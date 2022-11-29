Read full article on original website
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Uncle Jack’s Meat House Coming to Chicago
The restaurant is also coming to Las Vegas, Florida, and North Carolina
WDRV (97.1 The Drive)/Chicago Seeks Afternoon Drive Personality
HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO has an immediate opening for the next Afternoon Drive personality, as STEVE SEAVER has amicably stepped away to take some time off. WDRV Brand and Content Director KEITH HASTINGS said, "Great city, great company, great station, great daypart. Are you the next...
Greater Chicago Food Depository: More families facing hunger with inflation taking a toll
With 1 in 6 Cook County residents turning to their network each year, our neighbors who need emergency food assistance are much closer to home than many realize. To discuss what you can do to help, Dave Plier talks to Jim Conwell of Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Retirement Communities Near Chicago: Top 10!
If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Good news—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. So, sit back, relax, and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near Chicago.
Could banks reimburse customers for Zelle scams?
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about what banks plan to do about the recent Zelle scams and an increase in Medicare open enrollment scams. He also shares details about checking with your doctor’s office before paying a bill.
What causes the sun to be warmer in Las Vegas than Chicago?
What causes the sun to be warmer in Las Vegas than it is in Chicago or in Illinois?. The temperature of the sun is not a factor. I assume you are asking why air temperatures in Las Vegas are usually warmer than they are in Chicago. It has to do with the different climates of the two cities: Las Vegas has a much warmer climate.
This Week in Chicago History: Walnut Room, The White Hen, and helicopter traffic reports
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the debut of The Walnut Room, the birth of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the completion of the Manhattan Project, and more.
Extremely Local News: River North residents not happy about Bally’s temporary casino
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. UChicago Men’s Soccer Chases A Title As Coach Julianne Sitch Makes History By Leading Team To Final Four: Sitch, a...
This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details
Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Emancipation’ and ‘Violent Night’
CHICAGO — Check out Dean’s reviews on the new movies ‘Emancipation’ and ‘Violent Night.’
Bad 2010 Movie Influenced Chicago Duo to Dress as Nuns and Rob an Illinois Bank
A stinker of a movie from 2010, influenced some Chicago area people to get dressed as nuns and rob a bank...Ben Affleck must be proud! SG. Boston bank robber Doug MacRay falls for a woman his gang had previously taken hostage. The gang dresses like nuns and rob a bank.
The Latest Chicago Hotel Blends the Old with the New
Perched 21 stories up in the air, high enough to see the top of the glass atrium of the iconic Rookery, is one of Chicago’s newest hotels. It’s a hotel in the heart of Chicago’s financial district and fittingly, everything about The LaSalle Chicago, Autograph Collection, is very Chicago. It’s one of the city’s newest hotels and the latest selection for our hotel column, Room Key.The hotel can be found inside a Beaux-Arts edifice crouched in the shadow of the somewhat menacing Board of Trade tower that looms over La Salle Street. Inside the entrance floor and up to the...
Big news for Chicago after president of France visits U.S.
CHICAGO - French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States brought news of a big deal for Chicago. The University of Chicago will work with the top science organization in France to create a research center in Hyde Park. "The idea is that it asks the big...
Mr. Fix It: Christmas decoration housekeeping
CHICAGO — Mr. Fix It shares some things we should remember when set up our Christmas lights for the season. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up
Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
