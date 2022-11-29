ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senegal lie in wait for England at World Cup – but who are their key players?

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Group B runners-up Senegal await England in the last 16 after securing progress with a win over Ecuador.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the Africa Cup of Nations champions’ key players.

Eduoard Mendy

The Chelsea goalkeeper may have had his form questioned for his club but for his country he remains an important player. However, he has yet to keep a clean sheet at the tournament and will need a big performance against Gareth Southgate’s side.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Senegal’s captain has long been rated one of the world’s top centre-backs and has plenty of experience to handle the big occasion. He showed his value to the team at both ends of the pitch with the winning goal which secured the vital victory over Ecuador.

Ismaila Sarr

In the absence of the injured Sadio Mane there has been a greater expectation placed on the Watford forward. His only goal so far has come via a coolly taken penalty, having won the spot-kick himself, and while he has pace and movement he will have to offer more in the latter stages.

An avid cyclist is set to complete a 35-hour ride around all 18 professional London football clubs to raise awareness for modern slavery and human trafficking in sport.Gordon Miller, who regularly takes on cycling feats, including an international ride around the east coast of the US in October, started the challenge at 8am on December 2 and is set to complete it by 3pm on December 3, cycling an average of 65 miles a day for two days.Mr Miller is the founder of community interest company (CIC) Ride For Freedom and is using his US adventure to help raise funds...
