I want to preface what I am about to say with this: I am a current senior at Clemson. This loss hurt. Really bad. My last game in Death Valley turned into this. South Carolina came in and won the game, and I’ll be honest, Clemson lost it just as much. Not giving your best player the ball more than two times in the fourth quarter? Indefensible. Running a trick play on a kickoff return when we had all the momentum and giving it all to the Gamecocks? Inexcusable. Losing at home to your most hated rival, ending the longest active home winning streak in the country? Embarrassing. With that said, this team needs to turn the page and focus on a reeling North Carolina team. Go win the ACC back, and then go win the Orange Bowl.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO