The Independent

Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...
Elko Daily Free Press

Russia sidesteps oil embargo with shadow fleet

What's the effect of the Russian oil price cap and EU embargo?. The EU reached a deal for a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil Friday. Here is what to know about the cap, the EU embargo and what they could mean for consumers and the global economy.
Elko Daily Free Press

Telecoms engineers strive to keep Ukraine connected

With Ukraine racing to keep communications lines open in wartime, the country's phone operators have mobilized more than usual to help people stay in touch — including by revving up generators to power mobile towers after Russian strikes took out the electricity they usually run on. Telecom engineers who might go unsung in peacetime have had an outsized role in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, often working round the clock to maintain or restore phone service or braving dangers like minefields to keep towers on, so both policymakers and the public can stay in touch.
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Elko Daily Free Press

Biden, Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade row

WASHINGTON — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron vowed to maintain a united front against Russia on Thursday amid growing worries about waning support for Ukraine's war effort in the U.S. and Europe. Biden also suggested he might be willing to tweak aspects of his signature climate legislation that...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Australian MPs delegation to visit Taiwan

A group of Australian MPs will leave Sunday for a five-day visit to Taiwan, a spokesman for one of the politicians said Saturday, risking China's ire just as Beijing-Canberra relations appeared to be thawing. Details of the visit were confirmed to AFP by a spokesman for Scott Buchholz, a conservative MP who is in the delegation.
Elko Daily Free Press

Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans' historic French Quarter, the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

