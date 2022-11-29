Read full article on original website
Nightclub in Morgantown, West Virginia, has liquor license suspended
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A nightclub in Morgantown had its alcohol license suspended following a revocation hearing with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. ACBA spokesperson Gig Robinson told WV News the revocation hearing for Pryzm Nightclub took place Nov. 28.
Georgia Jones Frye, mother and grandmother to many, dies at 104
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Georgia Jones Frye, 104, of the East View community of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, December 2. She was born June 3, 1918, in Salem, a daughter of the late David L. Jones, Sr. and Olive U. Carder Jones.
24-hour warming shelter opens for winter in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As the chill of winter sets in, several organizations and individuals have come together to manage and operate a cold weather shelter. The Monongalia County warming shelter opened for the season Thursday at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown. It will be open...
U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld: 'Shady contractor' from Harrison County, West Virginia, gets 10 years in prison
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Salem contractor will face 10 years in federal prison — where there’s no parole and only 54 days a year of good-behavior credit — for defrauding over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars. That’s according to...
Holiday magic spreads through Clarksburg (West Virginia) on opening night of WinterFest
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Friday’s WinterFest activities in downtown Clarksburg started the countdown toward Christmas. A massive crowd of people not only enjoyed the annual Christmas parade but also a holiday market with artisans and food vendors at Jackson Square and a tree-lighting ceremony on the lawn of Waldomore.
USA Diving Winter National Championship in Morgantown, West Virginia offers divers, fans unique opportunity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The USA Diving Winter National Championship starts Dec. 14 at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, and the event is shaping up to be one of the more unique sporting events in West Virginia this year. The West Virginia Press Association, on Thursday, held...
Hopemont was West Virginia's first tuberculosis sanitarium
TERRA ALTA — In 1911, the Legislature passed an act to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium after repeated lobbying efforts by the Anti-Tuberculosis League of West Virginia. The farm the sanitarium was to be built on was owned by W.T. White of Terra Alta, and on Nov. 11, 1911, he conveyed it to the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Lost Creek (West Virginia) Elementary students fill shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at Lost Creek Elementary School filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child Friday morning. Different grade levels were rotated throughout the morning so that older students could help younger students fill the boxes.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to discuss attendance policy change, recognize FFA champions
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will hold a regular session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, at which time members will consider bringing back an older policy intended to incentivize students to focus on attendance. Policy 4103.3.5 would make students take semester exams with...
Clarksburg, West Virginia, City Council still seeking permanent city manager
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council is expected to meet in the coming days to determine who will lead city staff after the interim city manager returns to his position as police chief later this month. The council has yet to find a permanent replacement for the position, according to the mayor.
West Virginia welcomes Delaware State on Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team continues its three-game homestand on Saturday as the Mountaineers welcome Delaware State to Morgantown. Tipoff against the Hornets is set for 2 p.m. inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 1 p.m.
CEOS hold membership recruitment day
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Council hosted a recruitment/party day at the WVU Extension conference room Nov. 14. David Hartley, Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development and CEOS agent mentor, welcomed 18 members and their guests to the morning gathering.
Body of Barbour County (West Virginia) woman found morning after being reported missing
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The body of a missing woman was found Thursday morning in Barbour County, according to Barbour County Sheriff Brett M. Carpenter. Brittany Paige Mearns, 32, was reported missing by family members Wednesday.
Price runs for more records, leads Independence to Class AA crown
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — One of Bridgeport’s greatest football heroes has been moved aside in the record books. Independence’s Judah Price broke Dylan Tonkery’s 2014 mark of 315 rushing yards in a Class AA state championship game, romping for 376 stripes on 32 carries as the Patriots raised their first state football title, 42-7, at the expense of the Herbert Hoover Huskies.
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man faces 3 felony charges after police pursuit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 24-year-old Clarksburg man is facing three felony charges after a police pursuit in the city. Clarksburg Police Sgt. Laura McGlone charged Jamey Scott Ritchie Jr. with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing while under the influence and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
University Town Centre traffic signal project still alive, progressing
MORGANTOWN — A project at University Town Centre that will add two crosswalks and two stoplights isn’t forgotten. Granville Mayor Patty Lewis updated the Monongalia County Commission, one of several partners in the project, at its regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVU Hospitals earns national award for pharmacy residency program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Foundation selected WVU Hospitals’ Postgraduate Year Two Internal Medicine Residency Program as the recipient of the 2022 Pharmacy Residency Excellence Program Award. The award recognizes a pharmacy residency program with a national reputation for excellence in the training...
Commissioner wants to finish hashing out EMS ordinance in 2 weeks
KINGWOOD — One Preston County commissioner hopes that the full commission can sit down in two weeks and finalize its proposal for a county EMS ordinance. “I’m wondering if we could take care of the ordinance ingredients, and one of the things that we could cross the bridge would be how it’s disbursed and how it’s done, but I think that we could put a number on it, based on what [Commissioner] Don [Smith] had” researched, Commissioner Dave Price said at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.
Community calendar
• The Women’s Association of the First Presbyterian Church in Kingwood will hold a Christmas bazaar 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church social room at 104 E. High St., Kingwood. Baked goods, handmade gifts, craft items, dish cloths and Christmas items will be available.
Meeting set to inform veterans of benefits
CLARKSBURG — On Dec. 15, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a PACT Act Informational Town Hall to inform North Central West Virginia veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.
