Witness recounts shooting at Montana Club in Billings
"It was pretty spooky, but I wasn’t going anywhere with my family in there," added Ferch, who was a customer that night.
Authorities search for wanted man last seen in Billings
MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are searching for Branden Kord Rockabove. Rockabove is considered a person of interest at the Billings Police Department in a homicide investigation. He is considered armed and dangerous, if you see him please contact the U.S. Marshalls immediately at 1-800-926-8332.
Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous
Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
Patron shot outside Billings restaurant
A 35-year-old patron was arguing with staff at the restaurant at 1791 Majestic Lane and was escorted outside around 5:40 p.m., police said in a tweet.
Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
Elderly Billings man first flu death in Montana
An elderly, unvaccinated man passed away over Thanksgiving weekend in Yellowstone County from influenza according to Riverstone Health. The CDC is recommending everyone get a flu shot since it is still early in the flu season. As of November 30, 474 cases of the flu have been officially reported and...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 936 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,617,993 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,884 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 227,479 doses have been administered and 77,174 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
FWP euthanizes moose in Billings
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff euthanized a young bull moose that had been in the midtown area of Billings since early October on Thursday. Officials say they gave the moose time to move out of town and into a better environment. However, the moose had poor health and trouble walking.
Mountain lion hunting to close Saturday in 2 units
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced the closure of mountain lion hunting in two units effective half an hour after sunset this Saturday. Hunting for female mountain lions will close in management unit 120 and hunting for male mountain lions will close in management unit 331.
What Do You Call Someone From These Montana Cities?
What do you call someone who is from Montana? We know that one, it's a "Montanan." It's a demonym - what you call someone who lives or hails from a particular area or region, like a state or a city. Naming and classifying things is part of who we are...
Teens detained after report of juvenile on playground with a handgun in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teens were detained after a report was made of a juvenile on a playground with a handgun. Around 1:17 pm, a neighbor reported a juvenile boy was on a playground with a handgun, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports. Law enforcement detained two 15-year-old boys in...
Gianforte announces state agency food drive for Montana Food Bank Network
MISSOULA, MT — For the second day of Gov. Greg Gianforte's 12 Days of Giving, he decided to bring back the state agency food drive competition to help the Montana Food Bank Network serve members throughout the state. “No Montana family should have to worry when their next meal...
1st flu death reported in Yellowstone Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The first influenza death of the season is being reported in Billings. An elderly, unvaccinated Yellowstone County man passed away at a Billings hospital over the Thanksgiving weekend. The following was sent out by RiverStone Health, in conjunction with the Montana Department of Public Health and...
Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit
The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide
MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
All residents escape house fire in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A sober living home was on fire in the 2000 block of Green Terrace Drive after midnight Friday. A release from the City of Billings said the all 12 residents in the home at the time of the fire safely got out without any injuries. A release...
Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court judge has canceled the trial for a Montana woman accused of defrauding her Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000. Fifty-six-year-old Carol Feist was indicted by a federal grand jury on bank fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges in March. Prosecutors say she called a Bismarck bank in October 2021 while pretending to be her mother-in-law to wire transfer funds to a Montana title company.
Wyoming man dead after pickup goes off I-80 exit ramp on Wednesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An 82-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries when his vehicle went off an Interstate 80 exit ramp outside Green River on Wednesday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Road conditions were wet and slushy when the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 30, the...
Billings moose euthanized by wildlife department
Wildlife health experts with FWP determined the moose was too unhealthy for a successful relocation to the wild. The potential spread of disease was also a factor.
The Flu Has Taken its First Life in Montana This Winter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has reported the first death from the flu this season. KGVO News spoke to Program Manager for Communicable Disease for Yellowstone County Kelly Gardner on Thursday about the first recorded death from the flu this season.
