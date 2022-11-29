ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

MassDOT, Amtrak, CSX Seeking More Than $108 Million for Corridor Improvements Between Springfield and Worcester

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with Amtrak, and with support from CSX, has submitted an application for funding from the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. The application seeks more than $108 million...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Extinguishes Fire on Grove Street

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a fire on Grove Street this evening, November 29. A “call came in from a passerby for a fire at 559 Grove Street,” said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Chief said it was a full first-alarm response. “On arrival, Engine 1 found...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wanted: Framingham Plow Contractors

FRAMINGHAM – It may be raining today, but snow will be coming soon. The City of Framingham is looking for a few more plow drivers for the 2022-23 winter season. “We are short about 10-15 contracted pieces of equipment,” said Framingham Highway Director Kathryn Ronconi. The City of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Drive in Main Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Main Street and Route 9 on November 26. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for a stop...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Lawrence Street yesterday, said Framingham Police. The rear-end crash happened at 27 Lawrence Street at 9:08 p.m., according to the public police log. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Windshield Broken During Altercation

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to South Street on Saturday night for “vandalism,” according to the public police log. “There was an argument between parties who were unknown to each,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. “One individual broke a car windshield during the incident,” said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

German Colon Vazquez, 85

FRAMINGHAM – German Colon Vazquez, 85, passed away on November 27, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at the Iglesia Getsemani Pentacostal Inc., 45 Hollis St., Framingham on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be held on Friday,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Marching Back Into Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Look who is marching back into the City of Framingham today, November 28. Workers could be seen installing the soldiers all over the City. The replicas of the Shoppers World soldiers are being delivered to their locations across the City of Framingham, including the new women and soldiers of color created last year by former Mayor Yvonne Spicer.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Primary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

