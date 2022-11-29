ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Nine students charged after fight at Statesville high school

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine Statesville High School students are facing charges after a large fight Friday, a law enforcement source told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. The Statesville Police Department sent out a press release Friday evening saying officers responded to Statesville High School to help the school’s resource officer with a large fight in the school.
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Salisbury shooting injures 2 officers, 1 firefighter; suspect dead

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Three first responders were injured after a shooting in Rowan County overnight. It happened shortly after midnight, around 12:40 a.m. on Friday. That's when Rowan County 911 received a call reporting a fire with a possible person inside the 500 block of Mahaffey Drive, near Goodman Drive, in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
860wacb.com

Morganton Teen Charged With Stabbing

18-year-old Danny Donaldo Ortiz-Ortiz of Morganton was arrested Wednesday (November 30) by Morganton Public Safety Officers. He’s charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Wednesday at approximately 10:10 p.m., Public Safety Officers responded to an address on Eastview Street following a 911 hang-up. Upon arrival...
MORGANTON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Gun confiscated from middle school student in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confiscated a firearm from a student at Clemmons Middle School just before dismissal on Thursday, a day that also included several false reports around the state of school shootings, including one at Parkland High School. There were no confirmed reports of school shootings, according...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Arrested After Attempting To Elude Catawba County Deputies

27-year-old Israel Jonathan Wise of Conover was arrested Wednesday, November 30th by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and felon possession of methamphetamine. Wise is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, single misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property and injury to real property, along with assorted traffic offenses. He’s also charged by Probation & Parole Officers with probation violation.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Behind Bars In Catawba County

Veronica Jill Thompson, age 51 of Taylorsville, was arrested Wednesday by Probation and Parole Officers in Catawba County. She is charged with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. Thompson is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $12,000. She is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, December 5th in Newton.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Man Arrested For Missing Court Date

A Taylorsville man was placed in custody on Wednesday after he missed a court date. 31-year old Michael Dwayne Stacy was arrested in September after he allegedly appeared on video stealing a catalytic converter at a location off Hill River Road in Hiddenite. He was charged with four felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts. Stacy is now cited for failure to appear and failure to pay child support. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond 0f $15,488.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony Firearm Charge

Charlie Ann Bradshaw, age 31 of Taylorsville, was taken into custody on Monday, November 28th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She’s charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm. Bradshaw was released from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office under a bond of $5,000. December 5th is listed as a court date.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

