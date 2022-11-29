Read full article on original website
Tim Dowling: I’m trapped in the dark. Will anyone come and find me?
The band I’m in is playing its penultimate gig of 2022, in Stroud. Our trumpet player is not available, because she just had a baby. We’ve rehearsed a set that covers for her absence, but at the last minute the fiddle player tests positive for Covid. Suddenly we’re down from seven to five.
WFMZ-TV Online
The dark side of Meghan and Prince Harry’s fairy-tale romance chronicled in new book
——— It was like a bad fairy tale: the princes and the peeved. The tale of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started as a storybook romance. But somewhere along the way, it dissolved into testy arguments and family feuds. Tom Bower’s “Revenge” goes into the ugly details.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sally Field names Burt Reynolds as ‘worst’ on-screen kiss.
Sally Field has named Burt Reynolds as her “worst” on-screen kiss. The Oscar-winner, 76, shamed the late actor, with whom she starred in ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ and who she dated, when a viewer of Thursday’s episode (02.12.22) of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ asked her to describe her least favourite film smooch.
WFMZ-TV Online
Christine McVie was dreaming of rejoining ‘Fleetwood Mac’ before her death
Christine McVie was dreaming of rejoining ‘Fleetwood Mac’ before her death. The singer made the admission in a 2013 interview that has resurfaced after she passed away on Wednesday (30.11.22) aged 79 after a short illness. Even though she said she had quit the band in 1998 to...
Trevor Noah Explains The 1 Word The Royals Should Avoid After Racism Controversy
A Buckingham Palace aide resigned this week after a British Black charity founder claimed she asked her where she "really" came from.
From Violent Nights to Cracked Nuts: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
In a way, the concept of Santa Claus is already a home-invasion thriller, in which a man breaks into your house and leaves gifts based on an assessment of your moral purity gleaned through watching you in unsolicited ways. But in this action comedy he’s the good guy, kinda, defending a family from a no-good gang of hoodlums. David Harbour stars as not-so-saintly Nick.
