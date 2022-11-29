ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WausauPilot

Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement

Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

The Portage County Calendar

Art Show: “That ’70s Print Show,” 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, @Edna Carlson Art Gallery, 1800 Portage St., through Jan. 18, 2023. Free. Storytime, 9:45-10:15 a.m. @Portage Co. Public Library, 1001 Main St. Strong Bodies,...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Authorities Warn Wisconsin Rapids Residents of Vandalism

Authorities in Wisconsin Rapids are warning car owners after reports of vandalism in the city. One resident of Pine Creek Apartments found his daughter’s car covered in eggs and three tires slashed. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents that these types of incidents increase this time of year.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WFRV Local 5

DNR investigating the illegal shooting of well-known buck in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the circumstances around a buck that was illegally shot in the Menasha area.  This wasn’t a regular buck, it had become a bit of a local celebrity, especially among regulars at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. Some called him ‘The King,’ others ‘Mr. […]
MENASHA, WI
spmetrowire.com

What can I do about slow mail delivery, delays?

Residents across the area say they’re still experiencing mail delays even after months of lodging complaints. Bryan Reeves, the lead customer relations coordinator of the United States Postal Service-Wisconsin District, said the postal service does take mail complaints very seriously but added they’ve only recently onboarded “several” new employees who are still becoming accustomed to their jobs.
STEVENS POINT, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties

Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 30, 2022

Vernon J. Bahr, age 89, of Wausau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Hospice. Vernon was born on July 11, 1933 to Arthur and Hilda (Zastrow) Bahr. He grew up in the Town of Stettin on his family’s dairy farm. Vernon graduated from Wausau Senior High School and went on to take farming courses from NTC. Vernon was united in marriage to Marlene M. Schuett on October 5, 1957, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine, where they remain active members.
WAUSAU, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Construction Company Cited by OSHA

An Appleton contractor has been cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA. Hector Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, has been cited for repeatedly exposing employees to fall hazards and is facing an additional $350,000 fine on top of previous fines totaling $633,500.
APPLETON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Dorchester farmer is Dairy First winner

Dairy farmer Jake Peissig of Dorchester, Wisconsin has been chosen as the inaugural recipient of Boehringer Ingelheim's Dairy First Award. The honor celebrates a deserving dairy producer who has demonstrated a commitment to milk quality practices and the well-being of animals. Peissig who is the third generation to operate JTP...
DORCHESTER, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man faces federal drug trafficking charges

A Wausau man is one of two people indicted Wednesday on federal drug trafficking charges, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release. A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned an indictment charging Devin Needham, 36, of Wausau, and Ari Lor, 30, of Appleton, Wisconsin, with possessing methamphetamine for distribution.
WAUSAU, WI

