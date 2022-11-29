So, I paid my property taxes this week, just like many of you did. Some of you don't know that you did because you have yours included in your monthly house payment. I looked up the taxes that I've paid on my house. I bought my house in 2006. And my taxes on it have gone up a little bit every year. Since I moved in there up until now, I've paid $47,989.88 in property taxes. That's not income tax or cell phone tax or any other type of tax. That's just the price I've had to pay to be allowed to live in my house.

