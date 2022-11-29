Read full article on original website
Are You Allowed to Take Home an Arrowhead You Found in Montana?
Native American artifacts are absolutely amazing, because their resourcefulness allowed them to make literally anything out of what they had. Arrowheads are one of those artifacts, made usually of stone, they were extremely deadly and used for purposes of hunting and for war. Tons of arrowheads exist today, and many of them can be found on the ground in Big Sky Country. But, if you find one, you may not want to pick it up and take it with you out of there.
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
269 Accidents on Montana highways in the last 24 hours
Mother nature had a nice tour of Montana over the past 24 hours, dropping a significant amount of snow from the Idaho border to the Dakotas. The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for the entirety of Montana marched across the state, wreaking havoc on travel. From midnight December 1...
What Do You Call Someone From These Montana Cities?
What do you call someone who is from Montana? We know that one, it's a "Montanan." It's a demonym - what you call someone who lives or hails from a particular area or region, like a state or a city. Naming and classifying things is part of who we are...
Thoughts After Paying My Montana Property Taxes This Week
So, I paid my property taxes this week, just like many of you did. Some of you don't know that you did because you have yours included in your monthly house payment. I looked up the taxes that I've paid on my house. I bought my house in 2006. And my taxes on it have gone up a little bit every year. Since I moved in there up until now, I've paid $47,989.88 in property taxes. That's not income tax or cell phone tax or any other type of tax. That's just the price I've had to pay to be allowed to live in my house.
Are Some States Better Prepared For Winter Than Montana?
Driving on Montana highways in the winter can be a real nightmare. Why are roads so much better in surrounding states?. Last week I drove from Bozeman to Boise to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. The drive from Bozeman to Boise can be rough during the winter. To be honest, I never really look forward to it. Most of the time, I take US Highway 287 south through Ennis until it intersects with Island Park on Highway 20.
Natural Remedies for Back Pain in Cold, Winter Months of Montana
Combating back pain in Montana's dry, winter months seems tough! But I'm here to motivate you and remind you- health is wealth. I try not to use Tylenol and Ibuprofen too much, only because the back of the label says it can cause liver damage. I pulled my sciatica, the nerve in the spine that shoots down the legs. This pain was so severe I started crying...and I never cry.
Paul’s Go-To Tree-Saving Recipe & Montana Rancher Moving Up in National Video Game World
Ok, I apologize. When talking about Christmas trees yesterday, I forgot to give you the famous tree recipe, if you do have a live tree. I learned this recipe many years ago to preserve your real Montana Christmas tree and have been using it ever since. Take one quart of...
Remember The Days Before Cyber Monday Was a Thing, Montana?
I'm not a big cyber Monday guy in fact I'm not a big cyber any day guy. I did buy a clutch over the weekend but that was the extent of my buying. It seems that many of you are though, with almost twelve billion dollars about to be spent today.
Friday Fragments from Mark: Eye Surgery, MT Gov.’s Note, and Vacation Time
It was an interesting week. For me, it included a doctor's office visit and some minor eye surgery. I've never had to watch a syringe headed for my eye. And instead of projecting letters on the wall, this doctor uses technology. I told him that was a modern "eye" pad. Pa dum pum.
How Small Can Montana’s Counties Get? Here’s the 5 Smallest Ones
Montana has a lot of counties, which makes sense considering it's the fourth largest state in the United States. The population of these counties isn't very high, but some are quite large in size, like Beaverhead County, Flathead County, and Big Horn County. But which ones are the smallest? And, just how small are they? Let's look at the top five smallest counties in Montana. Is your hometown in one of these?
There’s No Way Montana Men Take This Long to Get Ready to Go Out
Men, we all want to look our best when we go out on the town. Whether it's with a significant other or just with our friends, we take pride in how we look in public; at least every man in my life does. But how much time do we spend on the process of getting ready for that night out? When I saw the average time, I almost couldn't believe it, because it takes me at least 3 or 4 times that long to get ready.
Best Places for Singles: Where Do Montana Towns Rank?
Dating is hard, especially when the cost of living is insanely high. When you factor in housing, everyday bills, and trying to put some money into savings, where are you supposed to find the extra cash to go on a date or two?. The average cost of a date is...
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
Why Visiting This Montana Monument is So Emotional to Me
I absolutely love to visit historic sites across the state; I feel it's important to recognize the events that took place before you, and perhaps gain a better understanding of the place you live or grew up. One of my absolute favorite places to go is in Fort Benton, Montana, but I have to make sure I pack some tissues with me before I go. Once you hear the story, you'll know exactly why I do.
Are Montanans Sympathetic Towards the Psychedelic Movement?
Oregon and Colorado were the first states to decriminalize psilocybin (Aka mushrooms) and authorized therapeutic use. After watching Fantastic Fungi on Netflix, my mind was plagued with many questions. If you’ve never seen this in-depth documentary about mushrooms and how fungi can be used to treat an array of things, I highly suggest you watch it. The trailer is below.
Montana AG & 17 States Take on UPS & Fedex Gun Tracking Policies
Released by Montana AG Knudsen November 29th, 2022 - Formatted for readability by Josh Rath. Seventeen state attorneys general joined Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen today in asking major shipping companies to clarify new policies that allow them to track firearm sales with unprecedented specificity and bypass warrant requirements to share that information with federal agencies.
The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Hits Solar Panels and Sage Grouse
We had a caller, Jeff from Butte, on Monday's statewide radio show. He loved the fact that Governor John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner in the hit TV show "Yellowstone", fired his entire policy team. He also really liked the part of the episode dealing with oil, gas, solar panels, and sage grouse. As someone who talks Montana politics every day, I concur.
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Life Expectancy?
Life is funny; when you're young, you can't wait to be older. When you're older, you wish you were young again. I once heard someone say that the grass is always greener on the other side until you mow it. It makes a lot of sense when you think about it. However, now we hear things like 60 is the new 50 and 30 is the new 20. Through medicine, exercise, and better nutrition, folks live longer now than ever.
The Montana City With The Most Stolen Cars
If you've ever been a victim of car theft, you're familiar with that penetrating and sinking feeling of knowing that your car is somewhere on this planet, but at present is not available to you. It seems to always happen at the worst time, doesn't it? Well, any time is a wildly inconvenient time to discover that someone's made off with your vehicle. But just once, could the thieves perhaps wait a couple weeks AFTER I make the final payment to enjoy my newfound freedom from having a bank note to make every month? Can I be afforded that courtesy? No.
