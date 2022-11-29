ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

Daily Voice

Police ID Wanted Scissor Sporting Armed Robber After Targeting Silver Spring Foot Locker

Police investigators in Maryland have identified a wanted armed robber who brandished scissors while stealing shoes from an area Foot Locker earlier this year. Kenneth Shawn Purvis is wanted by the Montgomery County Department of Police following an armed robbery in September when he used scissors to make his great escape after stealing from the store, authorities announced.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being hospitalized due to serious injuries from a Silver Spring shooting early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Alleged murderer arrested the day after police offer $11K reward after extended manhunt

FAIRFAX, Va. — After a 61-day search and thousands of dollars offered up in reward money, a man wanted for murder has finally been taken into custody in Fairfax County. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested after a short car chase Thursday in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue, officials said. He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Brandon Wims at the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex in Mount Vernon on Oct. 2.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Residents 'Scared' After Man Murdered Outside Their Doorsteps

A Silver Spring apartment area was roped off during a murder investigation after one man was shot in the complex's parking lot, reports NBC Washington. The man was shot around 3 a.m., in the Summit Hills Apartments lot located in the 8500 block of 16th Street and was rushed to a hospital where he later died. A black sedan was later seen loaded onto a tow truck to be taken away as evidence, the outlet continues.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Respond to Attempted Armed Robbery; Three Suspects in Custody

Montgomery County Police responded to an incident Thursday afternoon in the area of Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “at approximately 3:15 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Rd. for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers determined an attempted armed robbery had occurred. At this time, three suspects are in custody. No injuries were reported. A weapon was located on one of the suspects. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
WHEATON, MD
WUSA9

Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Woman charged in death of four-year-old boy found in dumpster

BALTIMORE -- One of two women charged in the death of four-year-old Malachi Lawson in 2019 was in court Wednesday."He had a smile that I'll never see ever again," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.This is a story WJZ has been covering for three years."This kind of tore at me because it's a four-year-old helpless kid," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.Shakita Lawson was in court Wednesday hoping to go to trial.Her case has been delayed many times because of the pandemic and other reasons.It was postponed again Wednesday because the prosecutor on the...
BALTIMORE, MD

