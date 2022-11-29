Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
opb.org
Superabundant dispatch: Oregon’s funky fermentation revolution
Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and botanist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she examines the ways in which Oregon has become an epicenter for the fermentation revolution.
opb.org
Public sculptures, model trains and Christmas gospel: Oregon arts and culture events in December
Your browser does not support the audio element. The holidays are in full swing, and for many of us that means celebrating with friends and family. As we gather with loved ones this month, there are plenty of things to do and see that highlight the season. OPB producer Donald Orr sat down with All Things Considered co-host Tiffany Camhi to chat about a few events to check out this December. Listen in, or read a lightly edited transcript of their conversation, below.
‘Mixed emotions’: Portland preschool faces closure as church repurposes land to house Indigenous families
After 25 years of operating in the Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst, Portland Tillamook Preschool must find a new location by next summer or face closure. Presbytery of the Cascades, a governing body of more than 90 congregations including the Laurelhurst one, informed the preschool in October that it will terminate its lease a year earlier than scheduled. The school will need to vacate the Northeast Portland church building on Northeast 33rd Avenue south of Sandy Boulevard by the end of June.
earnthenecklace.com
Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?
Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
opb.org
New PSU website shows eviction data in Oregon
Over 16,000 renters have had evictions filed against them in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic. And eviction filings surpassed pre-pandemic levels in August, September and October of this year. (The state’s emergency rental assistance and “safe harbor” protections ended in September.) That’s according to Evicted in Oregon, a new project led by Portland State University researchers who collect court data on Oregon evictions and publish them online.
The Portland Mercury
Rap Pioneer Rakim Performs in Portland
It’s been pretty quiet lately in these music streets, especially release-wise—but there are more than enough shows popping up on the horizon to keep our ears full. This week we are jazzed about lots of hip-hop: a prolific rap pioneer at Crystal Ballroom, a FOMO-worthy co-headlining tour, and monthly hip-hop series the Thesis celebrates its eight years with a packed party of local talent.
Portland business admits to selling psilocybin mushrooms
Multiple people are accusing a Portland business of selling psilocybin mushrooms illegally.
WWEEK
The Wait Outside Portland’s Unlicensed Psychedelic Mushroom Store Is Over Two Hours Long
Crowds are flocking to Shroom House, the cash-only storefront on West Burnside Street that’s selling psychedelic mushrooms to anyone willing to part with $40 and show their driver’s license. News outlets, including WW, reported the business’s existence yesterday. This afternoon, as first noted on Reddit, the line wound...
pdxmonthly.com
Acclaimed Scottie’s Pizza Parlor Will Drop a Major Slice Shop in Northwest Portland, Mid-December
Have we reached peak Portland pizza yet? Emphatically, no. Yes, the city burns with irresistible rounds from pizza-philosophers making pies their own, with rigor and passion. Our cup runneth over. But we are a greedy bunch. So with great joy we come to herald the opening of a singular new...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Portland Audubon’s Wild Arts Festival
Celebrate art, literature, and nature at the Portland Audubon’s Wild Arts Festival. For 42 years, the festival has brought together nature lovers to discover one-of-a-kind nature-inspired artwork and books. This event supports the Portland Audubon’s mission to inspire people to love and protect birds, wildlife, and the natural environment...
opb.org
Portland records its 93rd homicide in 2022, a new all-time high
Portland breezed past last year’s record 92 homicides and planted a new flag on Nov. 23 when the city recorded its 93rd homicide of the year. The victim, 45-year-old Raja McCallister, was shot and killed last Wednesday in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood, police said in a statement. The 93 deaths...
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Christmas Ship Schedule & Info | Dinner Cruise on Portland Spirit, Best Viewing Locations
———– Related Portland Events & Info. Dining Cruise: Portland Spirit 2022 Christmas Ships Parade Dinner Cruises | Front Row Seats to Rose City Tradition. Market: Winter Fair & Holiday Market @ Clackamas County Event Center | 25+ Vendors, Santa, Treats, Gifts, 200 Thousand Lights & More! (Dec 9-10)
beavertonresourceguide.com
Local couple leave a legacy: The story of Harold and June
My parents, Harold “Speed” and June Coe, were both born in Portland area. Speed in 1925 in Portland and June in 1926 in West Slope. Meeting as teens at a malt shop in Southeast Portland, it wasn’t long before they each knew, “this is the one.” Speed attended Benson High School and June went to Beaverton High.
WWEEK
Beloved Eatery Chez José Will Live to Serve Sizzling Fajitas Another Day
Just about two months after Chez José served what were supposed to be its last customers, something of a restaurant industry/early Christmas miracle will resurrect the longtime Burlingame neighborhood business. Urban Restaurant Group, owners of popular spots like Brix Tavern, Bartini and Swine Moonshine & Whiskey Bar, has taken...
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
opb.org
New OHSU academy aims to increase nursing faculty
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Oregon Nursing Education Academy, a new program by Oregon Health & Science University, aims to address the shortage in nursing faculty. Susan Bakewell-Sachs is a professor and the Dean and Vice President for Nursing Affairs at the university. Joanne Noone is a professor in the OHSU School of Nursing. She also leads the new academy. They join us with more about the program and issues facing the industry.
opb.org
High-tech learning centers open with goal to bridge Portland’s digital divides
A partnership between an Oregon community organization and a global telecommunications company is bringing high-tech learning centers to three Portland neighborhoods in effort to help people overcome digital barriers as a way to improve their livelihoods. The centers officially opened Thursday morning. Verizon has given $4 million to the housing...
opb.org
Oregon’s hospitals are struggling, with weeks to go in the respiratory illness season
Across the state, a health care system that has largely risen to the challenge of managing more than 100 young children hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus is facing a new stress test: a sharp increase in adult patients with the flu and COVID-19. There could be some relief on the...
Portland renters could earn $900 a month with Airbnb program
Reportedly, renters who tried the new program over a three-month period earned an average of $900 per month after hosting for an average of just nine nights per month.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)
Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
