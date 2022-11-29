Read full article on original website
30th Annual Festival of Trees
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday is the 30th Annual Festival of Trees and the halls of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center were decked with plenty of holiday décor up for auction!. And you can still get your bids in, either by phone at (740)-450-1990, or in-person until 6 PM.
33rd Muskingum County Friends of Secrest Holiday Concert
ZANESVILLE, oh – One of the best ways to spread Holiday cheer is singing or listening to your favorite holiday songs. The choirs from all the schools in Muskingum County are coming together to spread that holiday cheer at the Muskingum County Friends of Secrest Holiday Concert. This musical holiday festivity will take place December 3rd at 7:30 pm. This is the 33rd year for the holiday concert, with approximately 250 singers this year.
ZMC Chamber of Commerce Geared Up For Festival of Trees
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A much loved holiday tradition will bring plenty of Christmas cheer tomorrow. The 30th Annual Festival of Trees will kick off at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center tomorrow morning at 9 AM. Back in person this year, the auction features over 200 entries from local businesses,...
Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra – Holiday Concert
ZANESVILLE, oh – A festive way to get the Christmas season is by attending the Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra’s Holliday concert. This family friendly holiday concert has been a tradition for the Ohio Symphony Orchestra for the last 22 years. The musical group of 55 has been practicing since October and can’t wait to share their hard work and Christmas cheer with everybody who attends.
ZAAP Featured Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Appalachian Art Project artist of the month has been named. Zanesville native, Raymond Ramos was selected as the featured artist at the ZAAP Gallery of the month for December. Born and raised right here in the city, Ramos has had a passion for art...
Expect minor traffic delays due to Christmas parades
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are several Christmas Parades scheduled over the next few days. With each parade, there will be different roads closed that will affect traveling time. Chief of Police for Williamstown and Parkersburg talked about what people should expect. Williamstown’s Chief Shawn Graham said, “There is one...
Bishop Rosecrans Students Collect Supplies for Heartbeats
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Students at Bishop Rosecrans High School loaded up supllies the chool has been collecting for a local organization Thursday afternoon. After several weeks of collection of essentials like diapers and other necessites they prepared to make the donation to Heartbeats Zanesville. The supplies will help expecting...
This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
Big Brothers Big Sisters Sets Records at the Buckeye Pep Rally
ZANESVILLE, oh – Big Brothers Big Sisters set some exciting records this year. Big Brothers Big Sisters held their annual Buckeye Pep Rally, a rally to raise money for youth mentoring programs. The rally was held on November 18th. They set an all time attendance record with over 500 people attending and also set a live auction record raising over $41,000. Another exciting record was set at $110,000 for their total revenue.
Pet of the Week: Cody from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cody! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Cody is an eight-year-old domestic shorthair cat. He was brought to the shelter because his owner had to go into an assisted living situation. He is a front declawed...
I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
Patricia “Patty” Ann Jardine
Patricia “Patty” Ann Jardine, 81 of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2022, at Brookdale Nursing Home of Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on October 11, 1941, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Virgil Lutgen and Dorothy (Heslop) Urban. Patty worked as a beautician, where she owned Near North Hair Design in Zanesville for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dresden, Ohio, where she enjoyed singing in church choir. In her spare time, she liked to travel and visit with her children and grandchildren. Above all, she loved attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.
Pet of the Week: Meet Dasher
ZANESVILLE, OH- Our Pet of the Week isn’t one of Santa’s reindeer…..but is named after one. This Christmas treasure is named Dasher. This 4 month-old Husky Mix is fun, loving and has no trouble expressing his feelings. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt discussed about what type of family Dasher would fit into.
2023 Muskingum County Dog Licenses
ZANESVILLE, oh – Muskingum County Dog Licenses are now available to be purchased. It is the state law in Ohio that every dog over the age of three months must be licensed. Although there are benefits to getting your dog licensed. For example, if your furry friend would become missing while wearing a dog tag, the owner can be easily and accurately identified.
Michael Stotts
Michael Dale Stotts, 66, of Zanesville, died at 1:53 A.M. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he gave the gift of life through organ donation. He was born March 1, 1956, in Zanesville, a son of the late Dale and Patricia (Butler) Stotts. He was a retired Rock Truck Driver for Pleasant Valley Limestone. Mike was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, and an honorary VFW member. He loved horses, riding his motorcycle, and working on or fixing things. He also enjoyed woodworking, and was always happy spending time with his family.
Demolition Begins on Mosaic Tile Building
ZANESVILLE, OH – Community leaders, including Zanesville Mayor Don Mason gathered just outside the long abandoned Mosaic Tile building for the official ‘building breaking’ early this afternoon. And as they took sledgehammers to a pile of concrete blocks from the building, it was a welcome sight to...
Linda L. Hill
Linda Lee Hill, 64, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Linda was born February 18, 1958 in Zanesville, daughter of the late James A. and Wilma J. (Early) Hill. Linda leaves several loved ones to cherish her memory, including her nephew, James Malcolm (Nichole) Smith; and niece,...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
United Way Aids Local Schools in Providing Mid-Year School Supplies
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties has established itself in the community as a strong supporter of education, health and public assistance by funding programs that specialize in each of those areas. United Way of MPM Executive Director Meg Deedrick discussed how the...
Christine E. Cannon
Christine E. Cannon, 70, Zanesville died at 1:37 P.M. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born December 20, 1951, to the late Joe and Vonda (Taylor) Covert. She was a member of the Westwood Baptist Church and worked in the Radiology department of Good Samaritan Hospital for twenty three years.
