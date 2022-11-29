Read full article on original website
This Retro EV Roadster Combines Futuristic Tech and Throwback Styling
Weismann carbon-bodied EV roadster dubbed “Project Thunderball” is set to go on sale in 2024. The production version promises 670 hp, though the as-tested prototype had less. Performance is promised to be quicker than company’s old BMW-powered lineup. The boutique automaker says the production car will be...
The Lamborghini Hurácan Sterrato Takes the Bull Off-Road
The Lamborghini Hurácan Sterrato still packs a 5.2-liter V10 that sends 601 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque through an all-wheel-drive system. The Sterrato name literally translates to “dirt road,” which shows exactly where this special Hurácan should go. The Hurácan Sterrato rides on a special...
Honda’s Autonomous Technology Will Detect Motorcycles
Honda will dive further into the autonomous driving realm, thanks to two updated versions of its Honda Sensing safety system. Known as Honda Sensing 360 and Honda Sensing Elite, these new versions will both qualify as Level 3 systems on the SAE automation scale. Everything from hands-free highway merging to...
Which Vehicles Can Last the Longest? Hint: Most Are Toyotas
The website iseecars.com studied 2 million cars, trucks, and SUVs to see which ones had the potential to last the longest on the road. Turns out Toyotas are your best bet for getting over 200,000 miles of car life. Large SUVs and trucks lasted longest in the survey. How long...
Mazda Faces a Steep Uphill Road to EVs
The Mazda MX-30 EV’s 35.5-kWh battery has a mere 100-mile range, but a rotary range-extending engine is on its way to the US early next year. “Converting to battery-electric power, sooner rather than later, will help Mazda’s transition to near-luxury vehicles,” said analyst Sam Fiorani. Mazda has...
Audi Begins Construction on Expanded F1 Facility to Take on the Big Boys
Sauber, which currently competes as Alfa Romeo, will construct the chassis out of its current base in Hinwil, Switzerland. Audi will develop the power unit in Neuberg, Germany. Construction began this week on the new building, called F7.2, and while it is not expected to be completed until Q1 2024,...
BMW Banks on 2023 X7 to Remain ‘Conquest Machine’
The 2023 X7 was mildly improved on the outside, moreso on the inside, where the instrument panel was redesigned to accommodate a large, curved screen and new driver interface. Power comes from the turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder (375 hp) in the X7 xDrive40i, or from the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 (523 hp) in the X7 M60i xDrive. The sticker price has ballooned $10,000 for this top model since 2019.
