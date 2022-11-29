ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazzu and Christian Nodal share the stage for the first time! The couple performed in Guadalajara

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Cazzu took her world tour to Guadalajara and there is no better guest artist than her boyfriend Christian Nodal to perform with her. The Argentine rapper, and the Mexican regional singer, who have been in a relationship for several months surprised fans on Sunday, November 27, at the Guanamor Teatro Studio.

Cazzu, who sold out all the tour dates in Mexico, performed a total of 23 songs for two hours, including a mariachi track accompanied by Nodal. The lovebirds sang a duet of the song “Piénsame.”

“I am going to invite a person, the following occurred to me and I said to myself since I am in such a beautiful place and so rich in culture, what if I change it, I want to invite the mariachis to come on stage… as you can see they lent them to me Give it up for the mariachi, thank you,“ she said before announcing the surprise.

Here’s What We Know About Cazzu

Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, better known as Cazzu, is originally from Jujuy, Argentina. At 28 years old, she is 5 years older than Christian Nodal.

Christian Nodal dedicates song to Cazzu, shares he regrets dedicating it to Belinda

Christian Nodal includes his girlfriend Cazzu in his Latin GRAMMY speech

Mexico’s president wants to reunite exes Belinda and Christian Nodal in a massive free concert at the Zócalo

After studying graphic design, in 2017, Cazzu switched gears to making music, releasing her first project, Maldade$ . With that, she opened the door to the music industry and the following year, she was featured on the remix of “Loca” alongside Khea, Duki , and Bad Bunny .

inger Cazzu performs on stage during a show as part 1 of the ‘Flow Fest 2022’ at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 26, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.

In 2019, she released her first studio album, Error 93 , going on to open for Bad Bunny during his three shows at Luna Park, Buenos Aires. In 2020, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys. Finally, in May 2022, she released her second studio album, Nena Trampa .

