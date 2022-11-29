Read full article on original website
Can Archbishop Hoban make it back to another OHSAA football state final in 2023?
CANTON, Ohio — The question brought a big smile to the face of Chris Edmonds. “I feel like Northwest Ohio doesn’t get a lot of respect,” said the senior running back from Toledo Central Catholic, when asked about taking a state football championship back to his region. “You hear a lot about Northeast Ohio, so it’s a big thing to bring this back to the city. Kids who are from where we’re from, it gives them hope. If they can do it, we can do it.”
WTOL-TV
Central Catholic wins Division II State Championship Thursday night
CANTON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban's quest to return to the top of the Division II mountain in Ohio high school football will have to wait another season. For the second straight year, the Knights fell short in the state title game, this time in a 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
neosportsinsiders.com
South Range Secures First State Title in Program History with Victory Over Ironton
CANTON, OH – On Friday morning we had a battle between two undefeated teams in the Division 5 State Championship Game. Ironton came in led by quarterback Tayden Carpenter who has fought through adversity his whole life. Carpenter, who was born deaf, fought throughout his high school career to earn the starting job for the Ironton program. He looked to close out his high school career with a State Championship. South Range came into the game with one of the highest scoring averages per game throughout OHSAA programs. Their offense led by QB Billy Skripac looked to fight through the tough Ironton defense. A win for South Range would give them their first State Championship in program history.
Lowry leads Canfield to historic win with first state championship
It is the program's first state championship
Community shows support for football team competing in state championship
Three Valley football teams will compete for a state champion title this weekend in Canton, and one of those teams received an outpour of support before it heads out to the big game.
spectrumnews1.com
Brothers hope to continue family legacy with football championship win
CANTON, Ohio — Being a younger sibling can sometimes be tough, especially when your older brother has a state football championship ring. But a pair of seniors on the Warren John F. Kennedy High School team are hoping to live up to their family’s legacy by winning a title of their own.
Mr. Football Lamar Sperling breaks OHSAA rushing record: Division II state championship, by the numbers
CANTON, Ohio — For all of the times JacQai Long turned and handed the football to Lamar Sperling. For all of the yardage Sperling picked up with those carries.
‘Meant more than he’ll know’: South Range inspired by head coach playing in first championship
In his 28th season as South Range head coach Dan Yeagley will coach in his first state championship game on Friday
neosportsinsiders.com
OHSAA Football Finals on Spectrum and the OHSAA Radio Network
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games kick off on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, and Spectrum will cover all seven games live on Spectrum News 1. The OHSAA Radio Network will also broadcast all seven games and the network has released its weekly playoff preview show (see link below).
neosportsinsiders.com
Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry Passes Away at 84
Cleveland, OH — Guardians official press release. The Cleveland Guardians are saddened to share the news of the passing of Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry, who passed away this morning in Gaffney, SC. He was 84 years old. “The Cleveland Guardians family is deeply saddened by the loss...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area
If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
spectrumnews1.com
Hall Of Fame Resort gets preliminary approval for sports betting
CANTON, Ohio — Michael Crawford is the President and CEO of the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company. He's looking over renderings of the new shops and sports book being built. “We will be the only retail sports book in Stark County, which is one of the biggest...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
artsinstark.com
Loren Veigel to Perform at St. Timothy’s Church in Massillon, Ohio
St. Timothy’s Church will host a free Advent organ recital by Loren Veigel on Wednesday, December 7, at noon. Everyone is welcome. Loren C. Veigel served 31 years in secondary choral music education. He received a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Mount Union College and a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from the University of Arizona.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wvua23.com
Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado
A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
athleticbusiness.com
Akron to Tear Down Dilapidated, Vandalism-Prone Rubber Bowl
The dilapidated, vandalism-prone remnants of what was the home field of the University of Akron Zips football team will be demolished. In Akron, Ohio, the 35,000-seat Rubber Bowl stadium, ravaged by vandals and splattered with graffiti, will soon be reduced to rubble after the Akron City Council on Monday agreed to tear down what’s left of the stadium. The council also agreed to raze the nearby Heisman Lodge, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
Dec. 1 marks the first day of winter
Welcome to winter! Well, Meteorologically speaking. In weather offices across the country, including here at News 5, winter runs from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
