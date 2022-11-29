CANTON, OH – On Friday morning we had a battle between two undefeated teams in the Division 5 State Championship Game. Ironton came in led by quarterback Tayden Carpenter who has fought through adversity his whole life. Carpenter, who was born deaf, fought throughout his high school career to earn the starting job for the Ironton program. He looked to close out his high school career with a State Championship. South Range came into the game with one of the highest scoring averages per game throughout OHSAA programs. Their offense led by QB Billy Skripac looked to fight through the tough Ironton defense. A win for South Range would give them their first State Championship in program history.

IRONTON, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO