New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineBEIC NewsGaithersburg, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
WUSA
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger dies, search for suspect continues
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit have taken over an investigation into why a stranger stabbed a 19-year-old man in the heart before running away. Around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across a bridge into Hyattsville when...
fox5dc.com
Virginia drunk driver charged with child neglect after 5-year-old discovered in car: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is accused of felony child neglect after officers discovered that she was allegedly driving drunk with a 5-year-old child in her car in the Woodbridge area. According to Prince William County Police, around 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday, officers pulled over a car for ignoring a...
Police ID Wanted Scissor Sporting Armed Robber After Targeting Silver Spring Foot Locker
Police investigators in Maryland have identified a wanted armed robber who brandished scissors while stealing shoes from an area Foot Locker earlier this year. Kenneth Shawn Purvis is wanted by the Montgomery County Department of Police following an armed robbery in September when he used scissors to make his great escape after stealing from the store, authorities announced.
Suspect Identified in Armed Robbery of Foot Locker at Ellsworth Place
Montgomery County Police have identified a suspect caught on surveillance video during a September 9 armed robbery of the Foot Locker store at Ellsworth Place in downtown Silver Spring. “On Friday, September 9, 2022, Kenneth Shawn Purvis entered a Foot Locker store in the 8600 block of Colesville Rd. asked...
Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being hospitalized due to serious injuries from a Silver Spring shooting early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment...
Alleged murderer arrested the day after police offer $11K reward after extended manhunt
FAIRFAX, Va. — After a 61-day search and thousands of dollars offered up in reward money, a man wanted for murder has finally been taken into custody in Fairfax County. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested after a short car chase Thursday in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue, officials said. He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Brandon Wims at the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex in Mount Vernon on Oct. 2.
alxnow.com
Maryland man arrested after allegedly robbing and assaulting woman in Landmark area
A 31-year-old Maryland man is being held without bond for allegedly robbing a 28-year-old woman in the Landmark area on Saturday night (Nov. 26). Police said that the incident was domestic, and that it occurred at around 9:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Dow Avenue. A personal item was...
Residents 'Scared' After Man Murdered Outside Their Doorsteps
A Silver Spring apartment area was roped off during a murder investigation after one man was shot in the complex's parking lot, reports NBC Washington. The man was shot around 3 a.m., in the Summit Hills Apartments lot located in the 8500 block of 16th Street and was rushed to a hospital where he later died. A black sedan was later seen loaded onto a tow truck to be taken away as evidence, the outlet continues.
DC man charged in West Virginia after allegedly holding gun to woman’s head, threatening to kill her
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.
WUSA
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man shot on Metro by FBI agent
WARNING: The following video has graphic content, showing a shooting on a Metro train. (Video: Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office)
Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Attempted Armed Robbery; Three Suspects in Custody
Montgomery County Police responded to an incident Thursday afternoon in the area of Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “at approximately 3:15 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Rd. for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers determined an attempted armed robbery had occurred. At this time, three suspects are in custody. No injuries were reported. A weapon was located on one of the suspects. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
fox5dc.com
Metro surveillance video released showing 2020 shooting by FBI agent onboard train in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - Surveillance video from inside a Metrorail train showing an FBI agent shooting a man who confronted him while he was on his way to work nearly two years ago has been released. Eduardo Valdivia was on a Red Line train near the Medical Center station in Bethesda...
fox5dc.com
Police officer shoots 2 pit bulls during welfare check in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A police officer shot two pit bulls after he was bitten by the dogs during a welfare check at a home in Prince William County. The shooting happened Monday just after 10 p.m. at a residence in the 13900 block of Telegraph Road in Woodbridge. Authorities say...
NBC12
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
fox5dc.com
3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
Woman charged in death of four-year-old boy found in dumpster
BALTIMORE -- One of two women charged in the death of four-year-old Malachi Lawson in 2019 was in court Wednesday."He had a smile that I'll never see ever again," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.This is a story WJZ has been covering for three years."This kind of tore at me because it's a four-year-old helpless kid," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.Shakita Lawson was in court Wednesday hoping to go to trial.Her case has been delayed many times because of the pandemic and other reasons.It was postponed again Wednesday because the prosecutor on the...
Washington Barbershop owner fatally shot while giving young boy haircut
A 43-year-old barber was shot in his shop while giving a haircut to an 8-year-old boy, police said. Jose Velez is remembered by 19-year-old Hassune Mawlood, who also owns his own barbershop, as he reflects on being mentored by Velez and how he was "like a big brother." KING's Madison Wade reports.Dec. 2, 2022.
fox5dc.com
Video: Thief smashes way into DC Smoothie King, steals drinks from fridge in bizarre burglary
WASHINGTON - A bizarre burglary was caught on camera in northwest D.C. after a thief broke into a Smoothie King only to steal an armful of beverages from a refrigerator before running off. The store's surveillance cameras captured the peculiar crook on November 17 just before 4:30 a.m. in the...
