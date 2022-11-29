ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Cleveland.com

Can Archbishop Hoban make it back to another OHSAA football state final in 2023?

CANTON, Ohio — The question brought a big smile to the face of Chris Edmonds. “I feel like Northwest Ohio doesn’t get a lot of respect,” said the senior running back from Toledo Central Catholic, when asked about taking a state football championship back to his region. “You hear a lot about Northeast Ohio, so it’s a big thing to bring this back to the city. Kids who are from where we’re from, it gives them hope. If they can do it, we can do it.”
AKRON, OH
WTOL-TV

Central Catholic wins Division II State Championship Thursday night

CANTON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban's quest to return to the top of the Division II mountain in Ohio high school football will have to wait another season. For the second straight year, the Knights fell short in the state title game, this time in a 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
CANTON, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

South Range Secures First State Title in Program History with Victory Over Ironton

CANTON, OH – On Friday morning we had a battle between two undefeated teams in the Division 5 State Championship Game. Ironton came in led by quarterback Tayden Carpenter who has fought through adversity his whole life. Carpenter, who was born deaf, fought throughout his high school career to earn the starting job for the Ironton program. He looked to close out his high school career with a State Championship. South Range came into the game with one of the highest scoring averages per game throughout OHSAA programs. Their offense led by QB Billy Skripac looked to fight through the tough Ironton defense. A win for South Range would give them their first State Championship in program history.
IRONTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Brothers hope to continue family legacy with football championship win

CANTON, Ohio — Being a younger sibling can sometimes be tough, especially when your older brother has a state football championship ring. But a pair of seniors on the Warren John F. Kennedy High School team are hoping to live up to their family’s legacy by winning a title of their own.
CANTON, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

OHSAA Football Finals on Spectrum and the OHSAA Radio Network

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games kick off on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, and Spectrum will cover all seven games live on Spectrum News 1. The OHSAA Radio Network will also broadcast all seven games and the network has released its weekly playoff preview show (see link below).
CANTON, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry Passes Away at 84

Cleveland, OH — Guardians official press release. The Cleveland Guardians are saddened to share the news of the passing of Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry, who passed away this morning in Gaffney, SC. He was 84 years old. “The Cleveland Guardians family is deeply saddened by the loss...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area

If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
CANTON, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
artsinstark.com

Loren Veigel to Perform at St. Timothy’s Church in Massillon, Ohio

St. Timothy’s Church will host a free Advent organ recital by Loren Veigel on Wednesday, December 7, at noon. Everyone is welcome. Loren C. Veigel served 31 years in secondary choral music education. He received a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Mount Union College and a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from the University of Arizona.
MASSILLON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
wvua23.com

Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado

A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
AKRON, OH
athleticbusiness.com

Akron to Tear Down Dilapidated, Vandalism-Prone Rubber Bowl

The dilapidated, vandalism-prone remnants of what was the home field of the University of Akron Zips football team will be demolished. In Akron, Ohio, the 35,000-seat Rubber Bowl stadium, ravaged by vandals and splattered with graffiti, will soon be reduced to rubble after the Akron City Council on Monday agreed to tear down what’s left of the stadium. The council also agreed to raze the nearby Heisman Lodge, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
AKRON, OH

