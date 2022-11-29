It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, or what you believe — everybody should be entitled to food. As simple as that fact is, food shortages prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic and this year's monumental rise in food prices has made it unnecessarily difficult for families to keep food in the table. Per American Progress, 14 million United States households struggled to eat in 2020, and that number remarkably increased to 24 million in June 2022. Although 7 million of these families receive SNAP aid, they still grapple with providing sustenance for themselves and others living under their roofs.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO