The list of noteworthy Loe Shimmy singles, leaks, and Florida fast remixes from this year is getting long. There was "Not the Same," a fast-paced song that taps into his Pompano Beach roots while drawing from Michigan for inspiration. There's "Bounty," a jazzy joint where his croaky voice takes on a slight R&B bent. And if you want to make your day a little better, just throw on "A Day in the Noya," his tropical sounding team-up with Tallahassee's LuhTyler. "Playboi Carti" doesn't sound much like those tracks, but it's just as good. His bone-dry voice feels even more strained than usual, and he starts in a sleepy mutter before gradually picking up the pace. Backdropped by a breezy beat, Shimmy's words sail over the instrumental. It's so chill that even the fast version could lower your heart rate.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO