Framingham Mayor To Hold Ceremony To Sign CSX Agreement To Purchase Bruce Freeman Rail Trail
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Sisitsky is excited to announce the. corridor for Framingham’s section of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail has been finalized!. marks a significant milestone for the Bruce Freeman Trail, as well as trails and connectivity. throughout Framingham and the region. The Mayor will be hosting a...
Acton Police Arrest 3 Framingham Teens For Stealing Dump Truck in Natick
ACTON – Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows announced the Acton Police Department arrested and charged three teens, following a motor vehicle pursuit involving a stolen dump truck on Thursday morning, December 1. Arrested was a. Framingham teen, 17, name not released. He was charged with:. Larceny of a Motor...
Framingham Police: 2 Drivers Cited in 4-Car Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Two drivers were cited by Framingham Police, after a 4-vehicle crash on Route 9 Wednesday morning. The rear-end crash happened at 858 Worcester Road at 6:44 a.m. on November 30. No one was injured. Two drivers were cited by Police for operating a motor vehicle without a...
MassDOT, Amtrak, CSX Seeking More Than $108 Million for Corridor Improvements Between Springfield and Worcester
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with Amtrak, and with support from CSX, has submitted an application for funding from the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. The application seeks more than $108 million...
Framingham Extinguishes Fire on Grove Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a fire on Grove Street this evening, November 29. A “call came in from a passerby for a fire at 559 Grove Street,” said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Chief said it was a full first-alarm response. “On arrival, Engine 1 found...
City of Framingham Invites Public To Learn About Its Hazard Mitigation Plan on December 19
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Hazard Mitigation Plan Working Group is developing a plan that identifies and prioritizes actions the City can take to mitigate the impacts of natural hazards and climate change. Citizen participation is essential to this planning process. The input of Framingham residents, business owners, civic organizations,...
PHOTOS: 31st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive year, the annual tree lighting was combined with a holiday block party. Attendees were given free popcorn, free cookies, and free hot cocoa. The Framingham Public Library was distributing free books. Santa arrived on a fire truck. And Santa, with the help of...
Framingham Police: 1 Person Injured in Howard Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a crash on Howard Street Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on November 28 at 272 Howard Street. One individual was injured and taken to Framingham Union Hospital, said the Police spokesperson. No citations were issued.
Wanted: Framingham Plow Contractors
FRAMINGHAM – It may be raining today, but snow will be coming soon. The City of Framingham is looking for a few more plow drivers for the 2022-23 winter season. “We are short about 10-15 contracted pieces of equipment,” said Framingham Highway Director Kathryn Ronconi. The City of...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen 2021 Silverado
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police recovered a 2021 Chevy Silverado that was stolen out of Milford yesterday, November 29. The vehicle was recovered at 3:26 p.m. at 32 Saint Lo Street. Framingham Police are investigating but have no suspects at this time. —
Framingham Police Cite Drive in Main Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Main Street and Route 9 on November 26. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for a stop...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Lawrence Street yesterday, said Framingham Police. The rear-end crash happened at 27 Lawrence Street at 9:08 p.m., according to the public police log. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Nissan at Route 9 Apartment Complex
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a Route 9 apartment complex last night for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police were called to 1620 Worcester Road at 11:08 p.m. on November 29 for a 2017 Black Nissan Rogue stolen. The vehicle “was left running in the lot,”...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, December 2, 2022
1 The City of Framingham will hold its 31st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony tonight. More details here. The event is a block party so a part of Union Avenue near the Memorial Building will be closed. 2. The Framingham Garden Club has its annual green sale today and Saturday. Click...
Marcella O’Brien, 91, New England Telephone Employee For 30 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Marcella O’Brien, 91, of Mashpee, formerly of Framingham, passed away surrounded by her family on November 28, 2022 after a long illness. She was predeceased by her beloved husband James O’Brien with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Marcella was born August 16, 1931,...
Framingham Police: Windshield Broken During Altercation
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to South Street on Saturday night for “vandalism,” according to the public police log. “There was an argument between parties who were unknown to each,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. “One individual broke a car windshield during the incident,” said...
UPDATED: Man Struck at Framingham Stop & Shop Lot
FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck at the Stop & Shop parking lot at Old Conn Path this afternoon, November 28. Framingham Fire engine 5, Brewster Ambulance 1, and the paramedic supervisor responded to 235 Old Conn Path at 2:40 p.m., said Framingham Fire Deputy Chief Jose Lopez. A...
German Colon Vazquez, 85
FRAMINGHAM – German Colon Vazquez, 85, passed away on November 27, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at the Iglesia Getsemani Pentacostal Inc., 45 Hollis St., Framingham on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be held on Friday,...
Photo of the Day: Marching Back Into Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Look who is marching back into the City of Framingham today, November 28. Workers could be seen installing the soldiers all over the City. The replicas of the Shoppers World soldiers are being delivered to their locations across the City of Framingham, including the new women and soldiers of color created last year by former Mayor Yvonne Spicer.
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
