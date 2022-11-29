Read full article on original website
Related
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Impressive Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These sensational growth stocks are bargain-priced following a peak decline of 38% for the Nasdaq Composite.
Thanks to the 'tripledemic,' it can be hard to find kids' fever-reducing medicines
Makers of products like Children's Tylenol say they're trying to keep up with big demand as RSV, flu, and COVID spread. But medical experts note that kids' fevers don't always call for medicine.
Comments / 0