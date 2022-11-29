Read full article on original website
WKRC
Study shows one simple step to reduce your odds of getting respiratory illness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows one simple step may help you reduce your odds of getting infected with COVID-19 or even another virus. The Food Standards Agency in the UK have confirmed that the COVID-19 virus can stay on some of the groceries we buy and eat for days.
WKRC
COVID-19, flu, or RSV? The symptoms of each illness to determine what you have
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With so many respiratory illnesses circulating, how do you know which one is making you sick?. COVID-19, RSV or respiratory syncytial virus, and the flu all do cause similar symptoms such as congestion and a runny nose, and all are still circulating. But the most recent CDC...
WKRC
Hospitals at capacity, healthcare workers asking people to get vaccinated to combat it
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Emergency rooms at several area hospitals have been at capacity in the past few days in the Tri-State. It is mostly due to a flood of respiratory illnesses on the rise. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are still filling up area emergency rooms and even those who have...
WKRC
Cincinnati Health Dept. handles thousands of rental complaints from no heat to mold
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Health Department Environmental Health Director Antonio Young says the department receives all kinds of complaints, from no heat, no water, mold or insect infestations. Local 12 asked how the Cincinnati Health Department handle renters’ complaints. “We have to see it for ourselves, almost like a...
oxfordobserver.org
Left Field Tavern gets three critical health violations
Since Nov. 18, the Butler County Health Department has cited one Oxford-area restaurant for critical health violations. Left Field Tavern on West Park Place received three critical violations. Violations included food not being properly protected from contamination, sanitizing solution being held at incorrect temperatures and food contact surfaces and utensils being unclean.
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
Miami Valley seeing more flu hospitalizations
RSV cases remain high across the Miami Valley, but they have stayed steady over the last few days.
Fox 19
Multiple Tri-State hospitals nearing capacity, diverting emergency services
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State hospitals are at or near capacity due to an early and unusually bad surge in flu cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says it’s one of the worst flu seasons in more than a decade. At least three hospitals in the region—Jewish Hospital, UC...
WKRC
Doctors at the Christ Hospital perform the hospital's first heart transplant
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Doctors at the Christ Hospital perform the hospital's first heart transplant. Dr. Rob Dowling, the surgical director of the heart transplant program, and a team of others performed the surgery on November 6. Terri Cecere received that heart. She's shown here with her husband, Dr. Dowling and...
WKRC
Volunteers needed for new bipolar depression treatment study
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local mental health providers are studying a potential new medication to treat at least one kind of depression. The holidays can be a tough time if you are not feeling the holiday cheer that surrounds you. The team at the Lindner Center of Hope says for one...
WKRC
Mice or mold? No hot water? How to get your landlord to fix health or safety issues
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - At least a few times a week people email the Local 12 newsroom about bad conditions in an apartment or rental property. Oftentimes in those emails, the tenants have been dealing with the issues for weeks or even months. But how they try to get their landlord...
2 teens dead from apparent Benadryl overdose at Tennessee residential treatment center
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — Two 15-year-old girls are dead after they overdosed on an over-the-counter medication while in the care of a Tennessee residential treatment center for children and adolescents, authorities said. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Oak...
Fox 19
Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
WKRC
P&G to pay $8M settlement for potential cancer-causing compound in products
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Procter and Gamble will pay $8 million to settle a class action lawsuit over a potential cancer-causing compound in two of its popular products. The suit claimed Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, and Herbal Essences contained benzene. Exposure to benzene has been linked to leukemia, blood and bone...
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
WKRC
Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
Fox 19
Mariemont woman living with terminal diagnosis finds courage to speak for others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is making the most of her life after the rare and devastating diagnosis that will likely cut it short. Sam Telgkamp grew up in Mariemont, where she played soccer and lacrosse. At Ohio University, she studied to become a child life specialist, intent to help children impacted with injuries and illnesses.
WKRC
Walton residents fear more will be hurt, killed if dangerous highway exit isn't fixed soon
WALTON, Ky. (WKRC) - There is growing fear as crashes keep happening in a particular spot in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, in less than three years, there have been 31 reported wrecks -- two of them fatal -- at the ramp leaving I-75 to get to Mary Grubbs Highway.
californiaexaminer.net
Grandparents Accuse The Children’s Home Of Northern Kentucky For The Death Of Grandson
In a federal complaint, the family of a 9-year-old boy who ran away from Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky in June and was later discovered drowned in the Ohio River claims that the organization’s negligence was to blame for his demise. On November 23, the Highland, Kentucky, couple...
WKRC
Private visitation, service held for medical pioneer and former coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens
BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A visitation and private funeral service were held Friday for Dr. O'dell Owens. He died last week following a heart attack. Dr. Owens was the former Hamilton County coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He was also a renowned fertility specialist, interim health commissioner and most recently served as the president of Interact for Health until his retirement in 2021.
