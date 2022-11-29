ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallandale Beach, FL

500,000 rounds of stolen ammo and explosive found in Hallandale Beach storage unit, police say

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

The execution of a search warrant at a Hallandale Beach storage unit Monday night led to the discovery of hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition that were stolen from businesses in South Florida.

About 500,000 stolen rounds inside the unit at 450 Ansin Blvd., said Maj. Ra Shana Dabney-Donovan, a spokesperson for the Pembroke Park Police Department.

Authorities also found a “brick of white putty substance,” an explosive and a second unknown device, the police department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad Unit took those items to destroy them.

Dabney-Donovan said the rounds of ammunition were stolen from at least three jurisdictions, including Pembroke Park. It was not clear when the string of thefts began.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was arrested following the search.

