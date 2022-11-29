England fans in party mood after cruising to victory against Wales in World Cup

England fans were in party mode after cruising to victory against Wales in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup game.

Drinks were thrown in the air in fan parks across the nation on Tuesday, with chants of “It’s coming home” being sung loudly after the goals went in.

England won the game 3-0 thanks to a goal from Manchester City star Phil Foden and a brace from Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

There was a carnival atmosphere outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar ahead of kick-off, with both sides exchanging chants – including England fans with a drum giving a rendition of “You’re going home tonight”.

But at the end of the game, Wales fans were seen leaving viewing areas in Swansea, with others holding their heads in their hands as they watched their side crash out of the tournament.