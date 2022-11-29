Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Related
kuathletics.com
🏐 Kansas Battles Nebraska in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. – For the second straight season, Kansas Volleyball is playing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Kansas will take on Nebraska at 7 p.m. CT on Friday at Bob Devaney Sports Center. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. The Jayhawks took down seventh-seeded Miami...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Jayhawks Push No. 7 Huskers, Fall in Four Sets
LINCOLN, Neb. – Kansas Volleyball put forth a valiant effort against No. 7-ranked Nebraska in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, falling 3-1 on Friday evening at the Devaney Center. The Jayhawks dropped the first two sets 25-14 and 25-18, but responded and won the third 25-19. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri shies away from bowl matchup against arch-rival, CFB insider reports
Missouri is in line to make a bowl game, but the Tigers have reportedly made their opponent preference known, at least for one arch-rival, and it appears the Border War will stay dormant for another season. Missouri didn’t want to play Kansas, so the matchup will not happen, industry sources...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Football to Play Hawai’i in 2028, 2032
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football announced a future home-and-home series with the University of Hawai’i today, a series that will be played in 2028 in Honolulu and in 2032 in Lawrence. The Jayhawks will travel to Honolulu on August 26, 2028, for the first game in the series....
kuathletics.com
👟 Track and Field Opens Season with Bob Timmons Challenge
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas track and field program will open its indoor season on Saturday, December 3 with the Bob Timmons Challenge at Anschutz Pavilion. The first event will begin at 11 a.m., with the men’s weight throw, women’s pole vault, men’s long jump and women’s long jump. The final event will be the men’s 4×400 meter relay that will take place at 3:35 p.m.
rockchalktalk.com
Notebook: Kansas Mauls Texas A&M
“I don’t know of anybody that was more a Jayhawk or loved Kansas more than John Hadl,” said Kansas basketball coach Bill Self on Wednesday, noting that Hadl played a significant role in him coming to Kansas. “(He was) the coolest dude that would never talk about how cool he was. He always made it about others and I loved that. He loved KU.”
kuathletics.com
🏀 No. 9 Jayhawks Roll Over Pirates in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. returned from an injury to score 17 points and grab 10 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 15 points and 13 boards, and ninth-ranked Kansas rolled to a 91-65 victory over Seton Hall on Thursday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle at Allen Fieldhouse.
kuathletics.com
🏐 Jayhawks Sweep Miami in NCAA Tournament Opener
LINCOLN, Neb. – Kansas Volleyball won its first-round match in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season as the Jayhawks defeated Miami 3-0 on Thursday at the Devaney Center. Set scores for the match were 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 in favor of the Jayhawks, who improved to 19-10 on...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Volleyball Takes on Miami (Fla.) in NCAA First Round
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 18-10 (8-8 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 19-10 (12-6 ACC) Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in Lincoln, Nebraska for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament First Round. First serve will take place at 4:30 p.m. CT at the Devaney Center on Thursday, December 1.
kshb.com
KU at Mizzou men’s basketball game (unsurprisingly) sells out
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou men’s basketball announced Thursday that the Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown against former conference rival Kansas has sold out. For the first time since March 5, 2011, the Tigers will host the Jayhawks on Dec. 10 at Mizzou Arena. MU and KU played 268...
KCTV 5
Border Showdown sells out as Mizzou prepares for KU return
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 8-0 start to the Dennis Gates era certainly has added to the excitement for the upcoming matchup between Missouri and No. 9 Kansas, the second between the two schools in the last two years. On Thursday, Missouri Athletics announced that the first meeting between...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Pirates in Big 12/BIG EAST Battle Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 9 Kansas (7-1) is set to host Seton Hall (4-3) in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on ESPN with Mark Neely and Dalen Cuff calling the action. TIPOFF. For...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Hometown Legend John Hadl Passes Away at 82
LAWRENCE, Kan. — John Hadl, a homegrown football legend at the University of Kansas who went on to become a professional football star, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 82 years old. Hadl made a name for himself at Lawrence High School as an all-state halfback for the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kansas justice chides state law school for ‘closed’ climate
A member of Kansas' highest court has resigned in protest from a part-time teaching job at a state law school following what he says was an unsuccessful attempt by the university to pressure students into canceling an event featuring a leader of a group that opposes LGBTQ rights.
kcur.org
What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
kttn.com
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week
(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
kfdi.com
Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting
Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
WIBW
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
Comments / 0