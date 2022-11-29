ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

cbs17

Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

3 teens charged in murder of Robeson County man

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man this week has led to the arrests of three teens. Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old all of Maxton are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cocaine, weed, weapon: Raeford felon racks up charges in traffic stop

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop concerning a man’s revoked registration and insurance quickly turned into a drug bust Thursday in Southern Pines. The Southern Pines Police Department said George Anthony Williams, 49, of Raeford, was stopped in a residential area within the 700 block of West New Hampshire Avenue.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
The Richmond Observer

Man wanted by Marshals charged with ditching meth, fentanyl during chase with Scotland Co. deputies

LAURINBURG — A man known to local and federal law enforcement in two states is accused of tossing drugs during a vehicle pursuit that nearly spilled into Richmond County. Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were working with the U.S. Marshals Service to find 40-year-old Tommie Brinda McLaurin, who was wanted on federal probation violation.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'

On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for allegedly robbing, beating Bladenboro man in wheelchair

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say robbed and beat a Bladenboro man earlier this month. 18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville was arrested Wednesday in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
BLADENBORO, NC
richmondobserver

RCSO: Alleged motorcycle thief leads deputies on pursuit through East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A young man is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly leading deputies on a chase with a stolen motorcycle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team were in East Rockingham Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they noticed a motorcycle that matched the description of one that was reported stolen.
ROCKINGHAM, NC

