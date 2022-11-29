Read full article on original website
Related
Listen to BabyDrill’s “Next To Go”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. BabyDrill’s Drill Season could provoke night terrors. It’s almost as if pushing play on the emerging Atlanta rapper’s mixtape will make the streetlights start to flicker and the wind knock on your bedroom window. A lot of this is due to the eerie production, especially the handful of beats produced by Whatitdoflip. His beats on Drill Season are mind-blowingly good, evoking the sinister brashness of Lex Luger and Mike Will Made-It’s knack for jam-packing beats with supernatural-seeming background noises. “Next To Go” feels like it pulls directly from these two influences as the cinematic opening transitions to a middle section as subtle and unsettling as a ghost fiddling your doorknobs. It’s a star-turn, for sure.
MIKE, Wiki, and the Alchemist Share 3 New Songs: Listen
New York rappers MIKE and Wiki have come together for three new songs produced by the Alchemist. One of the new tracks, “One More,” also comes with a music video directed and edited by Nicholas Stafford Briggs. Check out the songs below. The new music arrives as part...
Listen to Loe Shimmy’s “Playboi Carti”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The list of noteworthy Loe Shimmy singles, leaks, and Florida fast remixes from this year is getting long. There was “Not the Same,” a fast-paced song that taps into his Pompano Beach roots while drawing from Michigan for inspiration. There’s “Bounty,” a jazzy joint where his croaky voice takes on a slight R&B bent. And if you want to make your day a little better, just throw on “A Day in the Noya,” his tropical sounding team-up with Tallahassee’s LuhTyler. “Playboi Carti” doesn’t sound much like those tracks, but it’s just as good. His bone-dry voice feels even more strained than usual, and he starts in a sleepy mutter before gradually picking up the pace. Backdropped by a breezy beat, Shimmy’s words sail over the instrumental. It’s so chill that even the fast version could lower your heart rate.
Petite Noir Shares New Song “Simple Things”: Listen
Congolese musician Petite Noir has shared his latest song, “Simple Things,” featuring jazz musician Theo Croker on trumpet. The single, released via Roya, follows the October track “Numbers.” Hear the new song below. Petite Noir latest project is 2018’s La Maison Noir / The Black House....
Big Time Things
For a cheekily suave album from a band named Office Culture, Big Time Things is pretty down-to-earth. Where 2019’s A Life of Crime was a collection of vignettes from the graffitied alleys and grimy back rooms of a hard-knock city, the Brooklyn quartet’s latest finds poetry in the benign challenges of normal adulthood. Over sophistipop arrangements peppered with strings and horns, singer-songwriter (and occasional Pitchfork contributor) Winston Cook-Wilson tells stories so acutely ruffled that they take on an ironic liminality. Though the band can sometimes come across a bit disgruntled, the album takes on a flippant, carefree attitude. It would make a charming soundtrack for a rundown lounge with velvet walls and stiff pours.
Christine and the Queens to Curate London’s Meltdown Festival 2023
Christine and the Queens will curate the 2023 edition of Meltdown Festival on London’s South Bank. He picks up the mantle from Grace Jones, who helmed this year’s edition, and follows curators including David Bowie, Patti Smith, and Scott Walker. A mix of ticketed shows and free outdoor concerts, the festival will run from June 9-18. The first acts will be announced in the spring.
Irene Cara, Fame Actress and “Flashdance” Singer, Dies at 63
Irene Cara, star of the Academy Award–winning film Fame and vocalist on the 1983 hit “Flashdance…What a Feeling” has died. Cara’s publicist, Judith A. Moore, announce her death on Twitter, noting that Cara died at her home in Florida, but declining to provide a cause of death. Irene Cara was 63 years old.
Popcaan Shares Video for New Song “Next to Me”: Watch
Popcaan has released a new song titled “Next to Me.” It’s a duet with Toni-Ann Singh, his girlfriend and the Miss World 2019 winner, and is produced by Anju Blaxx. “Next to Me” comes with a music video directed by Nabil. In the visual, Popcaan and Singh zoom around a scenic landscape on a motorbike. Watch it below.
MIKE Shares Video for New Song Featuring Sister Nancy: Watch
MIKE has teamed up with the dancehall vocalist Sister Nancy for a new song called “Stop Worry!” The track is set to appear on the New York rapper and producer’s upcoming album, Beware of the Monkey, which arrives on December 21. The artists have also shared a new Ryosuke Tanzawa–directed video for the single, which depicts MIKE in a dreamlike studio setting hanging out with an eclectic cast of characters. Check it out below; scroll down for the newly revealed Beware of the Monkey cover artwork and tracklist.
BTS’ RM Enlists Erykah Badu for New Song “Yun”: Listen
BTS leader RM has released the new solo album Indigo. The first song on the record, “Yun,” is a collaboration with Erykah Badu, produced by Logikal J and Ghstloop. Take a listen to “Yun” and Indigo below. Indigo follows RM’s mixtapes RM (2015) and Mono. (2018)....
Jennifer Lopez Announces First New Album in Nine Years, This Is Me… Now
Jennifer Lopez has announced her first album in nine years. It’s called This Is Me… Now and will arrive sometime in 2023. The title is a play on her third studio LP This Is Me... Then, which celebrates its 20th anniversary today. J. Lo also revealed the tracklist for the new album, which you can find below.
5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Stormzy, Fievel Is Glauque, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Stormzy, Fievel Is Glauque, Lykotonon, Wisdom Teeth, and Waajeed. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Björk Serenades a Volcano in “Sorrowful Soil” Video: Watch
Björk has shared a video for Fossora’s “Sorrowful Soil,” directed by Viðar Logi. Seen through an oval frame, the video shows Björk singing her eulogy to her late mother in the vicinity of the recently erupted volcano Fagradalsfjall. Speaking with Pitchfork earlier this year, she said she chose the location “because it’s about the mother energy, so the volcano is obviously giving that.” Watch the video below.
The 15 Best Music Books of 2022
Lavishing sustained attention on music is one way to show that you love it – here at Pitchfork, where we are perhaps a little biased, it is our favorite way – and each year brings a flood of great new music books giving the opportunity to do just that. The best music books, whether they are history, cultural criticism, memoir, or some hybrid of all three, give you new ears with which to listen. What follows is a list of favorites from 2022, picked by Pitchfork staffers and contributors. (If a few of the entries seem familiar, that’s because they are excerpted from past Book Club entries.) Happy reading!
Bob Dylan’s Publisher Admits $600 Books Had Replica Autographs
Simon & Schuster has admitted that its supposedly hand-signed copies of Bob Dylan’s The Philosophy of Modern Song contained replica autographs. The publisher issued authenticity certificates with the limited-edition run but acknowledged on Sunday (November 20) that Dylan had not signed the $599 books. Since the books began arriving last week, online sleuths have identified what they believe to be 17 variations of Dylan’s autograph, recreated using an automated signing machine, or autopen, as Variety notes. After initially refusing refunds, the publisher now says buyers will be refunded and can keep their copies at no cost.
Joe Rainey, Nia Archives, Fievel Is Glauque, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Listen to A$AP Rocky’s New Need for Speed: Unbound Song “Shittin’ Me”
A$AP Rocky has shared the new song “Shittin’ Me.” He made it for EA and Criterion Games’ new video game Need for Speed: Unbound. Hear the song, produced by Kelvin Krash, below. Grin Machine’s music video for “Shittin’ Me” will arrive on Monday, December 5.
David Byrne Shares New Holiday Song for Bandcamp Friday: Watch the Video
David Byrne has shared a new song called “Fat Man’s Comin’.” Proceeds from purchasing the holiday single—released on Bandcamp Friday—will go toward Byrne’s nonprofit online news magazine, Reasons to Be Cheerful. The track was produced and arranged by Jherek Bischoff, and features percussion from longtime Byrne collaborator Mauro Refosco. “Fat Man’s Comin’” is available via a pay-what-you-can model through December 31, with a minimum contribution of $1. Check out the music video for the song below, which features Byrne’s original handdrawn storyboards for the song’s visual.
Watch Bruce Springsteen Sing “Don’t Play That Song” on Fallon
Bruce Springsteen was featured on the Thanksgiving episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Backed by a band and the Roots, he sang his cover of “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied).” In the middle of the performance, Springsteen riffed on Thanksgiving foods. Watch below. Springsteen...
CEO Trayle Shares New Video for “Craxk Flow”: Watch
Atlanta-based rapper CEO Trayle has shared a new music video for the song “Craxk Flow” from HH5, his latest mixtape. Directed by Never Panic Films, the visual follows CEO Trayle as he raps along to the track from the comfort of a luxurious home. Meanwhile, a saxophonist struts outside. Watch it below.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0