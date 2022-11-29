The 2023 X7 was mildly improved on the outside, moreso on the inside, where the instrument panel was redesigned to accommodate a large, curved screen and new driver interface. Power comes from the turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder (375 hp) in the X7 xDrive40i, or from the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 (523 hp) in the X7 M60i xDrive. The sticker price has ballooned $10,000 for this top model since 2019.

21 HOURS AGO