Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement
Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
Gov. Evers seeking Register of Deeds applicants for appointment in Adams Co.
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced that he is seeking applicants for appointment to fill the register of deeds in Adams County starting on Jan. 13, 2023. The vacancy has been created by the retirement of Jodi M. Helgeson. The new register of deeds will serve the remainder of...
Water and Environmental Analysis Lab at UWSP, Clean Water Act mark 50 years
Fifty years ago, a landmark law was passed to protect and restore national waterways, which are vital to our health, ecosystems, and economy. Since 1972, the Clean Water Act has helped prevent, reduce and eliminate pollution and create water that is drinkable, fishable, and swimmable. That same year, the University...
The Portage County Calendar
Art Show: “That ’70s Print Show,” 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, @Edna Carlson Art Gallery, 1800 Portage St., through Jan. 18, 2023. Free. Storytime, 9:45-10:15 a.m. @Portage Co. Public Library, 1001 Main St. Strong Bodies,...
Authorities Warn Wisconsin Rapids Residents of Vandalism
Authorities in Wisconsin Rapids are warning car owners after reports of vandalism in the city. One resident of Pine Creek Apartments found his daughter’s car covered in eggs and three tires slashed. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents that these types of incidents increase this time of year.
DNR investigating the illegal shooting of well-known buck in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the circumstances around a buck that was illegally shot in the Menasha area. This wasn’t a regular buck, it had become a bit of a local celebrity, especially among regulars at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. Some called him ‘The King,’ others ‘Mr. […]
What can I do about slow mail delivery, delays?
Residents across the area say they’re still experiencing mail delays even after months of lodging complaints. Bryan Reeves, the lead customer relations coordinator of the United States Postal Service-Wisconsin District, said the postal service does take mail complaints very seriously but added they’ve only recently onboarded “several” new employees who are still becoming accustomed to their jobs.
Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties
Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
Wausau area obituaries November 30, 2022
Vernon J. Bahr, age 89, of Wausau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Hospice. Vernon was born on July 11, 1933 to Arthur and Hilda (Zastrow) Bahr. He grew up in the Town of Stettin on his family’s dairy farm. Vernon graduated from Wausau Senior High School and went on to take farming courses from NTC. Vernon was united in marriage to Marlene M. Schuett on October 5, 1957, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine, where they remain active members.
Montana cold case victim's friends and acquaintances react to identification
Carbon County authorities identify remains found in 2004 as missing Wisconsin man, Roger Lee Ellis, who was last seen in 1976.
Appleton Construction Company Cited by OSHA
An Appleton contractor has been cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA. Hector Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, has been cited for repeatedly exposing employees to fall hazards and is facing an additional $350,000 fine on top of previous fines totaling $633,500.
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of Thursday. The Telehealth team of 18 employees was told in a meeting Oct. 27 that their positions were being eliminated due to “business reasons,” effective Dec. 1. It is a change...
Dorchester farmer is Dairy First winner
Dairy farmer Jake Peissig of Dorchester, Wisconsin has been chosen as the inaugural recipient of Boehringer Ingelheim's Dairy First Award. The honor celebrates a deserving dairy producer who has demonstrated a commitment to milk quality practices and the well-being of animals. Peissig who is the third generation to operate JTP...
Remains of Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 identified
Montana authorities said Tuesday that human remains found in Carbon County about 18 years ago have been identified as those of a Wisconsin hitchhiker who left his home state to flee legal trouble.
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
Wausau man faces federal drug trafficking charges
A Wausau man is one of two people indicted Wednesday on federal drug trafficking charges, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release. A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned an indictment charging Devin Needham, 36, of Wausau, and Ari Lor, 30, of Appleton, Wisconsin, with possessing methamphetamine for distribution.
Marshfield Clinic facing financial difficulties, as pandemic ripples impact health care industry
