ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Here's When Good Deals on New Cars Could Finally Come Back

By Pete Grieve, Brad Tuttle
Money
Money
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtdL5_0jRXdYBJ00
Money; Getty Images

Normally around this time of year, automakers and car dealerships attract buyers with special offers and incentives aimed at juicing sales and clearing out inventory. But it’s been difficult to score a great — or even merely good — deal on a new car lately, and buyers shouldn't expect the market to improve much during the upcoming holidays.

The competition for new cars has been hot the past couple years thanks to production challenges related to shortages of things like paint resin, tires, wiring harnesses and seats, which have led to low inventory of new vehicles, experts say. Combine that with surging demand for vehicles and sky-high inflation, and it's no surprise new car prices have soared.

The average transaction price for a new car was $48,281 in October, $1,775 higher than the average a year ago and just shy of the record set in August, according to Kelley Blue Book. Auto loan interest rates have soared following the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes in 2022, helping lift the average monthly payment for new cars to an all-time high of $748 in October.

But if buyers can wait until 2023 — likely the tail end of the year — experts say that genuinely good deals on new cars could finally come back.

“If you're a very price-conscious consumer, it’s best to wait,” says Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power. “Probably in another year or so, you would expect to see better deals than you see today.”

He says there could be more discounting from dealers and more incentives from automakers by next Labor Day, which is historically one of the best times to buy a car. But the market will largely depend on inventory levels.

New or used, your car is an investment. Make sure it's protected!

Get the coverage you need without breaking the bank. Click your state to get a free quote today.

When will car prices drop and good deals return?

According to Jominy, J.D. Power believes there are 3.5 to 4 million consumers on the sidelines who will keep waiting until vehicle supply improves and prices are more reasonable. Denise Petruzella, a 56-year-old resident of western Massachusetts, is one of them.

“I'm not paying $60,000 for a car. It's crazy,” says Petruzella, who is hoping to upgrade from her Nissan Pathfinder to a pickup truck or a SUV.

She would like to buy soon so she can give her current car to her 16-year-old son, who is getting his driver’s license. But shopping for a new car has been extremely frustrating, what with auto loan interest rates above 6% and prices so high. She’s decided to hold off on the hunt for now, and plans to look again around President’s Day 2023, when she'll hopefully be able to find a low interest rate with a financing deal.

She may have to wait longer than that for a prayer of finding a good deal. Jominy says there are about 1.1 million units of vehicle inventory on the ground, and the number is trending up. That represents a 34-day supply of vehicles at the current selling pace, up from a low point of about 18 days in the spring. By the end of 2023, inventory could be meaningfully higher than it is now, but it’s unlikely to reach 2 million units — the level where he thinks the buying landscape would really change.

As vehicle inventory improves, buyers will finds better deals on cars from certain manufacturers, but it won’t be the case across the board, Jominy says. He notes that Toyota recently said it is still struggling with output troubles, meaning it’s unlikely there will be amazing deals for their vehicles. But it could be a different story for certain trucks and cars from domestic automakers.

Ad

Keep those you love safe on the road with an auto policy

Progressive offers some of the most flexible and comprehensive auto insurance policies that can be tailored to their needs. Click below to learn more.

How to get a good deal on a new car now

New car prices are likely to soften early next year, according to Brian Moody of Cox Automotive, the executive editor for AudoTrader.com and Kelley Blue Book. But Moody says if you know where to look, you might even be able to find a deal right now. That's because around this time of year, the remaining vehicles from the current model year need to be sold to make way for next year’s models. Dealers are keen to clear their remaining inventory, assuming they have some leftover models.

“If you're OK getting a 2022 model at the end of 2022, you're probably going to find something that's within your price range,” he says.

It also depends on the type of car you’re trying to buy, according to Moody. You can find a better value if you look for vehicles that aren’t in hot demand. For example, Buick vehicles are selling for 1% below the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP), while vehicles from Honda, BMW and Nissan are going for above MSRP.

“The trick is to be looking for the types of vehicles and the brands of vehicles that are not selling the best," he says. "That would be, specifically, sedans, hatchbacks and maybe even some hybrids."

Newsletter

Dollar Scholar

Still learning the basics of personal finance? Let us teach you the major money lessons you NEED to know. Get useful tips, expert advice and cute animals in your inbox every week.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Cashing Out a 401(k): What a 401(k) Early Withdrawal Really Costs

As a retirement savings account, a 401(k) is primarily meant for long-term investments. However, if you're in need of funds, you may be considering whether cashing out a 401(k) early is feasible. It can be tempting to withdraw from a 401(k) before retirement, but it is important to understand the consequences you may face and the real cost of cashing out early.
Money

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
GEORGIA STATE
Money

What the Student Loan Forgiveness Approval Emails Mean for Borrowers

Millions of federal student loan borrowers are getting word that their applications for debt forgiveness have been approved. The Education Department sent out a first wave of emails to some borrowers on Saturday, informing them that their student loan forgiveness application for up to $20,000 of debt cancellation has been approved while also providing an update about where the program stands amid a flurry of legal setbacks.
Autoblog

Cars with the worst resale value in 2022

Car values are all over the map right now. Used vehicles that were worth a small fortune earlier this year are now coming back to Earth, but the new vehicle supply remains tight. Prices are still elevated overall, but some models have seen more severe price drops. Depreciation strikes almost every model, supply constraint or not, though a few vehicles are leading the way.
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
torquenews.com

The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th

Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Digital Trends

How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
HAWAII STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Business Insider

What credit score do you need to buy a car?

What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
MotorBiscuit

Honda Sales Are in Trouble

Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Money

Money

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy