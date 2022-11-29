Read full article on original website
leominsterchamp.com
Local officials, community leaders celebrate upgrades to Johnny Appleseed Visitors’ Center
LANCASTER — Local officials and community leaders joined members of Visit North Central Massachusetts, the official destination marketing organization representing the 27 communities of North Central Massachusetts, to celebrate recent renovations and upgrades to the Johnny Appleseed Visitors’ Center. The renovations and upgrades are designed to modernize the...
iheart.com
Peabody Couple Will Match Gift Card Sales At North Shore Children's Museum
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One generous Peabody couple will be helping out the North Shore Children's Museum this holiday season. Martha and Chuck Holden will give a matching donation to the museum for every gift card sold that is valued up to $100. The campaign will last up to $10,000 donated.
leominsterchamp.com
St. Cecilia Church has deep roots in the Leominster community
LEOMINSTER — St. Cecilia Church was founded in 1900 when the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield allowed the Canadian/Acadian community in Leominster to have its own parish. The first Mass was celebrated in a rented hall downtown. The current Gothic church on Mechanic Street, which replaced a smaller structure,...
msonewsports.com
Thursday, Dec. 1 – Street Design Improvements in Lynn – Birth Center Closes – Community News & Links
Weather – National Weather Service – Strong west winds will continue today, peaking between 10am and 6pm. High Temps today only in the 40s. After a break on Friday, similarly strong winds then return on Saturday. Find your forecast here: http://weather.gov/boston. Happy first day of meteorological Winter, southern...
Ilah Cibis Jewelry to open ‘immersive shopping experience’ in Worcester’s Canal District
A local jeweler will soon be opening a new studio in Worcester, offering unique designs as well as an “immersive shopping experience.”. Ilah Cibis, owner of Ilah Cibis Jewelry, has owned a small custom jewelry studio in Sudbury for 16 years, but in March, she started selling her own designs online. She said she is hoping to open the new studio at 218 Franklin St. in February.
thisweekinworcester.com
Neighborhood Watch Meetings in Worcester - December 2022
The Worcester Police Department is encouraging residents to attend their neighborhood watch meetings to stay up-to-date on what’s happening in their neighborhoods and to share any concerns or questions they may have. There are over 50 Neighborhood Watch Groups in Worcester. Meetings are held regularly — often once a...
Harrington Hospital CEO prepares for ‘potential crisis’ following Family Health Center closure
The day before Family Health Center of Worcester announced it would be closing its Southbridge locations, its CEO Louis Brady gave Ed Moore, the CEO of Harrington Hospital a heads up that they were going to close in 90 days. “That’s not a lot of time, if he knew it...
worcestermag.com
Eight Things To Do: Festival of Lights, Chelsea Handler, Sebastian Maniscalco and more
Worcester’s annual Festival of Lights celebration , set for Dec. 2 on the Worcester Common, will include the lighting of the tree, performances, ice skating, food vendors, community organizations, and more. There will be live performances throughout the event. Headliners Cara Brindisi of Worcester and Kara McKee of Cumberland, Rhode Island, both from this season's NBC singing competition "The Voice," will perform following the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Also performing will be Burncoat High School Quadrivium Chorus, Roosevelt Elementary and Rice Square students, Art and Music Police Partnership Youth, Cirque De Light dance troupe with LED lighting, and fire dancing by Sasha the Fire Gypsy. In celebration of Worcester’s tercentennial anniversary, New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill in Boylston, in partnership with the city of Worcester and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District, will install seven large-scale, Worcester-themed light sculptures and hanging light orbs. Each of the seven light sculptures displays different Worcester-themed imagery including hearts, rockets and smiley faces. Festival of Lights will also feature food vendors, a beer tent, community organizations, a visit from Santa, face-painting, mascot engagement, and carriage rides. As part of the city's ongoing vaccination efforts, vaccines will be available ages 5 and up. Ice skating on the Worcester Common Oval during Festival of Lights is free. Skaters may bring their own skates or rent on the Oval for $5 per pair.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Cape Cod and Attleboro residents to receive Marian Medal
FALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V., will award the Marian Medal to 66 members of parishes from throughout the Fall River Diocese at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, 327 Second Street, Fall River. First presented in...
leominsterchamp.com
Fitchburg State University celebrates graduation of 21 new police officers
FITCHBURG — The fifth Recruit Officer Course of Fitchburg State University’s groundbreaking police program graduated from the police academy Sept. 9, ready to report for duty in municipal police departments across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The 21 members of the fifth ROC completed bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
worcestermag.com
Socks the fox remembered and missed at Worcester's EcoTarium
Call him that lovable redhead. Wildlife often endure the school of hard knocks, but for Socks, a male red fox, his 13-year career at the EcoTarium as an animal ambassador brought many creature comforts. He surely earned his perks. By all accounts, he did his job exceptionally well, helping humans...
Boston Magazine
Eight Destination-Worthy Brunch Spots beyond Boston
Tuck into midday meals starring seafood, ube-coconut pancakes, and more—just a short drive from the city. Brunch is basically a vacation of a meal. When else can you bury your normal-life woes and worries under a stack of caramelized-banana-topped pancakes and the horseradish pulp at the bottom of your bloody mary? With that “escaping the everyday grind” in mind, now’s your chance to hit up these destination-worthy brunch spots. Since they’re all a quick jaunt from Boston, you won’t even need to pack luggage.
‘Upscale thrift’ store Concrete Collection to open in Worcester’s Midtown Mall next month
William Daughtry, a collector of vintage and secondhand clothing, has noticed a problem: even secondhand stores often charge high prices for fashionable pieces. With Concrete Collective, a new secondhand store Daughtry is opening in December with his brother Matt at 22 Front St. in Worcester, he aims to fix that. He described the store as “upscale thrift,” saying that while they to stock high-quality pieces including vintage and designer clothing, customers won’t need to break the bank.
Get a COVID-19 vaccine and receive a cool $75 gift card at three Worcester clinics
WORCESTER – Roll up your sleeve, get a COVID-19 jab and earn a $75 gift card for your troubles. That is the message from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health as it rolls out “Get Boosted” clinics in some areas of Massachusetts including Worcester. ...
Haverhill Councilors Reject Plans for Housing Development Near Lake Street and Mohawk Trail
A developer hoping to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of land at Lake Street and Mohawk Trail in Haverhill, was unable to convince the City Council Tuesday night the project would be a good fit with the neighborhood. Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development, attempted to use...
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
thisweekinworcester.com
City of Worcester Hiring Snow Plows for Winter Season
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is hiring snow plowing equipment for the upcoming winter season. The starting rate is $95/hour. Last year, the first accumulating snowfall of the season happened in the first week of December. Anyone interested in applying to plow for the City of Worcester this winter,...
thisweekinworcester.com
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - December 1
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
leominsterchamp.com
FEMA awards almost $4.7 million to UMass Memorial Health Care for COVID-19 costs
BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending nearly $4.7 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse UMass Memorial Health Care, Inc. for the costs of testing, acquiring equipment and hiring temporary staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $4,693,148 in Public Assistance grants will reimburse the...
