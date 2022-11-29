ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oxfordobserver.org

Left Field Tavern gets three critical health violations

Since Nov. 18, the Butler County Health Department has cited one Oxford-area restaurant for critical health violations. Left Field Tavern on West Park Place received three critical violations. Violations included food not being properly protected from contamination, sanitizing solution being held at incorrect temperatures and food contact surfaces and utensils being unclean.
Sidney Daily News

Nurse practitioner opens new practice

SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Volunteers needed for new bipolar depression treatment study

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local mental health providers are studying a potential new medication to treat at least one kind of depression. The holidays can be a tough time if you are not feeling the holiday cheer that surrounds you. The team at the Lindner Center of Hope says for one...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Private visitation, service held for medical pioneer and former coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens

BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A visitation and private funeral service were held Friday for Dr. O'dell Owens. He died last week following a heart attack. Dr. Owens was the former Hamilton County coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He was also a renowned fertility specialist, interim health commissioner and most recently served as the president of Interact for Health until his retirement in 2021.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy