WECT
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 fatal shooting in Bladen Co.
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding a man guilty of murder Friday in Bladen County. Africa Zachariah Shipman was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the 2016 shooting death of Donwia Wayne Griffith. Shipman was given a life...
cbs17
Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
WMBF
Deputies: Argument leads to shooting in Florence County, man arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Cornelius Cade was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder. Investigators said the charge stems from an incident that happened...
cbs17
Cumberland County detectives looking for man who may have information about November killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking to speak with a Robeson County man who they think may have information about a deadly shooting in November in Hope Mills. Detectives believe 23-year-old Tyler Culbreth, of Parkton, may know something about the Nov. 15 murder of...
wpde.com
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
wpde.com
3 teens charged in murder of Robeson County man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man this week has led to the arrests of three teens. Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old all of Maxton are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
WECT
Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
Person dies after stabbing near Nichols, Marion County coroner says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died after being stabbed in the Nichols area of Marion County, authorities said. Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed late Friday afternoon that the person who was stabbed had died. Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office said earlier Friday that deputies were in the area of Broomstraw and Cactus courts to […]
cbs17
Cocaine, weed, weapon: Raeford felon racks up charges in traffic stop
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop concerning a man’s revoked registration and insurance quickly turned into a drug bust Thursday in Southern Pines. The Southern Pines Police Department said George Anthony Williams, 49, of Raeford, was stopped in a residential area within the 700 block of West New Hampshire Avenue.
Woman allegedly provided gun used in shooting at Florence On The Go store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested and charged with attempted murder allegedly provided the gun that was used during an October shooting at a convenience store in Florence, police said. Florence police arrested LaTonya Henry, 33, on three outstanding warrants on Thursday. She is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a […]
Man wanted by Marshals charged with ditching meth, fentanyl during chase with Scotland Co. deputies
LAURINBURG — A man known to local and federal law enforcement in two states is accused of tossing drugs during a vehicle pursuit that nearly spilled into Richmond County. Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were working with the U.S. Marshals Service to find 40-year-old Tommie Brinda McLaurin, who was wanted on federal probation violation.
whqr.org
Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'
On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for allegedly robbing, beating Bladenboro man in wheelchair
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say robbed and beat a Bladenboro man earlier this month. 18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville was arrested Wednesday in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Even with charges, no witnesses, no trial
LUMBERTON — Even grave charges like murder can be left hanging when there are no witnesses to provide accounts. “We do
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek 2 men who may have info about November slaying
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies want to speak to two men who they said may have information about a fatal shooting last month in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they want to speak to Marlin Henry Revels, 39, of Fayetteville, and Tyler Culbreth, 23, of Parkton in Robeson County.
Lumberton police investigate after 27-year-old man shot in the leg Monday afternoon
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are looking for whoever shot a 27-year-old man in the leg Monday afternoon. Officers found the victim after being called at 3:54 p.m. to the 2100 block of California Drive to investigate a report of someone being shot. The man was taken to UNC Health Southeastern to be treated […]
cbs17
Active shooter ‘swatting call’ at Fayetteville high school was a hoax, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the continuance of what the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said is a “trend of fake 911 calls of active shooters” across the nation, a hoax call was made Thursday morning at a high school in Fayetteville. A 911 call claimed that...
richmondobserver
RCSO: Alleged motorcycle thief leads deputies on pursuit through East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — A young man is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly leading deputies on a chase with a stolen motorcycle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team were in East Rockingham Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they noticed a motorcycle that matched the description of one that was reported stolen.
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
WECT
Saint Pauls man arrested for drug trafficking charges after traffic stop
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Austin Ryan Jackson after police found drugs and firearms in his car during a vehicle stop at the 15000 block of Hwy 87 in Tar Heel on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “Pursuant to the vehicle stop, amounts of...
