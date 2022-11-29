Add another big deal to the investment sales tab running in Southern California’s Inland Empire. With industrial demand near record levels, third-party logistics firm NFI Industries has put down $220 million for a 759,260-square-foot distribution center in Eastvale, Calif., equal to about $290 per square foot, according to data provided by Vizzda. Records show Sares Regis Group sold the property after acquiring it in 2019 for $87.5 million from its developer, J.W. Mitchell Company.

