CNET
National Cookie Day Deals and Freebies From Subway, Potbelly, Great American Cookies
National Cookie Day is Dec. 4. That's a good three weeks before Christmas, so you have plenty of time to indulge before you have to leave some cookies out for Santa. The "holiday" was inaugurated in 1987 by Matt Nader, owner of San Francisco's Blue Chip Cookie Company. "It's just...
Festive new holiday candy from Hershey's, M&Ms and more
Grinch Hershey's Kisses, tree-shaped Reese's and other new holiday candies are hitting shelves this season.
Food52
Salted Cookie Butter Millionaire's Shortbread
Speculoos are lightly spiced cookies originating from Belgium. They’re crunchy, perfectly spiced, and understated. If you’ve ever snacked on free cookies during a long flight, chances are you’ve had speculoos. The cookies are delicious dunked into hot coffee or eaten all on their own, but even more tempting when pureed into a creamy, peanut butter-like spread called cookie butter. The indulgent, moreish spread has become increasingly popular throughout grocery stores in the States, and this recipe utilizes the beloved butter to bolster classic millionaire’s shortbread cookies with a spiced, nutty flavor.
Culver's Just Dropped A Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer For A Limited Time
Do you know how to build a proper Culver's concrete mixer? Ordering these thick milkshakes full of mix-ins is a three-step process involving many choices, the first of which are your size and flavor: chocolate or vanilla Culver's custard. Next, you'll narrow down your toppings to two out of 34. Options include branded candies and sweets (from Oreos to Reese's to Andes chocolate mints), "ooey gooey" drizzles like marshmallow crème and hot fudge, "chunky" picks including brownie bites and cheesecake pieces, fruit, or nuts. Finally, the whole thing is blended together to create a seamless mixture of essentially your own custom-flavor drinkable frozen custard.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling Mrs. Fields Cookie Dough That Comes with 4 Different Flavors of Cookie Dough
It is officially the season for baking and if you need a little motivation, head to Costco!. Costco is currently selling Mrs. Fields Cookie Dough that comes with 4 different flavors of cookie dough. Basically, it’s so easy to make delicious cookies so you don’t have an excuse not to!...
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Heinz Is Bringing Back The Cherished Christmas Dinner In A Can
Aside from giving (and receiving) gifts, singing along to "All I Want For Christmas" on the radio, and binge-watching Hallmark Christmas movies, indulging in a massive feast is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the holiday season. Imagine a hearty meal that rivals that of Thanksgiving: juicy honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes smothered in gravy, stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner rolls dripping in butter, and don't even get us started on all the desserts.
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season
Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
WBBJ
Grab a square and enjoy…It’s National Peanut Butter Fudge Day!
Creamy or crunchy, it doesn’t really matter, enjoy a favorite peanut butter treat. According to nationaldaycalendar.com, it’s National Peanut Butter Fudge Day and for many people the sweet dessert brings back lots of good memories. My grandmother’s kitchen would almost always include a dish of peanut butter fudge growing up and it was always delicious, but if you ever wondered where it originated from, here’s some information.
princesspinkygirl.com
Melted Snowman Oreo Balls
Melted Snowman Oreo Balls is a super easy way to build edible snowmen out of Oreo cookies, cream cheese, vanilla frosting, almond bark, and candy instead of snow. These no-bake Christmas Oreo truffles create the cutest cold weather figures that celebrate the holiday season and are perfect for your Christmas cookie exchange!
These Trader Joe's Chocolate Ornaments Look Completely Real & They Make Hot Cocoa in Seconds
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re suckers for any food that’s disguised as a cute, seasonal item — and these totally realistic Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Ornaments, which are officially back in stores, take the cake. The cult-followed grocery store just brought back this chocolatey seasonal item that turns any steamed beverage — dairy or not — into a warm cup of hot cocoa goodness. Instagram account TraderJoesObsessed shared that the hot cocoa ornaments, which upon first glance just look like a set of pretty, traditional Christmas...
ABC News
How to make easy ornament cookies with just 4 ingredients
This simple holiday treat transforms Oreo cookies into edible ornaments. Just in time for tree trimming and holiday festivities, Deb Trette shared a sweet ornament-inspired treat that looks like it belongs on the Christmas tree. Watch how they're made here. IngredientsOreo or similar sandwich creme cookiesWhite chocolateSprinklesReese's mini peanut butter...
butterwithasideofbread.com
OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY
Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
Candy Cane Shortbread Cookies
We started in mid-December, making various doughs and fillings after dinner, then baking, cooling, cutting, and decorating on the weekends. By Christmas Eve we had tins of assorted cookies ready to be gifted to loved ones. There were at least six varieties per season: seven-layer bars, powder sugar-coated pecan tea cakes, linzer cookies, crispy oatmeal raisin cookies that were more like a delicate tuile, chocolate chip, and, the most festive of all, Betty Crocker’s candy cane cookies.
A Buddy The Elf Spaghetti Meal Is Now Available Via HelloFresh
What can be more fun than eating like an elf? Forget the boring fruits and veggies. In case you forgot the "Elf" movie diet, candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup are the four food groups of elves, according to Buddy (played by Will Ferrell) from the classic 2003 Christmas film.
Delish
Gingerbread Espresso Martini
Spice up the espresso martini trend with this gingerbread version that takes the cocktail to new heights. An aromatic simple syrup made with molasses, ginger, and warming spices is the perfect foil for Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur’s robust coffee flavor. It’s a festive cocktail guaranteed to give you a pleasant buzz and get you in the holiday spirit.
Thrillist
Cold Stone Just Unveiled 2 New Ice Cream Flavors for the Holiday Season
The holidays are just an excuse to stuff your face full of sweets—hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, you name it. But now, on the heels of Dairy Queen's holiday lineup debut, Cold Stone is releasing festive flavors of its own. On Wednesday, the international ice cream parlor chain dropped its...
Chipotle's New Mystery Boxes Contain Merch, Soap, And Gift Cards
In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Mexican-inspired fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle has new exclusive mystery boxes available starting December 1, 2022, and the chain will donate the entire profits from the mystery boxes to various organizations that focus on sustainable practices when it comes to farming and making clothing, according to a press release from Chipotle. In addition to the mystery boxes and fundraiser, Chipotle also has new physical and digital gift card designs available just in time for the holiday season.
Mashed
