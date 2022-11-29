Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
shakinthesouthland.com
Tigers Surge Past Wake Forest in 2nd Half
Our guest in the Q&A preview for this contest, Robert Reinhard, suggested this game could turn into a 3-point shooting contest. He was spot-on. The Tigers got off to a sluggish offensive start committing 10 first half turnovers and going 1-10 from 3. Fortunately, PJ Hall kept them reasonably close. He had 10 of the Tigers 26 points in the first half.
shakinthesouthland.com
ACC Title Game Preview: Clemson Faces UNC in Charlotte
Well last week was certainly a rough day for all of Tiger Nation. I can now say I’ve seen a loss to the Gamecocks in person for the first time, and it isn’t a feeling I want to repeat. I won’t belabor what has already been hashed out on here in the articles and comments, but all the warts of the 2022 Clemson Tigers were exposed and led to a pretty unbelievable loss. I congratulate the Gamecocks for being the tougher team mentally and can only hope this year’s Tigers can regroup and finish the season strong. Getting to 11 and 12 wins is still a tremendous accomplishment, as is winning the conference title, and those are still on the table.
shakinthesouthland.com
Clemson Media College Football Playoff Poll: Week 13
I want to preface what I am about to say with this: I am a current senior at Clemson. This loss hurt. Really bad. My last game in Death Valley turned into this. South Carolina came in and won the game, and I’ll be honest, Clemson lost it just as much. Not giving your best player the ball more than two times in the fourth quarter? Indefensible. Running a trick play on a kickoff return when we had all the momentum and giving it all to the Gamecocks? Inexcusable. Losing at home to your most hated rival, ending the longest active home winning streak in the country? Embarrassing. With that said, this team needs to turn the page and focus on a reeling North Carolina team. Go win the ACC back, and then go win the Orange Bowl.
shakinthesouthland.com
Clemson vs. UNC - ACC Championship: Q&A Preview
November has not been kind to the Clemson Tigers, but the calendar has flipped to December and they head to Charlotte for a chance to accomplish one of team’s the biggest goals, win the Atlantic Coast Conference. They are a perfect 8-0 ACC foes, but will now face the conference’s top QB and top offense with Drake Maye and the Tar Heels winning the Coastal Division.
shakinthesouthland.com
Clemson vs SC: Position Grades (Defense & ST)
This game was a mixed bag for the defense. In the 1st half, there was a point where they’d scored more points than the offense with a pick six and their 2nd straight game in recording a Safety. However, the back four also got torched with numerous big plays that kept U of SC in the game and ultimately allowed them to win it. The offense and special teams’ issues put the defense in tough positions all game with U of SC have a short field at least three times. At the end of the game the defense did their job and forced a 3 and out to give the offense the ball back with a chance to win the game. Unfortunately the ST decided to give the ball right back to U of SC and waste the opportunity.
shakinthesouthland.com
Help
I would like to send congratulation email to T Law and Tee Higgins for their great performances this past weekend. Unfortunately, getting help on how to do that was fruitless. Clemson U., Clemson Athletics, the Jaguars, the Bengals were no help at all. And I have a personal reason for wanting to get this done ASAP. Any help you could offer would be greatly appreciated. You may contact be directly at dhobson749@gmail.com. Thanks.
