ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
The Independent

Arizona professor found dead days after husband tried to save her in Mexico kayaking tragedy

After days of searching, an American professor who disappeared along with her husband while kayaking in Mexico has been confirmed dead.The president of Northern Arizona University released a statement on Sunday informing the faculty and student body of the news of the passing of Professor Yeon-Su Kim.Mexican authorities said earlier in the day that a body had been found in the search for Ms Kim and her husband Corey Allen. A family friend confirmed this on a fundraising page.On the afternoon of Thanksgiving, the couple from Flagstaff, Arizona, disappeared in bad weather off Puerto Peñasco on the Gulf of...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
Mashed

Burger King Is Airdropping 65,000 Free Whoppers In Times Square

Burger King has a history of involving customers in its birthday celebrations. For the famous Whopper's 64th birthday, the chain offered the sandwich at a whopping 37 cents for two whole days of reveling in a fast food success story. This was the original cost of the Whopper when it was added to the menu in 1957, per Allrecipes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

The Juice Company That Buys A Third Of All Of Florida's Oranges

If there's some type of magic that makes Florida oranges better than anywhere else, juice companies must know it. Oranges have thrived in Florida since the first tree was planted in mid-1500s St. Augustine, and for good reason — the southern state has a large amount of rainfall, a climate rivaling the tropics, and of course, tons of sunshine (per Florida Orange Juice).
FLORIDA STATE
KSBW.com

Mobile Mexican Consulate coming to Greenfield this Saturday

GREENFIELD, Calif. — On Dec. 3, the Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose will host a Mobile Consulate in Greenfield to provide a variety of services to Mexican nationals, including help with passport applications, consular registration and voter credentials. The event will take place at Oak Elementary School,...
GREENFIELD, CA
Mashed

KFC Is Fighting Food Insecurity With Free Chicken From A Food Truck

It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, or what you believe — everybody should be entitled to food. As simple as that fact is, food shortages prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic and this year's monumental rise in food prices has made it unnecessarily difficult for families to keep food in the table. Per American Progress, 14 million United States households struggled to eat in 2020, and that number remarkably increased to 24 million in June 2022. Although 7 million of these families receive SNAP aid, they still grapple with providing sustenance for themselves and others living under their roofs.
ALABAMA STATE
Mashed

​​The Best Mail Order Hams In 2022

Perfect for holiday season feasts, everyday dinners, and snacks, ham has been a popular U.S. staple for centuries, as per Hobe's Country Ham. The country's long ham tradition had its beginnings in 1525 when a Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto brought 13 pigs to America (via Heritage Foods). By the time the 17th century rolled around, most farmers around the country were breeding hogs for pork.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mashed

Sandwich Chef Mason Hereford Absolutely Hated One Sandwich As A Child

Like many of us, chef Mason Hereford began eating sandwiches during his childhood. However, it wasn't the classic peanut butter and jelly that began his love affair with the popular lunchtime food. Rather, it was a gas station sammie called The Jefferson from Charlottesville, Virginia's Bellair Market that started it all. Consisting of turkey, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, and cranberry relish piled high on a French roll, New Orleans says the sando had "a formative impact" on Hereford's life. "At a young age, he proclaimed he would, in fact, open his own sandwich shop one day," the outlet writes. And that's exactly what he did.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mashed

Heinz Could Add $1 To Your Restaurant Tip If You Ask For Their Ketchup

No matter if you're in a diner in downtown New York or at a beachside restaurant in California, chances are high that you'll see a very familiar red bottle sitting with you at your table. Heinz ketchup is so common a sight at diners and restaurants across America that you'd probably be more surprised if a restaurant didn't have a bottle of the ketchup next to the salt and pepper. Heinz, however, wants to make sure that you needn't worry about running into unfamiliar ketchup brands or copycat catsup the next time you're going for burgers and fries — and they'll do it through you, the people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

El Pollo Loco's '12 Days Of Pollo' Means A Ton Of Food Deals

The holiday season is a popular time for many companies to offer special holiday deals and menu items that wouldn't normally be offered at other times of the year. For example, Pizza Hut brought back its Triple Treat Box; Chick-Fil-A brought back its holiday favorites, the peppermint milkshake and chicken tortilla soup; and KFC brought back its $5 Famous Bowls and exclusive holiday-themed buckets. Mexican restaurant chain and Southern California staple El Pollo Loco is no exception. El Pollo Loco had a special menu just for the holiday season in 2021 that included tamales, a tamale bowl with avocados, a holiday family dinner, and Mexican hot chocolate.
Mashed

Mashed

148K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy