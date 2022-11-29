ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Nightclub in Morgantown, West Virginia, has liquor license suspended

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A nightclub in Morgantown had its alcohol license suspended following a revocation hearing with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. ACBA spokesperson Gig Robinson told WV News the revocation hearing for Pryzm Nightclub took place Nov. 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Hopemont was West Virginia's first tuberculosis sanitarium

TERRA ALTA — In 1911, the Legislature passed an act to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium after repeated lobbying efforts by the Anti-Tuberculosis League of West Virginia. The farm the sanitarium was to be built on was owned by W.T. White of Terra Alta, and on Nov. 11, 1911, he conveyed it to the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
HOPEMONT, WV
West Virginia welcomes Delaware State on Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team continues its three-game homestand on Saturday as the Mountaineers welcome Delaware State to Morgantown. Tipoff against the Hornets is set for 2 p.m. inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 1 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CEOS hold membership recruitment day

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Council hosted a recruitment/party day at the WVU Extension conference room Nov. 14. David Hartley, Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development and CEOS agent mentor, welcomed 18 members and their guests to the morning gathering.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Price runs for more records, leads Independence to Class AA crown

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — One of Bridgeport’s greatest football heroes has been moved aside in the record books. Independence’s Judah Price broke Dylan Tonkery’s 2014 mark of 315 rushing yards in a Class AA state championship game, romping for 376 stripes on 32 carries as the Patriots raised their first state football title, 42-7, at the expense of the Herbert Hoover Huskies.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man faces 3 felony charges after police pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 24-year-old Clarksburg man is facing three felony charges after a police pursuit in the city. Clarksburg Police Sgt. Laura McGlone charged Jamey Scott Ritchie Jr. with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing while under the influence and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVU Hospitals earns national award for pharmacy residency program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Foundation selected WVU Hospitals’ Postgraduate Year Two Internal Medicine Residency Program as the recipient of the 2022 Pharmacy Residency Excellence Program Award. The award recognizes a pharmacy residency program with a national reputation for excellence in the training...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Commissioner wants to finish hashing out EMS ordinance in 2 weeks

KINGWOOD — One Preston County commissioner hopes that the full commission can sit down in two weeks and finalize its proposal for a county EMS ordinance. “I’m wondering if we could take care of the ordinance ingredients, and one of the things that we could cross the bridge would be how it’s disbursed and how it’s done, but I think that we could put a number on it, based on what [Commissioner] Don [Smith] had” researched, Commissioner Dave Price said at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Community calendar

• The Women’s Association of the First Presbyterian Church in Kingwood will hold a Christmas bazaar 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church social room at 104 E. High St., Kingwood. Baked goods, handmade gifts, craft items, dish cloths and Christmas items will be available.
KINGWOOD, WV
Meeting set to inform veterans of benefits

CLARKSBURG — On Dec. 15, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a PACT Act Informational Town Hall to inform North Central West Virginia veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.
CLARKSBURG, WV

