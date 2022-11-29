ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Commercial Observer

LA Multifamily Market Shows Signs of Slowing: Report

While Los Angeles apartment rents continue to rise and vacancy rates remain low, the city’s multifamily market is showing signs of slowing growth in the wake of a post-pandemic rent spike and challenging economic conditions, according to a new research report. Residential rents in L.A. County grew at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Commercial Observer

Sares Regis Unloads Distribution Center for $220M

Add another big deal to the investment sales tab running in Southern California’s Inland Empire. With industrial demand near record levels, third-party logistics firm NFI Industries has put down $220 million for a 759,260-square-foot distribution center in Eastvale, Calif., equal to about $290 per square foot, according to data provided by Vizzda. Records show Sares Regis Group sold the property after acquiring it in 2019 for $87.5 million from its developer, J.W. Mitchell Company.
EASTVALE, CA
Commercial Observer

Urban Standard Capital Lends $26M on Colorado Rental Estate

Baseline, a Florida-based real estate investment firm, has secured a $26 million acquisition loan as part of its $40 million purchase of Casteel Creek, an estate up for rent in Colorado, Commercial Observer can first report. Urban Standard Capital provided the $26 million loan with a team led by Seth...
COLORADO STATE
Commercial Observer

Access Point Financial Lends $32M on Purchase of New Jersey Hotels

Real estate investment platform 6R Capital Group has sealed $31.5 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of two New Jersey hotels, Commercial Observer has learned. Access Point Financial provided the loan for 6R Capital Group to acquire Hilton’s Somerset Hills Hotel and Delta Hotels by Marriott Basking Ridge.
WARREN, NJ
Commercial Observer

Florida Invests $23M in Miami-Dade Water Projects

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Key Biscayne Thursday to announce seven grants totaling $22.7 million for projects to improve water quality in Miami-Dade County. The largest of the awards is a $14.5 million grant to Miami-Dade County to improve water quality and reduce pollution. But perhaps the most eye-catching award went...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

