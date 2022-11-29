Worcester’s annual Festival of Lights celebration , set for Dec. 2 on the Worcester Common, will include the lighting of the tree, performances, ice skating, food vendors, community organizations, and more. There will be live performances throughout the event. Headliners Cara Brindisi of Worcester and Kara McKee of Cumberland, Rhode Island, both from this season's NBC singing competition "The Voice," will perform following the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Also performing will be Burncoat High School Quadrivium Chorus, Roosevelt Elementary and Rice Square students, Art and Music Police Partnership Youth, Cirque De Light dance troupe with LED lighting, and fire dancing by Sasha the Fire Gypsy. In celebration of Worcester’s tercentennial anniversary, New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill in Boylston, in partnership with the city of Worcester and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District, will install seven large-scale, Worcester-themed light sculptures and hanging light orbs. Each of the seven light sculptures displays different Worcester-themed imagery including hearts, rockets and smiley faces. Festival of Lights will also feature food vendors, a beer tent, community organizations, a visit from Santa, face-painting, mascot engagement, and carriage rides. As part of the city's ongoing vaccination efforts, vaccines will be available ages 5 and up. Ice skating on the Worcester Common Oval during Festival of Lights is free. Skaters may bring their own skates or rent on the Oval for $5 per pair.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO