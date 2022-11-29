Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Three former officers at Iredell County Detention Center to face misdemeanor charges after SBI investigation
Three former officers at the Iredell County Detention Center will face misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation in connection with the mistreatment of an inmate last month. Following an investigation of the incident that occurred at the jail the weekend of November 12-13, SBI...
Nine students charged after fight at Statesville high school
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine Statesville High School students are facing charges after a large fight Friday, a law enforcement source told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. The Statesville Police Department sent out a press release Friday evening saying officers responded to Statesville High School to help the school’s resource officer with a large fight in the school.
WXII 12
Salisbury shooting injures 2 officers, 1 firefighter; suspect dead
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Three first responders were injured after a shooting in Rowan County overnight. It happened shortly after midnight, around 12:40 a.m. on Friday. That's when Rowan County 911 received a call reporting a fire with a possible person inside the 500 block of Mahaffey Drive, near Goodman Drive, in Salisbury.
860wacb.com
Morganton Teen Charged With Stabbing
18-year-old Danny Donaldo Ortiz-Ortiz of Morganton was arrested Wednesday (November 30) by Morganton Public Safety Officers. He’s charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Wednesday at approximately 10:10 p.m., Public Safety Officers responded to an address on Eastview Street following a 911 hang-up. Upon arrival...
Salisbury police officer arrested, charged with DWI, department says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A police officer was arrested and charged for driving while impaired, the Salisbury Police Department announced Friday. Israel McCants was arrested and charged Thursday in Mecklenburg County by the state highway patrol, the department said. He has worked at the department since November 2018, police said,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Gun confiscated from middle school student in Forsyth County
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confiscated a firearm from a student at Clemmons Middle School just before dismissal on Thursday, a day that also included several false reports around the state of school shootings, including one at Parkland High School. There were no confirmed reports of school shootings, according...
‘That was not him’: Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
The incident began at 12:38 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at a home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.
860wacb.com
Conover Man Arrested After Attempting To Elude Catawba County Deputies
27-year-old Israel Jonathan Wise of Conover was arrested Wednesday, November 30th by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and felon possession of methamphetamine. Wise is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, single misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property and injury to real property, along with assorted traffic offenses. He’s also charged by Probation & Parole Officers with probation violation.
5 Iredell County jail employees disciplined after inmate injury, sheriff says
Sheriff Darren Campbell said a group of inmates became unruly, and three jail employees used excessive force on one of them, causing minor injuries.
Three first responders hurt after shots fired in Rowan Co. house fire, sheriff’s office says
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two officers and a firefighter were hurt after shots were fired while they responded to a house fire in Rowan County early Friday morning, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said. Rowan County fire responded a fire call just after midnight with a possible person...
WBTV
Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
wccbcharlotte.com
WCCB Exclusive: Suspect’s Ex-Wife Speaks After First Responders Were Shot During House Fire Call
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. —The ex-wife of a man accused of shooting at first responders as they were responding to a house fire spoke exclusively to WCCB reporter Deirnesa Jefferson. “He was a really good father, a great man and would do anything for anybody”, says Tiffany Rusaw. She...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Behind Bars In Catawba County
Veronica Jill Thompson, age 51 of Taylorsville, was arrested Wednesday by Probation and Parole Officers in Catawba County. She is charged with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. Thompson is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $12,000. She is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, December 5th in Newton.
WBTV
Widow of fallen Concord police officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The dawning of December brings painful memories for one local woman. Haylee Shuping is the widow of fallen Concord Police Officer and Rowan County native Jason Shuping. Shuping was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in December of 2020. In...
860wacb.com
Alexander County Man Arrested For Missing Court Date
A Taylorsville man was placed in custody on Wednesday after he missed a court date. 31-year old Michael Dwayne Stacy was arrested in September after he allegedly appeared on video stealing a catalytic converter at a location off Hill River Road in Hiddenite. He was charged with four felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts. Stacy is now cited for failure to appear and failure to pay child support. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond 0f $15,488.
WBTV
Deputies: Man barricades himself inside camper, sets it on fire in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with an active warrant was arrested after barricading himself inside a camper before setting it on fire. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, deputies responded to a possible burglary at a camper parked on the property of Bess Chapel Road.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony Firearm Charge
Charlie Ann Bradshaw, age 31 of Taylorsville, was taken into custody on Monday, November 28th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She’s charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm. Bradshaw was released from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office under a bond of $5,000. December 5th is listed as a court date.
Highway Patrol: Caldwell Co. man charged in DWI wreck with moped
WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Highway Patrol officials said a Hudson man drove too fast and killed a Lenior man on his moped Tuesday night. Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Wilkes County on NC 268 near Boomer Road. Ronnie Honeycutt, 38, drove east in his 2014 Toyota Scion when he […]
Man severely burned in Lincoln County camper fire
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said a man burned in a camper fire on Tuesday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
