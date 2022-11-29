ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, ME

Mother says daughter hospitalized for weeks after ingesting water bead toy

By Douglas Jones
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dN4hp_0jRXc8Nr00

A mother is warning others about the dangers of water bead toys after her 10-month-old daughter was hospitalized for weeks after swallowing one.

Folichia Mitchell of Berwick of Maine bought a water beads activity kit at a Target store, Good Morning America reported , as a toy for her 8-year-old son. She believed he would benefit from playing with it, as he learns while on the autism spectrum.

"From reading the package, I saw they're good for sensory so I thought he'd really love them," Mitchell said. He thought they were really fun."

She said she set her son up with the toy on a table, away from her other younger children and didn't see any dangers.

Days later, she said her daughter Kennedy started vomiting and became lethargic before she took her to the hospital, believing it was a reaction to food.

Her daughter was transported by ambulance to a larger children's hospital where medical staff determined she had ingested a water bead.

In shock, Michell said, "We never saw her near them. Never saw her have one in her hand. Never saw her pick one up from the floor."

"I was not worried about that at all. That never had crossed my mind the whole time that she was not feeling well and deteriorating," she said, according to ABC News.

While doctors were able to perform a surgery to remove the water bead from Kennedy's body, damage to her intestines had been done. She underwent four more surgeries after multiple infections caused by an intestinal blockage, Mitchell said.

The National Capital Poison Center (NCPC) says while water beads are considered "non-toxic" they can cause life-threatening intestinal damage because they absorb fluid and expand in the intestinal tract.

Most super absorbent polymers are synthetic, while some are natural, and they can contain petroleum products, polyacrylate and other acrylics the center says.

NCPC says a 6-month-old boy also suffered damage to his bowels after swallowing a single "super absorbent" water bead (or polymer bead).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nik

Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a Fire

In December of 1997, the Cuevas family was getting ready to celebrate Christmas in snowy Philadelphia. The excitement in the home was palpable, not only for the holidays, but the mother of the home, Luz, had just brought home from the hospital a baby girl named Delimar. This was Luz’s third child, but it was her first baby girl with her husband Pedro and the family was over the moon excited to finally have her home. She was just 10 days old, eating and sleeping a ton, cooing and snuggling with her parents and siblings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC News

Mom says daughter remains hospitalized 1 month after swallowing water bead toy

A mom of four is sharing a warning for other parents after she says her 10-month-old daughter was hospitalized with critical injuries after swallowing a water bead. Folichia Mitchell of Berwick, Maine, said she bought a water beads activity kit at a local Target store in late October for her 8-year-old son, who she says is on the autism spectrum.
BERWICK, ME
The Independent

Heroic mother died pushing baby daughter’s pram away from oncoming lorry, partner reveals

A heroic mum was killed saving the life of her young daughter when she pushed the youngster’s pram out of the way of a lorry.NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane.Her partner and Autumn’s father, Chris Tuczemskyi, said an eyewitness saw Rebecca push the pram away from her before she was struck.Mr Tuczemskyi, 34, said: “We planned to get married but life got in the way. It’s tough, especially with Autumn. They were so close.“Because she’s only two she...
TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Ingram Atkinson

After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
CBS News

Paramedic unknowingly treated her own 17-year-old daughter in deadly crash: "I did not even recognize her"

A Canadian paramedic who unknowingly treated her own daughter after a fatal vehicle crash brushed away tears as she remembered a beautiful girl who fought until the end. Jayme Erickson was called to the crash north of Calgary on Nov. 15 and sat with a seriously injured girl who was extricated from the car and taken to hospital, where she died. She was unrecognizable because of injuries.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Alabama teenager, 16, dies during school hours and three others are hospitalized after coming in contact with something likely laced with fentanyl - student went 'unconscious in the cafeteria in front of classmates'

One student died and three were hospitalized while at high school in Alabama - most likely after coming into contact with fentanyl. Authorities were called to Selma High School around midday on Tuesday after the students became sick. The student that died was a 16-year-old sophomore who went unconscious in...
SELMA, AL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance

An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ALBIA, IA
BBC

Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules

The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy