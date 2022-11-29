Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
Polestar 7 Electric Car Confirmed By CEO Thomas Ingenlath
Polestar boss Thomas Ingenlath has confirmed the brand's plans to expand its product portfolio with a future model dubbed the Polestar 7, claiming that it will likely be the automaker's first vehicle to be produced in Europe. Speaking to Automotive News Europe about Polestar's intentions to add production in Europe,...
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
electrek.co
Ford’s November sales paints revealing picture of US auto industry as EV adoption climbs
Ford released its US auto sales for November today, and although electric vehicle sales were up over 100% YOY for the fifth straight month, gas-powered car sales continued to slide. The sales report highlights the direction in which the US auto industry is headed – forward. Ford’s electric vehicle...
General Motors And Audi Take Their Twitter Boycott To The Next Level
Following a slew of automakers withdrawing advertising on Twitter as a result of Elon Musk's buyout of the social media platform, several have now gone a step further in boycotting publishing any new content. Specifically, Audi and General Motors have not published any new tweets since October. Elon Musk recently...
Renault And Nissan Are Closer Than Ever To A Restructured Alliance Deal
Sources close to the negotiations between Renault and Nissan have indicated both sides aim to announce a potential deal on a restructured alliance by mid-December. According to Reuters, negotiators from both automakers intend to meet in London in December to negotiate the final terms. Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said earlier...
Competitors chip away at Tesla's U.S. electric vehicle share
New electric vehicle models from multiple automakers are starting to chip away at Tesla's dominance of the U.S. EV market, according to national vehicle registration data.But numbers collected by S&P Global Mobility show that Tesla still controlled about 65% of the growing electric vehicle market during the first nine months of this year. And the competitors made gains in the sticker price range below $50,000, where Tesla barely competes.From 2018 through 2020, Tesla had about 80% of the EV market. Its share dropped to 71% in 2021 and has continued to decline, said Stephanie Brinley, an S&P associate director....
Consumers Are Abandoning Toyota And Honda For Rival EVs
Toyota and Honda owners are abandoning ship for brands with more electric vehicle offerings, such as Tesla and Hyundai, says a new S&P Global Mobility report. Both Japanese automakers have been left behind in the drive to electric mobility. Toyota's sole EV offering, the bZ4X, had a poor start and was mired in controversy after it was found that its wheels could come off under hard braking. Honda hasn't sold an electric vehicle since the Clarity EV went west, but that's set to change with the arrival of the 2024 Prologue SUV.
Nissan wants to be the king of electric cars again
Nissan, whose entry-level Leaf dominated the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the early 2010s before Tesla took a commanding lead, is aiming to claw back market share with a bevy of new, relatively affordable models. Its planned renaissance starts with the Ariya crossover utility, on sale in December at...
The Verge
Italian car company Lancia is being reborn as an EV-only brand
Lancia, the Italian car company owned by Stellantis alongside Fiat, Chrysler, Citroën, Vauxhall, and Peugeot, is being revived as an electric car brand. The company announced plans to produce three electric vehicles between 2024 and 2028: a new Ypsilon, new Delta, and an unnamed “new flagship.” The brand is also getting a new logo, the eighth in its 116-year long history, which harks back to its 1957 design.
Stellantis Won't Force Dealers To Spend Money On EV Infrastructure
Stellantis's upcoming EV rollout strategy will not force its 2,600-plus dealerships to invest large sums of money for facility upgrades, the world's fourth-largest automaker has announced. This is in contrast to how General Motors and Ford are handling some aspects of their respective EV expansions. Both of those rival Detroit...
Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US
At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
Bosch And Mercedes-Benz Get Commercial Approval For Self-Parking Tech
Mercedes-Benz has had its SAE level four autonomous valet parking feature approved for commercial use. Designed in conjunction with Bosch, the function is as straightforward as it sounds, giving the car the ability to park independently. The relevant authorities granted approval in Baden-Wurttemberg after a testing session in the brand's museum parking.
Tesla Is Slowly Starting To Lose Its Throne
Tesla is losing a large chunk of its share in the EV market to sub $50,000 rivals. Most major manufacturers have been pouring cash into developing new models, and Tesla's time on the throne is ending. A recent study by S&P Global Mobility predicts that Tesla's market share will drop from 65% to less than 20% in 2025.
msn.com
Buick Confirms that the Envista Compact SUV Is U.S.-Bound
This is the Buick Envista, a new SUV model for the Chinese market. Its size puts it in between the subcompact Encore GX and the compact Envision in Buick's lineup. The Envista name is trademarked here, and GM confirmed that it will come to the U.S. eventually. UPDATE 11/29/22: GM...
First Lotus Emira Customers Collect Their Cars At Hethel Factory
Lotus has just announced that customer collections of the new Emira sportscar have now begun at the automaker's Hethel production facility. The first recipient is Shaan Kodituwakku, who made his way from his home in Edinburgh, Scotland, to collect a V6 First Edition finished in Hethel Yellow. Factory collection is...
Aston Martin House In Tokyo Comes With An Automotive Gallery
Aston Martin has dipped its toe back into real estate, this time in Japan, after unveiling its Miami condos at the beginning of this year. Rather than a building with hundreds of units, Aston Martin has poured its creative energy into a single house built for a wealthy owner in Tokyo's Minami Aoyama suburb. The house is, predictably, already sold.
