
2 Amarillo schools shut off water due to line break
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Mann Middle School and Allen 6th Grade Campus had to shut off their water due to a water main line break near the area on Wednesday. AISD detailed that water was shut off to both campuses as Seventh Street, just north of […]
Northwest Physicians Group to host ceremony for new center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northwest Physicians Group is set to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Primary Care Center at 2 p.m. Friday at the center, located at 5601 I-40 West, Suite 100. A news release from the Northwest Physicians Group detailed that the new center will have eight primary care physicians […]
Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead
Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
A New Kind of Donut is Making Its Way Into Amarillo
I love the creativity when a chef or a baker gets into a mode and creates something unique. Amarillo doesn't see a lot of unique foods in the area, but when we finally do get something cool, we embrace the newness and the coolness. Get ready Amarillo to embrace the...
kgncnewsnow.com
West Texas Counseling Closes Doors
On Monday, the West Texas Counseling and Rehab building on Line Avenue closed its doors until further notice because of staffing shortage. The facility’s closure has some confused about steps to take to get their medications for substance abuse disorders which can include Meds like Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Naloxone.
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for Burglary of a Habitation. According to officials, 23-year-old Hunter Clark Gordon is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office. Gordon is around 6′2″ and weighs 205 lbs. He has blue eyes and...
KFDA
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Avenue Thursday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the area to find a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives spoke...
