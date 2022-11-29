With Ukraine racing to keep communications lines open in wartime, the country's phone operators have mobilized more than usual to help people stay in touch — including by revving up generators to power mobile towers after Russian strikes took out the electricity they usually run on. Telecom engineers who might go unsung in peacetime have had an outsized role in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, often working round the clock to maintain or restore phone service or braving dangers like minefields to keep towers on, so both policymakers and the public can stay in touch.

